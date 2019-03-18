First Data To Acquire Software Express For Brazilian Payments Market Growth

FDC is seeking to increase its footprint in the growing but highly competitive payments market in Brazil.

Software Express provides a range of payments processing services to merchants in Brazil.

First Data has agreed to acquire Software Express for an undisclosed amount.

First Data (FDC) announced it has agreed to acquire Software Express for an undisclosed amount.

Software Express operates as an electronic funds transfer [EFT] solutions provider in Brazil.

With the deal, FDC seeks to increase its footprint in a growing Brazilian market, but capable competitors abound in the market and the combination will need to prove its marketing and operations efficiencies if it is to succeed.

Target Company

Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Software Express was founded in 1986 to provide EFT solutions to Brazilian businesses. The company serves over 100,000 merchants and has processed more than 12 billion transactions in 2018. Management is headed by CEO Henrique Ribeiro Filho.

Software Express’ primary offerings include:

m-SiTef

POS-SiTef

e-SiTef

SiTef

ServCel

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Report Linker, the Brazilian e-commerce sector was valued at $7.4 billion in 2012, had grown to $16.1 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $23.1 billion by 2020.

This represents an extremely high CAGR of 21.4% between 2012 and 2016.

The main drivers for this expected growth are government incentives such as reduced fees and interest rates on credit card transactions, the adoption of alternative payment methods as well as the emergence of fintech companies.

Major competitive vendors that provide payments solutions in Brazil include:

PayPal (PYPL)

PagBrasil

PrimeiroPay

allpago

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

Braspag

Moip

StoneCo (STNE)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

FDC didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, FDC had $555 million in cash and equivalents and $31.3 billion in total liabilities, of which settlement obligations represented $11.4 billion and long-term debt accounted for $16.4 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $2 billion.

FDC is acquiring Software Express to expand its operations in the growing and lucrative Brazilian payments sector.

As Gustavo Marin, EVP of First Data in Latin America stated in the deal announcement,

This deal positions First Data as a provider of innovative and value-added solutions to retailers of all sizes, payments institutions and financial institutions. We will be able to expand the current Software Express portfolio within First Data’s global platforms, and in 2019, the two companies expect to process more than 15 billion transactions in Brazil.

In the past 12 months, FDC’s stock price has risen 58.5% vs. Global Payments’ (GPN) rise of 17.8%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises in the past 12 quarters have been mostly positive, although the firm’s Q3 negative surprise was a standout:

Analyst ratings are largely centered on a ‘Hold’ rating and the consensus price target of $26.09 implies only a 3.4% upside from the stock’s current price of $25.22 at press time:

Commentary

First Data is busy on the acquisition front, with its own acquisition by Fiserv (FISV) announced in January apparently not hindering its movement to grow through more dealmaking.

Additionally, Fiserv just announced a massive deal to acquire Worldpay (WP) in a $34 billion merger to gain additional scale in the payment space.

So, the deal for Software Express is relatively small in that context but important for the firm to continue growing its Brazilian footprint.

Brazil represents an enticing opportunity as its economy appears poised to rebound after several years of recession and retrenchment.

The country has high entrepreneurship and mobile penetration rates, providing payment processors with a fertile environment for growth opportunities.

Also, the recent election of a ‘pro-business’ government focused on reducing the overweening state apparatus and letting business operate in more free markets has added a positive spin to the perception of the operating environment there.

The important aspects of the deal will be for FDC to gain efficiencies as it grows bigger in Brazil. Competition is stiff and provides merchants and users with numerous payment options, so the combination of the two companies will have to produce more than topline revenue growth - they will need to produce increased customer acquisition efficiencies for the deal to pay off.

Investors in FDC won’t know if the acquisition is a good one for several quarters, and even then, the numbers may be small as FDC gets swallowed by Fiserv/Worldpay.

