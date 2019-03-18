Texas Instruments: Quality, Cash Distributions, And Valuation

Texas Instruments (TXN) is the top market player in analog chips, and also is a key supplier of embedded semiconductors in a wide variety of markets. The company has consolidated its competitive strength over the years on the back of its intellectual properties around proprietary chip design and manufacturing capabilities.

It's hard for electronics manufacturers to change their suppliers once a device is designed with a particular product, so customers tend to be remarkably loyal to Texas Instruments. Besides, scale generates cost efficiencies in the industry, allowing Texas Instruments to keep the competition at bay when it comes to pricing pressure.

The company has an impeccable track-record of financial performance over the long term. Profitability has substantially increased over the years, so key metrics such as earnings per share and operating income have increased at a faster rate than revenue in the past decade.

Data by YCharts

The company's long-term target is generating free cash flow levels of 25%-35% of revenue and distributing 100% of that free cash flow to investors via dividends and buybacks. This is quite an ambitious target, but the company is strong enough to meet or exceed such a target.

Texas Instruments is among the best stocks in the market when it comes to free cash flow generation, cash returns, and return on invested capital.

Source: Texas Instruments Investors Presentation

Texas Instruments has raised its dividends for 15 years in a row, including a vigorous increase of 24% in dividend payments announced in December of 2018. Dividends absorbed only 42% of free cash flow last year, and those cash flows are consistently growing, so Texas Instruments is clearly strong enough to continue increasing dividends in the future.

Data by YCharts

The company is also creating massive amounts of value for investors through stock buybacks over the years. Since 2004, Texas Instruments has reduced the number of shares outstanding by more than 50% of the total.

Data by YCharts

Over the past ten years, the stock has produced an average compounded annual return of 22.46% per year. This means that Texas Instruments has allocated its capital to a remarkably profitable investment - its own stock - creating lots of value for shareholders through smart capital allocation policies.

Reasonable Valuation

The table below shows how valuation metrics such as price to earnings, price to free cash flow, price to operating cash flow, and dividend yield have evolved in the past five years. Texas Instrument is clearly valued in line with historical standards.

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the stock has delivered market-beating returns from those valuation levels in recent years, so the current valuation should be no impediment for the stock to continue outperforming.

For a company such as Texas Instruments, which has an impeccable track record of cash distributions over the long term, shareholder yield can be a particularly relevant metric to consider.

Shareholder yield measures how much money a company is distributing in comparison with its market capitalization, and it's calculated as the sum of three components: dividend yield, buyback yield, and debt paydown yield. This basically means summing up dividends, buybacks, and debt cancellations and measuring those payments as a percentage of the company's market value.

In simple terms, shareholder yield is a more comprehensive approach than dividend yield alone, since it also includes share buybacks and debt cancellation, providing a bigger picture of cash distributions through multiple venues.

Based on cash distributions over the past 12 months, shareholder yield amounts to nearly 7%. This means that investors in the company are being rewarded with 7% of the company's value in annual cash payments through multiple venues.

Importantly, valuation needs to be interpreted in its due context, and superior quality merits a superior valuation. In the words of Warren Buffett: "Price is what you pay and value is what you get."

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available in real time to members in "The Data-Driven Investor." This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered market-beating performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in 5 different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Stocks with higher rankings tend to outperform those in the lower rankings, which shows that the system is consistent and robust. Besides, stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term.

Texas Instruments is currently in the top bucket, with a PowerFactors ranking of 88 as of the time of this writing. Based on this data, the quantitative return drivers are indicating further upside potential for Texas Instruments in the years ahead.

A Simple And Straightforward Thesis

When looking at the main risk factors, cyclicality is always relevant for companies in the semiconductors industry. Demand is volatile and hard to predict, and macroeconomic conditions can have a big impact on both sales and profitability margins for companies in the sector.

Besides, even if Texas Instruments is a top player in the main markets where it operates, the industry is dynamic and competitive. Management needs to keep permanently investing in R&D and building its global salesforce in order to protect and strengthen the company's competitive position.

Those risks being acknowledged, Texas Instruments is a high-quality business with a rock-solid track record of financial performance and outstanding cash distributions. The stock is not a bargain, but valuation is clearly reasonable for such a strong business.

A simple and straightforward investment thesis can many times be particularly effective. Texas Instruments is a great company with a world-class management team and trading at moderate valuation levels. This is a sound strategy for attractive returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.