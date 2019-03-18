2 Reasons To Own AT&T And 1 Strategy For Trading It

Where is AT&T Now?

AT&T (T) has been quite volatile in the past couple of months, a trait that isn't expected from a company in the telecom sector. However, between the trend away from traditional cable, the government's attempt to block the Time Warner deal, and the large amount of debt. AT&T investors are uneasy, especially when AT&T has been a historically stable, dividend producing machine. However, as of late, the uncertainty surrounding AT&T has been rapidly diminishing for three main reasons. In this article, I will review 2 reasons why AT&T is a must own for any dividend investor.

Carries Debt

There is no doubt that AT&T's $176 billion in debt is something to think about as it is has become most indebted company in the world. However, management has made it quite clear that reducing debt has become a top priority for the telecom giant.

"I would characterize our results as basically doing exactly what we committed during our Analyst Day in November and in fact I would say we're ahead of schedule on each of our key priorities, and as we said our top priority for 2019 is driving down the debt from the Time Warner acquisition, and I couldn't be more pleased that how we close the year." - Randal Stephenson

For an investor, it is quite comforting that management not only stuck to their plant to reduce debt, but actually did in a pretty massive way. In 2018, AT&T was able to reduce its debt by over $9 billion. Management hopes to continue this trend by using the estimated $12 billion left after dividend to further reduce this debt. And on top of this, management is exploring the option of selling off "non-core" assets.

"The company will continue to explore opportunities to monetize non-core assets" - John Stephens (CFO)

For example, AT&T has identified its 10% stake in Hulu to be a non-core asset. It is estimated that AT&T's 10% stake in Hulu would be sold to Disney anywhere from $930 million up to $2 billion, which could go straight to paying down debt. In fact, I believe that this deal will take place in the near future as I believe Disney is just waiting for regulatory approval for its purchase of 21st Century Fox. And with Mexico being the only country left that needs to approve it, the acquisition may be completed quite soon.

With "record free cash flow" in addition to its willingness to sell off non-core assets, it is clear that AT&T has intentions and is able to abide by its commitment to drastically reduce its debt levels in the coming years.

Dividend Safety

It is understandable that dividend investors may be slightly frustrated by such a high debt load. If AT&T struggles to pay off its debt and faces a credit downgrade, its first move would probably be to cut the dividend. That being said, based on my previous analysis, I do not believe AT&T's debt is unmanageable. Additionally, the payout ratio is at a historically low level. Lastly, the interest expenses will decrease as the debt is paid off, increasing the cash available to pay dividends.

The payout ratio is defined as the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends to shareholders, typically expressed as a percentage of the company's earnings. For AT&T, its current payout ratio sits at 57.10%. To put that in perspective, Verizon's payout ratio, whose dividend safety is rarely questioned, sits at 52.92%. AT&T's payout ratio has been decreasing since 2015, when the dividend payout ratio was over 75%.

Additionally, AT&T's interest expense on its debt has greatly increased over the years. This makes sense because there is more overall debt to pay interest on. That being said, I believe that AT&T's interest expenses has reached a peak. As AT&T continues to pay off debt, as it did in 2018, its interest expenses in the future will decrease because there will be less principle. A decrease in interest expenses will increase earnings. If earnings increase and dividend is held constant, the payout ratio will continue to decrease over time, meaning the dividend will just become more secure.

This is likely why Bloomberg's Dividend health score, as calculated based on financials, is at one of its strongest levels in history. This calculation is one of my favorites as it is unbiased, since it focuses strictly on the company's financials.

Risks and Mitigants

There is still an obvious risk of holding more debt than the country of Norway. If there is a hiccup in AT&T's ability to pay back debt, or if there is a downgrade in AT&T's credit, or both, AT&T's stock price will significantly decline in a very rapid pace, especially if it reaches the point where the dividend must be cut. However, that's a lot of "ifs", and there is little reason to believe that any of them would come to fruition. AT&T's stream of profits is quite stable and any large deviation from that is quite unlikely, especially since most of its profits come from the historically stable telecom business.

AT&T has been advertising "5GE", or 5G Evolution on its customers' phones as well as on television. However, competitors, such as Sprint (S), have complained that AT&T is misleading customers to believe that they are actually offering 5G (5G isn't expected to be rolled out nationwide until at least 2020). Sprint has gone to extreme lengths to voice this opposition by taking AT&T to court, and asking the judge to have AT&T remove the advertisements. However, AT&T has argued that it is not misleading customers, but rather getting them excited about the future of 5G. The case is likely to drag on for a while and will probably reach a verdict after 5G is actually rolled. I mean, a judge hasn't even been assigned to the case yet.

Trade Idea: Short Verizon, Long A&T

I personally think Verizon (VZ) is a pretty well-run company. That being said, even good companies can relatively underperform. The reasoning behind this trade idea is a deviation from a historical correlation between AT&T and Verizon.

AT&T (Dark Blue) has historically had a positive correlation with Verizon (Light Blue). All that means is when AT&T has gone up so has Verizon, and when AT&T has gone down so has Verizon. Historically, any time AT&T and Verizon have deviated from one another, they have always balanced out with one another (seen when the two lines cross). That being said, if this historical trend were to continue, AT&T would outperform Verizon in the future. This strategy is especially useful for those who are neither bullish nor bearish on the overall stock markets because a realignment would result in profits. For example, if the market tanked and all stocks went down, this correlation would suggest that Verizon would go down more than AT&T to the point of realignment. In reverse, if the market skyrocketed and all stock went up, this correlation would suggest AT&T would go up more than Verizon in order to close the gap between the two. Basically, the potential profit from this trade exists in the spread that exists between the two and the bet that this spread will eventually close.

Conclusion

Due to AT&T's plan, commitment, and capability to pay down its large debt as well as its historically high safe dividend, AT&T provides a unique opportunity investment as its share price has been unfairly reduced to what I believe are cheap levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.