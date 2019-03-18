Continental Gold - Funding Secured

The deal includes a gold and silver stream, as well as convertible debentures with a conversion price of C$3.90 per share.

The funding removes dilution fears and will allow Continental to fund the construction of Buritica.

Source: Continental Gold

Introduction

On 15th March, Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) announced that it has obtained a $175 million financing package backed by gold major Newmont (NEM) and Triple Flag Mining Finance, and its shares soared by 11%.

It's been no secret for a long time that Continental Gold needed around $100 million in additional funding to finish the construction of its Buritica project in Colombia. I warned about this in my first article on the company all the way back in August 2018.

I think that this funding is very positive as it puts an end to dilution fears and could result in renewed buying from investors who were waiting on the sidelines because of this.

There were rumors that Newmont could’ve lost interest in Continental after the news about the merger with Goldcorp (GG) surfaced. These rumors have been dispelled too and the Mining Journal even took a step further by saying that the funding deal signaled Newmont's continued interest in a possible future buyout of the junior.

The financing package

Under the deal, Continental will receive $100 million from Triple Flag under a 2.1% gold and 100% silver stream on Buritica. It includes ongoing payments of 10% and 5% of the spot price of gold and silver, and I think that the silver lining is that Continental can buy back the gold stream for $80 million before the end of 2021.

The other part of the funding package includes $75 million in unsecured five-year and two-month convertible debentures with a 5% interest rate, of which $50 million comes from Newmont. The conversion price is C$3.00 per share and Continental can redeem the debentures if the closing price of its shares on the TSX is at least C$3.90 for 20 consecutive trading days.

In May 2017, gold major Newmont subscribed for a 19.9% stake in Continental at C$4.00 and I’m sure the latter’s CEO Ari Sussman is regretting not taking more money at that price

Sussman says that Newmont wanted to buy a larger stake, but Continental kept it at 19.9%. "The Newmont investment was the best of all options at the time, because the premium was so great. But it likely puts us in play at some point," he says. "Our strategy is to extract as much value out of the ground now, so that any producer attempting to acquire us in the future will need to pay for this additional upside." - "Site visit: Continental Gold cruising to production at Buritica" - The Northern Miner

Still, I think it’s a very good sign that Sussman kept his word on securing non-dilutive financing.

“Obviously we will be talking to our strategic shareholder, Newmont,” Sussman says. “The asset doesn’t have any stream, royalty, or gold loan against it, so those options are on the table and being evaluated. In addition, we’re looking at taking more debt. “As it stands today we have US$275 million in debt, so there’s lots of flexibility to tack on a little extra to cross us over the line, without being dilutive to shareholders.” - The Northern Miner

Buying back the gold stream and redeeming the debentures

Continental has an option to buy back the gold stream for $80 million by the end of 2021 and the $75 million convertible debentures mature on May 15, 2024. There is more than enough time in which Continental’s shares could reach c. $3.90, which would allow the company to redeem the debentures.

This means that Continental needs $155 million over the next few years to remove the gold stream and keep the funding non-dilutive.

Buritica is a world-class project, and according to its technical report, the cash flows are more than sufficient to finance such a move:

Source: Continental Gold

However, much has changed over the past few years and not all for the better and Continental plans to release an updated mine plan in late 2019. The good news is that the company has managed to boost gold equivalent in the measured and indicated category by almost a million ounces.

Source: Continental Gold

Source: Continental Gold

Like I said in my August 2018 article, the resource at Buritica was certain to grow significantly as around 30% of the gold above a two-gram cutoff was excluded from the previous resource estimate and should eventually make its way back in with further drilling.

The bad news is that initial capex estimates were understated and all-in sustaining costs were too optimistic. On 10 August 2018, Continental disclosed in its financial report for the second quarter of 2018 that the initial capital costs for Buritica would soar to $475-$515 million from the $389.2 million in the feasibility study due to $74 million in scope changes. Also, the company has revised the AISC estimates from $492 per ounce of gold to around $600 per ounce of gold:

Source: Continental Gold

Still, AISC of $600 per ounce would put Buritica in the lowest quartile worldwide and I’m confident that the company can generate enough cash flow at the current gold price to buy back the gold stream by the end of 2021 and then redeem the debentures by May 2024.

While the key financial figures for Buritica don’t look as impressive as in 2016, it’s still set to become one of the best gold projects in the world.

Conclusion

Continental Gold has secured enough funding to finish the construction of Buritica, and I view it as very positive that the company kept its word that the financing wouldn’t be dilutive.

This deal removes a key risk as it calms dilution fears and I think it could result in renewed buying from investors who were waiting on the sidelines because of this.

Although the economic model for Buritica doesn’t look as good as three years ago, I think that the mine can generate enough funds over the next years to allow Continental to buy back the gold stream and redeem the convertible debentures.

Overall, I continue to view Buritica as one of the best gold projects in the world and I wouldn’t be surprised if Newmont launches a takeover bid sometime over the next few years. I think that it’s very unlikely for such a valuable project like Buritica to remain in the hands of an intermediate gold miner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGOOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.