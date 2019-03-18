HSBC Holdings: A Global Bank Beaten Down By Brexit And Trade Wars

Brexit fears, the American-Chinese trade war and a potential downturn of the Chinese economy keep investors from investing in the stock.

While the bank's earnings and dividends are stable, low interest rates were not a threat for the last years because of HSBC's diversified business.

HSBC is one of the biggest banks in the world and operates in 53 countries.

1. Introduction: Operations and business model

HSBC, founded in 1865 and headquartered in London, is divided into four global businesses, Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking & Markets (GB&M) and Global Private Banking (GPB). The bank offers services to millions of retail and private customers. Despite challenging markets and economic headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2018, the net profit increased by 41.6% YoY. The most important market was Asia again with the highest operating income and net profit. Asia attributed for nearly 90% of HSBC's total net profit while HSBC lost money in Europe which is the least profitable region. Hence, investors cautiously watch the developments in China, the country which was the Asia's growth engine for more than a decade. A slowing growth and a trade war with the USA will definitely influence and hurt HSBC's profitability. Furthermore, the second most important market, Europe, faces the Brexit crisis and the outcome is uncertain. On March the 29th, the United Kingdom will leave the EU if the European Parliament don't accept a Brexit postponement which the British parliament voted for this week. Theresa May is desperately trying to find an acceptable solution for the country but neither the EU will accept better Brexit conditions nor will her parliament accept the current deal or a no-deal scenario. The uncertainty depresses stock prices, especially those of British stocks and bank stocks. HSBC is a combination of both and consequently, the stock price underperformed in 2018.

1.1 Retail Banking and Wealth Management

This division has over 38 million customers and offers multiple services like personal banking, credit cards, loans and insurances. The advantage and a sign for customer friendliness is the omni-channel system: "We serve our customers through four main channels: branches, self-service terminals, telephone service centres and digital (internet and mobile banking)". The division grew its operating income last year by 8% and added 1.2 million new customers. Retail banking grew in Asia (HongKong, India, China), Latin America and the UK despite Brexit fears while wealth management revenue was slightly down.

1.2 Commercial Banking

HSBC works together with all sorts of customers, from small enterprises to mid-market companies and large multinationals. The bank helps them to use working capital efficiently, control and manage cash and liquidity and offers a wide range of risk and trade insurances. As a result, HSBC has loans of over $300 bn to businesses by the end of 2017 which is not a problem during economic expansion but could hurt the bank's profitability during downturns.

1.3 Global Banking & Markets

The division GB&M supports Financial and Corporate institutions in transactions, M&A, financing and research and analysis. The bank helps customers to manage their portfolios and improve their performance. The developments of stock markets influence HSBC's business and could lead to lower profits. The fourth quarter of 2018 was very volatile and sent global stock prices down and consequently, investors expected a negative impact for HSBC's earnings in Q4. A stock market downturn often reduces M&A activity and the number of possible customers for this division.

1.4 Global Private Banking

The fourth division helps business owners and entrepreneurs with wealth management and investments. Revenue grew by 4% in 2018 and was strongly supported by the region Asia again (up 18% YoY). All in all, Asia is the most important market right now and with an increasing number of wealthy Asians, HSBC' growth opportunities are steadily improving.

2. Valuation, dividends and balance sheet

HSBC's market capitalization is divided into 20.051 billion shares. The share price as of 3/16/2019 was $8.28 (1 ADR stock= 5 regular stocks) and result in the total market cap of $166 bn. The earnings record for the last years show stable earnings and a growing dividend:

year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS (in US$) 0.63 0.72 0.56 0.57 0.07 0.48 0.63 Dividend per share (in US$) 0.39 0.40 0.43 0.45 0.53 0.51 0.52

The average earnings per share for the last 7 years were $0.53 including 2016 when the bank reported one-time goodwill impairments and fair value changes of over $6 bn. The ratios for the stock are moderate but not really cheap.

PE (2018): 13.1 PE (CAPE7): 15.6 PE(CAPE6 without 2016): 13.8

PB: 0.85 (book value per share= $9.69)

As of 12/31/2018, HSBC has over $300bn in cash and cash equivalents and a common tier 1 equity ratio of 14% which seems to be a solid foundation.

The dividend yield is very high with 6.3% compared to other sectors. For European banks, high yields are currently much more likely than lower yields. The reasons are low interest rates, the Brexit uncertainties and an economic downturn.

All in all, HSBC shows a moderate valuation and offers opportunities for income investors and people who search long-term investments with low risks. The diversification (multiple regions and services) is a kind of backup during a financial or economic crisis.

3. Future scenarios: More upside than downside potential

3.1 The optimistic scenario: Britain doesn't leave the EU, the European and Chinese economy grow faster than expected and the trade conflict resolves. (probability: 30%)

This scenario would be the best outcome for HSBC because it would result in higher investment volumes in Britain and increasing profits in the Asian region. Interest rates will rise next year in the EU which will help to achieve the breakeven point in Europe. In this optimistic scenario HSBC can grow earnings and dividends slightly over the next years. Hence, investors can expect 16-18% p.a. (PE 2021: ca. 10= earnings yield of 10% + average dividend yield of 7%).

3.2 The realistic scenario: Britain leaves the EU with a deal, the European interest rates remain low and China's growth slows. (probability: 50%)

This scenario would lead to stable operating profits and slightly lower profits in Europe because a deal would be the safe version of the Brexit. In Asia it would be harder but not impossible for HSBC to achieve growth because wealth is steadily increasing which supports the bank's business divisions. In this scenario, earnings would slightly fall but dividends remain stable. Investors can expect 12-13% p.a. (PE 2021: 15= earnings yield of 6.7% + dividend yield of 6.3%).

3.3 The pessimistic scenario: Britain leaves the EU without a deal, trade wars become worse and the result is a global recession. (probability: 20%)

The worst-case scenario would hurt operations of all big banks but HSBC will probably be able to achieve a significant profit. Assuming a profit halving would increase the PE to 25 and a recession for many years would force the bank to cut its dividend by 50%. Nevertheless, investors can expect 7% p.a. (earnings yield of 4%+ dividend yield of 3%).

4. Conclusion

The average annual return for all three scenario is 12% with a higher probability for the two better scenarios. The bank stock is not dirty cheap but it offers value with a good risk/return ratio. HSBC will reward long-term investors with stable dividends and growth opportunities in Asia.

