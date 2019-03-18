Sell In March And Go Away?

“Sell in May and go away” is a well-known Wall Street bromide that some investors are wont to take literally. Judging by recent sentiment polls, however, there seems to be a complete lack of enthusiasm toward equities thanks to the boring, low volatility environment of recent weeks. Consequently, many participants have cashed out and are taking their annual spring fishing trip a couple months early. As I’ll explain in today’s report, the rush to the exits on the part of impatient investors is premature and will be regretted once it becomes clear to them that the bulls have complete control of the market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend.

Whenever the S&P 500 (SPX) breaks out from a holding pattern or posts a multi-month high, the first two questions that should be asked is whether or not the upside move was comprehensive. That is, was the rally in the SPX backed by a synchronized rally of a majority of stocks in the 11 S&P sectors? Also, was it backed by an expanding number of new 52-week highs on the NYSE? An affirmative answer to each of these questions will provide a good indication that the move higher in the SPX is broad-based and therefore likely to be part of a legitimate rally, as opposed to an ephemeral “fake-out” type move.

When we apply this basic test to last week’s upside breakout above the pivotal 2,800 level in the S&P 500, we find that the latest rally was in fact supported by breadth and other internal factors. Many observers aren’t willing to accept that the benchmark average is finally ready to break out from its grueling 5-month sideways range (see chart below). Certainly there doesn’t seem to be much energy or enthusiasm behind the latest upside move, as evidenced by the lack of price momentum in recent weeks. Yet there are several reasons for believing that the bulls are making a serious attempt at decisively pushing the SPX and other major averages back up to their previous highs from last September. Whether or not they’ll ultimately succeed will be the subject of the rest of this commentary.

Source: BigCharts

While the major U.S. indices have yet to reclaim last year’s peak, some of the most important indicators of broad market health have shown exceptional strength. In particular, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line has already exceeded its 2018 peak. The A-D line is a critical measure of market breadth and when this indicator is showing this much relative strength, it’s almost always a precursor to higher levels in the Dow and S&P 500. You can see the extent of the recent strength in the A-D line in the following graph.

Source: StockCharts

The persistent strength reflected in the NYSE advance-decline line can’t be emphasized enough. What it shows is that a large number of stocks across several sectors have been rising continuously since December even as the major averages have stalled out. It also underscores that the demand for equities has remained strong for the better part of the last three months. The A-D line should therefore serve as a confidence booster to investors who view the recent sluggishness in the SPX as a sign that the post-December rally has peaked. The NYSE A-D line is telling us that this is most emphatically not the case, but that the recovery is still alive and well below the market’s immediate surface.

Providing additional confirmation of the market’s bullish underpinning is NYSE cumulative volume. This important indicator, which measures each day’s total advancing minus declining volume on the Big Board, tells us that money has been flowing steadily into stocks during the rebound of the last three months. One of the most basic tenets of market analysis is that rising prices should be confirmed by rising volume, otherwise a rally must be viewed with suspicion. The broad rally since December has been largely confirmed by expanding upside trading volume which gives us another reason for not doubting the market’s health.

Source: StockCharts

The indicator which I consider to be of paramount importance for substantiating the staying power of the recovery reflects both breadth and momentum. I’m referring of course to the new 52-week highs and low, primarily for the NYSE. When an increasing number of Big Board-listed stocks are registering new 52-week highs, it’s an undeniable sign that the demand for equities is strong. By itself, a rising 52-week new highs trend doesn’t always have a forecasting significance. But when the broad market trend is directionless – as it has been in the last few weeks as measured by the NYSE Composite Index – then the new 52-week highs take on added significance.

In just the last few trading sessions, new 52-week highs on the NYSE have shown a tendency to expand even on days when the major averages have barely made any progress. This is reflected in the following graph, which shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new highs and lows. This indicator shows the market’s immediate path of least resistance and for that reason is my personal favorite internal momentum indicator. As you can see, the new highs-lows trend is still rising as of mid-March. That’s the biggest encouragement yet for the bulls from an immediate-term (1-4 week) perspective.

Source: WSJ

Not only are the market’s primary breadth and directional indicators confirming that the bulls are in control, but sentiment also supports a bullish stance. In large part due to the geopolitical worries dominating the news headlines, investors are very defensive right now. And that’s an encouraging sign from a contrarian perspective, for worry and uncertainty act as an underlying support for stock prices as long as there are no signs of internal weakness. The best way to identify internal weakness is to take note of how many NYSE stocks are making new 52-week lows on a daily basis. As long as that number is less than 40, it can be assumed that internal selling pressure is minimal-to-non-existent. This is presently the case, so there’s no need to worry about selling pressure below the market’s surface. That said, Brexit and trade-related worries are supporting the bull market’s “wall of worry” by increasing short interest levels and keeping the bears in check.

It should also be noted that defensive sectors, most notably the utilities, have dramatically outperformed in recent weeks. Below is a graph of the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA), which has been on a rip-and-tear in the last two months. Utility stocks can be viewed as quasi-bonds in that they are highly preferred by investors in times of uncertainty, hence conspicuous relative strength in the DJUA when the other major averages are moribund can be viewed as a sign that investors are seeking safety. In a bull market, this is desirable since it means participants aren’t getting reckless. A defensive, conservative posture on the part of the masses is exactly what the broad market needs to steadily (if slowly) advance. It’s only when excess enthusiasm and risk aversion prevail that investors should be truly worried. As the DJUA is telling us, now isn’t one of those times.

Source: BigCharts

The latest investor sentiment poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) is another reason why investors shouldn’t fear the worst. According to AAII, only 32% of its members were bullish as of Mar. 13, which was a drop of 5% from the previous week. That’s also well under the historical bullish average of 39%. Only 31% of investors identified as bearish last week, but 37% were neutral. This is in keeping of the recent tendency of AAII members to lean toward a neutral stance on the stock market. What this tells us is that investors are feeling uncertain right now in the news-driven environment and are loath to take risks. That’s good news from a contrarian perspective and is another reason for believing the bull market’s wall of worry remains intact.

While the NYSE marketplace is in good shape, there is definitely some room for improvement in the tech sector. In five of the last seven days, the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has been at least slightly above 40. That’s an above-normal number of new lows and a sign that internal selling pressure is increasing somewhat in the tech sphere. The new high-new low differential remains positive for the Nasdaq, however, so there’s no reason to fear the worse for the tech sector just yet. But until the new lows on the Nasdaq drop to below 40 for a few consecutive days, investors should hold off on initiating new long positions in the tech sector. Instead, I recommend that investors focus most of their attention on the much stronger NYSE for now.

While there seems to be a “sell in March and go away” mentality on Wall Street, the bulk of evidence continues to support an optimistic outlook for NYSE stocks in general. The data we looked at in this report indicates that bulls are still in control of the dominant interim trend and that the SPX and other major averages should eventually rise to their previous peaks from last September. As long as the advance-decline line and new highs-lows are in a rising trend, investors are justified in maintaining a bullish posture on U.S. equities and should avoid the temptation to sell short in spite of an uncertain global economic outlook.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using an intraday stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. In the event that the $30.00 level is violated in the coming days, I’ll move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.