Enviva Partners: Investing In The Future, Now

Management is steering this MLP to success for decades to come.

Investment Thesis

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) is a perfect long-term buy and hold stock. EVA currently holds a strong and growing market share, expected to double their EBITDA over the next few years, and currently is seeing positive cash flow.

Business Overview

EVA operates what seems like a very simplistic business model - which is the magic behind their success.

EVA harvests trees and turns them into pellets for energy production.

EVA operates similar to other midstream master limited partnerships [MLPs] in the energy sector but is solely focused on this renewable energy source.

Currently, EVA's assets are spread across the Southeastern United States, where wood is cheap and plentiful. EVA processes the wood into pellets and then ships their product via company-owned ports all over the world.

EVA, at this time, sells to long-term contracted European customers.

These customers make up the entirety of EVA's income at this time.

Their largest and longest term customer is the Drax facility in the United Kingdom. EVA's product is used to replace non-renewable energy sources. Customers burn these wood pellets in facilities originally designed to burn coal for power generation.

For example, the Drax power station, which uses coal and EVA's wood pellets, produces 6% of the entire power generation of the United Kingdom. Overwhelmingly, it is a positive experience for Drax's operators as burning wood over coal reduces their emissions, helping meet the United Kingdom's goals.

What About Market Share?

EVA exists in what currently is considered a niche market. Selling biomass to utilities hasn't been caught by the mainstream yet, and the market for doing so is littered with small players selling to single power plants. EVA's advantage is twofold. One, its size and ability to grow is tremendous. Two, it has access to a massive amount of low cost and sustainably sourced raw resources.

Currently, EVA controls approximately 13% of its market.

This market control is expected to grow larger as EVA's future is bright. At this time, EVA's market share is connected to all of its European customers; moving forward, EVA has strong contracts with Japanese customers also. These contracts are exceedingly large and are expected to fuel EVA's growth and expected to help EVA double their EBITDA within the next few years.

These Japanese contracts which primarily start shipping in 2022 are expected to produce a third of EVA's total contracted income. This income is in addition to their already contracted European production. Furthermore, EVA expects to see stronger sales within Europe as the European Union moves more heavily to renewable energy sources. EVA's wood pellets are an easy and quick alternative to other costly renewable energy sources. How cheap?

As Europe transitions from non-renewable to renewable sources, EVA offers a cheap and effective alternative to meeting their 2020 goals. Within Germany, EVA's pellets are slightly more expensive than CCGT (which is for natural gas or coal) but cheapest when used in tandem. Furthermore, it is vastly cheaper than other renewable sources like wind or solar which also require more land area.

Power demand is not constant, neither is solar energy output or wind output. Energy grids require peaker plants, power plants that can ramp up demand when needed or be idled on low power need days. With solar power or wind, you cannot turn up the sun or force more wind to blow. But with wood pellets, utilizes have a viable option to fuel peaker plants with a cheap renewable alternative to provide much needed stability.

Europe is rapidly running low on time to cover their binding renewable targets. EVA has the means to rapidly grow to meet this demand and would do so with long contracts to ensure stability. EVA's sponsor has a repeatable development plan to rapidly produce new facilities to convert raw timber to usable pellets for power generation.

EVA's sponsor has sourced numerous locations that are advantaged close to ports for future growth. As Europe or other countries transition to renewable power, EVA is structured to be able to rapidly grow over the new couple of decades to meet this demand and to have a rapidly growing market share.

Financial Standing Now

The best companies can grow rapidly but also remain profitable. EVA currently is cash flow positive all while growing, paying out a growing distribution and facing harsh weather in 2018. This past year, EVA's facilities suffered from a fire in North Carolina and through two strong hurricanes. However, through all of this, EVA was able to post an annual free cash flow per share of $2.15.

EVA's assets are exposed to annual recurring strong weather and potential storms, but it has shown its ability to meet its contractual agreements and continues to post growth even in the most adverse conditions.

Furthermore, EVA continues to grow its distribution:

Management is forecasting 3% organic dividend growth next year. This estimate excludes the pending dropdown from their sponsor, and management believes they will actually see 10% distribution growth this year and in future years.

Investor Takeaway

EVA has a clear runway of growth for decades to come, as countries transition from non-renewable energy to renewable energy. EVA is the largest and strongest competitor in their market space and will continue to dominate an otherwise highly fractured niche market. EVA's cash flow is positive while it continues to pay out a covered 8.52% yield.

