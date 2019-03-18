5 Reasons AbbVie Is My Biggest Holding

This dividend aristocrat is likely to deliver about 15% to 21% CAGR total returns over the coming five years compared to just 2% to 8% for the S&P 500.

At a 22% to 32% discount to fair value, AbbVie is the best, high-yield SWAN you can buy today.

There are five reasons why I boosted my position in AbbVie by $8K, making it my biggest holding and 15% of my net worth.

(Source: imgflip)

I've spent the last five months de-risking my retirement portfolio via several approaches including eliminating all use of margin, as well as selling all the high-risk, speculative stocks I previously held.

Given my portfolio goals, as well as to help me better recommend deeply undervalued, low-risk dividend stocks to my readers, I've spent the last few weeks working on a new quality-based watchlist where I rate every company on my master watchlist (dividend stocks worth owning) on an 11 point scale (I call it my Sensei Quality Score, or SQS) based on three criteria:

Dividend safety (payout ratio, balance sheet, and cash flow trends)

Business model risk (moat, the risk of business model disruption, the ability to generate ROIC above its cost of capital)

Management quality (capital allocation and execution track record)

Companies with scores of 9 or above (out of 11) I consider sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, stocks, a list that's packed to the rafters with dividend aristocrats, kings, and other blue-chip names I've been recommending for years.

In addition, due to my extremely tight financial constraints right now (can't buy anything except with recycled capital until I'm done deleveraging), I've also programmed that spreadsheet with price, 52-week low, and a price target of 5% above a company's 52-week low.

This allows me to instantly and automatically know what companies are ultra-value stocks, meaning SWANs that are trading at great prices, with strong short-term upside in addition to strong, long-term return potential.

Last week I sold two of my riskier, lower-quality REITs (at a combined profit of about 9%) to buy the only two active, ultra-value names on my new watchlist.

One of those was Walgreens (WBA), which is one of the best dividend aristocrats you can buy right now. I paid $61.24 for those 92 shares, which was my opening position in the company.

The other, and by far the bigger purchase ($8,000 worth), was AbbVie (ABBV), which I paid $78.24 for 103 shares, which brings my total position to 438 shares with a cost basis of $84.20. That $35,000 position is by far my largest, representing 11% of my retirement portfolio and 15% of my net worth (due to leverage still being 1.3 down from a peak of 1.85 in December).

So here are the five reasons why I consider AbbVie the best, high-yield SWAN stock you can buy today and am entrusting it with so much of my hard-earned money. Most importantly, learn why now is a great time to buy one of the highest-quality pharma giants, which at today's 22% to 32% discount to fair value, is likely capable of delivering 15% to 21% long-term total returns. That's far above the 2% to 8% most analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver over the next five years.

1. Market Worries About Risks Are Likely Overblown

Quality companies don't suffer sharp drops without the market worrying about risks to the business model.

(Source: YCharts)

AbbVie's year-long bear market is a result of several factors, the first of which is rising concerns over political/regulatory risks to the entire industry. For example, in January, HHS proposed changes to drug policy rebates that could potentially ban drug rebates (typically 26% to 30%) to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), Part D plans and Medicaid managed care organizations.

The FDA has also said it plans to implement changes to fix the "rigged system" that drug makers are benefiting from causing Americans to pay far higher drug prices. Specialty drugs, like what AbbVie focuses on, are the biggest targets of populist politicians, thanks to higher prices that mean that just 2% of drug volumes account for 50% of US drug spending.

Most recently, President Trump's 2020 budget proposal including a rash of new proposals could hurt drug makers if implemented:

Reduce Medicare reimbursement for branded drugs by 33% if a company attempts to block generic/biosimilar competition,

loosening regulatory requirement to make generic/biosimilars hit the market faster,

stricter regulations on extending patents for drugs by requiring larger chemical changes,

allowing HHS to negotiate Medicare Part B drug prices, and

allowing five state Medicaid programs to negotiate drug prices.

So why am I not worried about these proposed changes? Simply put, because politicians and regulators are often talking a big game about cracking down on drug prices, but by the time policy changes are enacted (and they frequently aren't), the new regulations become rather toothless.

(Source: Opensecrets)

That's due to the medical industry spending nearly $300 million per year on 1,440 lobbyists who make sure that the industry doesn't get gutted. Remember how Obamacare was supposed to signal the death of big-pharma and the health insurance industry?

(Source: YCharts)

Just ask investors in popular healthcare blue-chips across the sector, including AbbVie, how they've done over the past few years. Most of them have beaten the S&P 500, which has been red hot. The point is that political/regulatory risk is far less dangerous than many people believe, and when such fears are at their peak is usually a great time to buy quality companies at rock-bottom prices (such as AbbVie today).

What about the other big risk that specifically applies to AbbVie, which would be its continued reliance on Humira for 60% of sales and about 70% of profits? Indeed, that is a lot of concentration, which Gilead (GILD) investors can tell you is not a good thing.

While Humira is on track to become the best-selling drug in history, it's also true that it lost patent protection in the EU in 2018, will lose major projection in other countries in 2021, and loses US protection in 2023. Until then various licensing agreements with rivals have been struck to keep Humira biosimilars out of the US until 2023 (six in total, including the most recent one).

"We expect 2019 international Humira to be down approximately 30% on an operational basis, reflecting the impact of biosimilar competition outside of the U.S." - Bill Chase, CFO (emphasis added)

Management made it very clear at the last conference call that global Humira sales are going to go into decline from now on.

"As far as other countries in 2020, the majority of the volume doesn't come under additional biosimilar exposure in 2020. The more significant countries are in 2021. So, there is some, but the majority of it occurs in 2021, not in 2020." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO (emphasis added)

While US Humira sales are still expected to grow 7% this year, global Humira sales will decline by about $940 million this year, meaning that 2018's $20 billion sales will prove the peak for AbbVie's most important blockbuster drug.

This is why management is guiding for just 1% revenue growth in 2019 and 10% growth in adjusted EPS, with about 3.5% of that coming from buybacks. The rest is due to higher margins from biosimilar royalty payments from the EU, and cost cutting.

But when it comes to Humira, here too I think the risks are overblown. That's because AbbVie has known from day one that patent expirations and biosimilar competition will one day be a problem, and one of the best management teams in the industry has spent the past six years planning for how to keep sales, cash flow and the dividend growing at an industry-leading rate over the long-term.

2. A World-Class Management Team Is Executing Well On Its Long-Term Growth Plan

AbbVie's long-term growth thesis isn't about Humira, but about its drug pipeline, which EvaluatePharma calls the second strongest in the industry.

"AbbVie's strategy has contemplated biosimilar competition since day one of the launch of this Company. Our focus has been on building a pipeline that would allow us to absorb the impact of biosimilar competition, and maintain a strong and growing business." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO (emphasis added)

Leading that diversification effort is Rick Gonzalez, a 42-year veteran of AbbVie/Abbott Labs (ABT), from which the company was spun off in 2013 precisely because Abbott didn't want to deal with Humira's eventual patent expirations.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

AbbVie's future growth is based on over $35 billion in risk-adjusted non-Humira revenue that's expected to come from several mega-blockbusters including:

Blood cancer drug Imbruvica estimated $6 billion to $9.6 billion in 2024 annual sales (17% CAGR growth between 2017 and 2024).

Endometriosis drug Orilissa, $1 billion in annual peak sales (recently launched).

Cancer drug Venclexta, $3 billion in annual peak sales.

Immunology drugs risankizumab and upadacitinib, $10-12 billion in combined peak annual sales.

Beyond 2025 is when the company's neurological drugs start to launch and is AbbVie's effort to help/cash in on the world's aging population, for which dementia is going to be a major issue.

I know what you're thinking, "drug trials can fail! Look at Rova-T!". Indeed drugs can fail at any time, and the company took a $4.6 billion write-down on its $10 billion Stemcentrx acquisition over that drug's disappointing results.

But let's keep in mind that all drugmakers deal with approval risk and that $35 billion in non-Humira revenue is already risk-adjusted to include such possible failures. In addition, keep in mind that many of AbbVie's biggest future drugs are already on the market.

For example, cancer drug Imbruvica has already been approved for nine indications with management targeting eight more in the coming years.

Venclexta, another cancer drug, has been approved for two indications, with nine more planned, including several approvals expected this year. That's why management expects Venclexta sales to double in 2019.

Mavyret, AbbVie's HCV franchise, which has stolen 50% of US market share from Gilead, isn't going to be a growing blockbuster but should deliver relatively stable cash flow for at least the next eight years, according to management's latest guidance.

By far Risa and Upa, the company's next-gen immunology drugs, are the biggest reason to be bullish on AbbVie. Risa and Upa are the big growth catalysts for 2020, with both drugs expected to receive approval and roll out this year. In fact, these two drugs are the most obvious short-term catalysts to send the stock soaring this year.

3. Two Obvious Catalysts For A Strong Mid- To Late-2019 Rally

The only justification bears have for AbbVie being this low is the idea that the long-term growth thesis fails. That requires Risa and Upa, the cornerstones of AbbVie's $35 billion non-Humira 2025 sales projection, to not launch in 2019 as planned. Here's AbbVie's CEO clarifying what he thinks about that bearish thesis:

"We are now confident that with risankizumab and upadacitinib, we have accomplished our objective. Both of our next-generation immunology therapies have demonstrated across multiple clinical trials superiority versus Humira and other competitive offerings...We expect to launch both risankizumab and upadacitinib in 2019, and based on their profiles, anticipate broad formulary access." - CEO Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

Risa and Upa are the basis for AbbVie being able to achieve 10% adjusted EPS growth in 2019, which is one of the fastest growth rates in the industry (PFE and JNJ are expecting flat growth this year).

Risa is expected to launch in the first half of 2019 and Upa in the second half of the year, with both drugs showing strong success in trials so far. How successful? Well, according to Michael Severino, AbbVie's Senior Vice President of Global Development and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, risankizumab is performing very well in not one trial but four.

"Across each of the four Phase 3 studies in the pivotal program, risankizumab consistently showed very high and durable rates of skin clearance." Michael Severino

On March 1st, CHMP, a European advisory group, cited a "significantly greater response of clear or almost clear skin" compared to rival drugs and placebo as its reason for recommending approval of Risa to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in the EU.

Then there's this from Michael Severino, AbbVie's chief drug development office who told analysts at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference:

"So upadacitinib and risankizumab....look at the performance that we demonstrated in Phase III, they've each demonstrated very, very strong performance. And if we go back to a couple of years, what we had visibility into is the fact that both of those drove very high levels of response in heavily pretreated patients and were high-efficacy agents in their respective indications. But as the Phase III programs had played out, we've seen a very similar story for both assets, which is they performed very, very well across the board. We treated a wide range of patients, including very early patients...and both assets performed very well across that spectrum...So we'll play across the spectrum...that's really based on the data package and based on the clinical need." - Michael Severino (emphasis added)

In other words, Risa and Upa continue to be on track to get approval any week now in Risa's case, and within a few months for Upa. Then those two drugs, both expected to generate roughly $5 to $6 billion in annual peak sales, will begin ramping up distribution, sales, and steadily gaining approvals over time both in the US and abroad.

What about AbbVie's previous Humira guidance, specifically the decline rate that is crucial to achieving this year's guidance of 10% adjusted EPS growth in 2019? Here's what AbbVie's chief drug development officer had to say about that at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference:

"We continue to feel good about those assumptions and feel good about (Humira) guidance." - Michael Severino

So AbbVie's previous EPS growth guidance is also on track, and recall that's for double-digit bottom-line growth. A company growing at double digits that's trading at nine times forward earnings is absurd, and something that will not persist long once Risa and Upa get approved and start their rollouts.

Especially given that in 2020 global Humira sales are not facing a large wall of patent expirations, while Risa and Upa (plus three other blockbusters) are going to be seeing steadily increasing expansions and fast-rising sales.

That basically means that AbbVie is going to have an easier time growing EPS faster next year on top of this year's likely double-digit increase. I don't consider AbbVie's currently low valuation justified by its risks, but even assuming you disagree with me, bearishness is entirely predicated on Risa and Upa failing, and the long-term diversification plan falling apart.

The moment these two potential mega-blockbusters start getting approval (which all the clinical data points to) AbbVie's risk profile will improve immensely, justifying a far higher earnings multiple and likely take the stock up to $90 (on Risa's approval) and $100 (on Upa's).

But of course, as a long-term investor, I'm not just looking to make a quick buck with a solid 20% one year gain. The reason AbbVie is my biggest holding is due to the excellent, long-term return potential it offers, all wrapped up in a recession-resistant, dividend aristocrat SWAN package.

4. Long-Term Return Profile Remains Excellent

Ultimately what drives total returns and thus my recommendations and portfolio buys is the dividend profile which consists of yield, safety, and long-term growth potential. Factor in valuation, and that's what tends to drive long-term stock returns.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 100) 5-Year Analyst Projected EPS Growth Rate 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Valuation-Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie 5.4% 48% 65 (Safe) 7.0% to 10.0% 12.4% to 15.4% 14.9% to 20.5% S&P 500 1.9% 33% NA 6.4% 8.3% 2% to 8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Yahoo Finance, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

AbbVie's yield is among the highest on Wall Street (and of the aristocrats, a status AbbVie enjoys per the S&P's spin-off grandfather rule). More importantly that dividend is safe, courtesy of a modest payout ratio, recession-resistant cash flow, and a strong balance sheet.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost Return On Invested Capital AbbVie 2.5 8.8 A- 3.8% 36% Safe Limits 3.0 or less 8.0 or more NA NA 8% or better

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

Now a lot of people take issue with the company's debt levels, and I understand that. AbbVie's leverage ratio is above the industry average of 1.9, but it remains below the 3.0 level that's safe for most companies. Similarly, its interest coverage ratio is high enough that it enjoys an A- credit rating and low borrowing costs, which are almost 10 times less than its returns on invested capital.

Yes, I want to see leverage come down over time, but that's been happening ever since the company's last big acquisition in 2016 closed.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

By the end of 2019, analysts expect AbbVie's leverage ratio to be near the industry average, and by 2020, the successful execution of the diversification/growth strategy should deliver a far safer dividend profile (from safe to very safe). Management says it has no plans for major M&A since it's focused on executing on its strong drug development pipeline.

Meanwhile, today's investors are enjoying one of the industry's highest yields, and from a company that is growing its cash flow per share at double digits. Analyst estimates for long-term growth (next five years) range from 7% to 10%, which I consider a reasonable range given the pipeline and management's guidance for 2019.

Combine 7% to 10% earnings/cash flow growth with that 5.4% yield and you get low- to mid-double digit total return potential, even assuming the valuation never improves. That's far better than the 2% to 8% most analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver over the coming five years, according to Morningstar.

But, of course, a fast-growing AbbVie that's far less reliant on Humira deserves a much higher multiple which is why I expect AbbVie shares to enjoy a strong valuation boost in the coming years. That's what pushes AbbVie's long-term total return potential to 15% to 21% and makes it my top high-yield SWAN recommendation and highest conviction buy today.

5. Valuation: A Fast Growing SWAN Trading At A Firesale Price

(Source: YCharts)

Many investors see a chart like this and immediately think "value trap". But value traps are companies that are cheap for a reason, specifically declining fundamentals with little prospect of a turnaround. AbbVie's strong bottom line growth this year, and over the next five years, courtesy of that great drug pipeline, means it is a great, deep-value opportunity, not a value/yield trap.

Forward PE 5-Year Average Forward PE Five Year Average TTM PE Long-Term EPS Growth Baked Into Share Price 10 Year Analyst EPS Growth Consensus 9.2 12.7 14.0 0.8% 7% to 10%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Fast Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

Right now many drug makers are trading at low valuations, due to market fears over political risks (induced by 2020 campaign and likely overblown). AbbVie is among the most undervalued pharma giants, and that's even compared to its historically low PE ratio. That valuation is currently baking in less than 1% long-term adjusted EPS and FCF growth, which is about 10 times less than what analysts (and I) expect from it.

When you see a baked in growth rate that disconnected from expectations, it means a stock is a coiled spring and poised to rocket higher hard and fast as soon a bit of good news slightly lessens bearish sentiment. For AbbVie that would be Risa and Upa approval in 2019 and the company hitting its full-year guidance.

How much of a valuation boost am I expecting? For that, I turn to dividend yield theory, or DYT, which since 1966 has proven an effective valuation approach for blue-chip dividend stocks. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began exclusively using this approach to recommend stocks.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, which tracks all major investing newsletters in the country, over the past 30 years, IQT has delivered the best risk-adjusted returns in its industry. And DYT, applied to their watchlist of quality companies, is literally all IQT has done to achieve those impressive, market-beating results. Results that put IQT in the top 5% of asset managers.

DYT just compares a stock's yield to its historical yield, because as long as a company's business model remains stable over time, yields tend to cycle around a relatively stable average that approximates fair value.

Forward Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value 5.4% 3.6% 32%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus)

AbbVie's current yield indicates that it's about 32% undervalued. That means that if management delivers on its growth plan, the yield is going to plummet as the multiple expands and the share price rises far faster than either its cash flow or dividend.

Now I know what many of you might be thinking. "AbbVie's best growth days are behind it, thus the yield is justified in remaining much higher than that historical average." But consider the fact that AbbVie's slower growth will still be faster than most of its blue-chip peers, all of who have much lower yields.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.6%

Merck (MRK): 2.7%

Bristol-Myers (BMY): 3.3%

Pfizer (PFE): 3.5%

Gilead Sciences (GILD): 3.9%

Amgen (AMGN): 3.1%

Yes, each of these companies has less single drug concentration, but over time so will AbbVie. If Pfizer, growing slower than AbbVie, warrants a 3.5% yield, then I'm very confident that a much more diversified AbbVie will one day sport a similar valuation.

Discount To Fair Value Upside Potential To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential 32% 48% 4.0% 16.4% to 19.4%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

What that means is that AbbVie's upside potential to fair value (about $119 right now) is enough to drive roughly 4% CAGR share price appreciation above the growth rate of its cash flow and dividend. That's how I estimate the company's valuation-adjusted total return potential, which is among the best of any blue-chip stocks today.

And based on my personal blue-chip valuation scale, that 32% margin of safety makes AbbVie, the highest-yielding active buy from my new watchlist, a table-pounding buy.

But of course, I might be wrong, and my growth forecasts could prove overly bullish. So for a more conservative assessment of AbbVie's valuation, let's use Morningstar's long-term, three-stage discounted cash flow model.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost $102 (medium uncertainty) 22% 28% 2.5% to 5.1%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar is famous for some of the most conservative growth estimates on Wall Street, and indeed it is far less bullish on AbbVie than I am. That includes modeling 30%, 20%, and 25% declines in global Humira sales in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively. It is also less optimistic on Imbruvica's peak sales potential, which at $6 billion is on the lower end of most analysts' expectations.

Yet even conservative Morningstar agrees that AbbVie is a bargain today, with a 22% discount to fair value, which means the stock could rise 28% quickly and still merely be fairly priced.

For blue-chip SWAN stocks, I follow the Buffett mantra that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Thus my valuation scale which recommends putting new money to work (assuming you're comfortable with the risk profile) at fair value or better.

At a 32% discount to fair value, I'm not just recommending AbbVie as the best, high-yield SWAN you can buy today, but also I'm putting my money where my mouth is by making it my single largest holding and 15% of my entire net worth.

Bottom Line: AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield SWANs You Can Buy Right Now

Several readers have told me that they are getting fed up with AbbVie's horrible price action and consider the stock a "disaster". But the key to good, long-term investment returns is to remember Buffett's famous saying "The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

When it comes to long-term dividend growth investing, we can't forget there is a big difference between price and value. Price is what the stock trades at today. Intrinsic value is based on a company's fundamentals, primarily sales, cash flow, dividends, and intangibles like management quality, intellectual property, and long-term growth potential.

AbbVie has gotten crushed, partially due to an overall bearishness among healthcare companies over high political/regulatory risks created by the 2020 presidential campaign. Politicians are tripping over themselves threatening to hammer big pharma via proposed regulatory changes, that, if they were enacted, could indeed hurt the profitability of all drug makers.

However, populist politicians on both sides of the aisle are nothing new, and given the state of gridlock we have now (and for the foreseeable future), I expect no major regulatory changes will actually occur anytime soon. Even if they did, top quality pharma blue-chips like AbbVie would be the best positioned to adapt and overcome these growth headwinds.

As for AbbVie's biggest risk factor, its overwhelming earnings concentration in Humira, there too I consider the market's fear way overblown. The skilled management team has been planning for Humira losing patent protection, both in the US and overseas, since the company's spin-off in 2013.

That long-term plan is well designed and built on launching various blockbuster drugs that can overcome the eventual decline in Humira, and keep revenue, cash flow, and the dividend growing at industry-leading leading rates.

Like all big drug makers, the company has experienced setbacks, including the Rova-T failure. But overall the plan remains on track, with the latest clinical results on Risa and Upa being very strong and pointing to regulatory approval and launches in the first and second half of 2019, respectively.

Those two drug launches are the exact catalysts that are likely to cause the coiled spring that is AbbVie to pop hard and fast later this year. This is why I am not at all upset that the stock has languished in the toilet for so long but took the opportunity to complete my position by buying $8,000 more of the company last week.

Now my cost basis is $84 (it started out at $97) and I'm sitting on a mountain of shares that will likely make me a fortune in the years and decades to come. Value investing isn't easy...unless you know what quality companies to buy and when.

Dividend aristocrat AbbVie is a SWAN you can trust, and today marks a fantastic time to buy this industry-leading blue-chip and lock in likely 15% to 21% CAGR total returns over the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.