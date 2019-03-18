Mayr Melnhof: Constant Dividend Payer In The Paper Industry

Mayr Melnhof (OTC:MNHFF|OTCPK:MNHFY) is an Austrian producer of cartonboard and folding carton. The focus is on producing and processing of cartonboard to produce packages for consumer staples. This leads to a well-balanced business over the long term and with low cyclicality. The industry is characterized by continuous consolidation.

Overview

The company is divided into two divisions - MM Karton and MM Packaging.

MM Karton is the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard and MM Packaging is Europe's largest folding carton producer with a leading market position in several countries outside Europe. The high ROCE is showing that the company knows how to profit from a slow growing market and is very efficient.

Figure 1: overview of both divisions

Source: Annual report 2017

MM Karton is the world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard with a significant position in virgin-based cartonboard. The products of MM Karton are used primarily to produce cartonboard-based packaging for consumer staples. Food packaging is the main sales as well as packaging for household and hygiene products and pharmaceuticals. MM Packaging is the largest customer of MM Karton. It delivers around 11% of its sales to MM Packaging, but MM Packaging purchases products from MM Karton at market prices. The sales share of MM Karton is approximately 82% with Europe and 18% to markets outside of Europe. The European cartonboard industry is highly concentrated. The five largest suppliers account for 75% for capacities.

MM Packaging is specializing in consumer goods sectors and has a broad geographical presence. It processes around 767,000 tonnes of recycled and virgin fiber-based cartonboard into around 63 billion consumer goods packages. Cartonboard packages for consumers are the main sales area of MM Packaging. It covers the high-volume market for fast-moving consumer goods and the highly specialized markets of packages for cigarettes, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and luxury products.

Risks

Risks are in rising prices of the raw material. For example, in the Q3 2018, the input costs for cartonboard put considerable pressure on margins. Mayr Melnhof is working against it through passing on the higher input costs but is difficult or only with a delay possible.

Energy, fiber market prices, pulp and mechanical pulp prices, and virgin fiber-based board are other raw materials which are affecting the profitability of Mayr Melnhof.

Economic downturn leads to less demand in nearly all products, especially fewer consumer goods. Therefore, the demand for packaging will be decreasing as well.

Another risk has a regulatory background. Within the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), it is possible to ban packaging units with trademark logos. The risk cannot be assessed from today's perspective the management is saying. The broad geographical sale of cigarette packaging in various countries outside the EU gives Mayr Melnhof a bit of risk reduction.

Mayr Melnhof tries to reduce risks through investments, technical innovation, and integration of acquisitions limited by focusing on their core competencies (cartonboard production and processing). The main reason behind this is the high degree of core shareholders.

Management & Acquisition

The shareholder structure shows a high degree of stability as the largest shareholders are the core shareholder families who hold 57%. A high degree of core shareholder is indicating a more long-term focus as the families want steady dividends and do not really care if one or two quarters are not that good. The aim is a long-term profitable company.

Figure 2: shareholder structure

Source: annual report 2017

The strategic positioning of Mayr Melnhof is a market and cost leadership. The concentration is on the core competencies at the cartonboard and folding cartons. The management has a long-term focus on earnings and tries to expand continuously if the price is right.

Their last acquisition was the acquisition of TANN Group. TANN produces and prints on fine paper which is processed to produce cigarette filter paper (tipping paper). It is the global market leader in this area and technologically related to MM Packaging. The aim of the management is to expand the value chain. Mayr Melnhof now produces cigarette packages and the tipping paper. Other aspects were the strengthening of the profitability and to generate further growth. I am a bit ambivalent as the cigarette industry is not really growing anymore. Maybe it can be equaled with the growing cannabis sector. But this is just speculations. TANN generates around 230 MEUR in sales. The purchase price amounts to 350 MEUR.

Debt

If we look at the balance sheet of Q3 2018 of Mayr Melnhof, we can see that the company is debt free. Cash of 242.8 MEUR is standing against long-term financial liabilities of 178.2 MEUR and short-term financial liabilities of 37 MEUR. Therefore, they have net cash of about 27.6 MEUR. An ideal position for further acquisitions and/or the potential of dividends. Also, the cash flows are very strong and constant as discussed in the valuation part.

Dividend

Mayr Melnhof is a very interesting company for dividend investors. After 1995, the dividend increased every year except for 2008. In the financial crisis, they did not cut the dividend, but they kept it at the level of the previous year. Since 1995, there were two years with even a bonus dividend. The bonus dividend was paid as an anniversary bonus. Every ten years, the management pays out a bonus. In the long term, dividend strategy is to pay out around one third of the profits. With the goal of increasing their profits every year.

Figure 3: dividend and earnings history

Source: company presentation 2019

Growth

In Figure 4, it shows how Mayr Melnhof is improving efficiency as they have fewer machines but can produce more. The aim is to invest around 50% of the cash earnings in the long term, with focus on cost reduction and growth.

Figure 4: total production

Source: company presentation 2019

Sales are growing steadily every year as seen in Figure 5. The low point was in the financial crisis.

Figure 5: history of sales growth

Source: company presentation 2019

The strategy for growth is to improve the efficiency through optimized production processes and efficient machines. The other way is through acquisitions. But I really like the new way of Mayr Melnhof. They involve services in the cartonboard industry. Mayr Melnhof has developed MMK digital. The idea behind it is to make it possible for the customer to order cartonboard online 24/7. Customers are able to conduct all business processes with MM Karton online, in real-time, and around the clock. Selection of the cartonboard quality, production preview, and the order from stock - everything is possible in the new service. The logistics department of the customer is assisted with a live GPS tracking. I think it is a good way to include the digitalization into the "boring" paper industry and gives more value to its customer.

Valuation

The revenue and net income were constantly increasing over the last years. It is a bit different from the free cash flow. Cap spending is increasing faster than the cash flows. It is important to keep an eye on this aspect. If the investments are not bringing in higher cash flows, then Mayr Melnhof will be on a downward slope very fast. The main spending involved Q3 2018 technological enhancements and modernization as well as the launch of the digital sales and service channel MMK digital.

Figure 6: financials overview

Source: Morningstar

I made my own earnings model for the company. There I used a terminal value of 10 and a discount rate of 12%. A high discount rate for a solid company, but I like the high rate because it gives me a margin of safety. It protects me against errors in my calculation and the possibility of a recession which cannot be forecasted properly.

My worst-case scenario describes the company not growing and not getting growth through acquisitions.

My best-case scenario is when Mayr Melnhof is able to grow organically through a better market strategy and through good acquisitions.

The normal-case scenario depicts the company when the organic growth is moderate, and they can make some acquisitions which do not end up doing poorly.

Figure 7: earnings model

Source: own calculation

Together, I calculate a fair value of around 92 EUR.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Mayr Melnhof is especially interesting for dividend investors as the dividend is relatively safe and increasing over time. For value, investors need the price to drop even lower. Price levels of 2015 would be great for making an entry position into a great family held Austrian company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.