Federal Reserve Watch: FOMC Meets This Week

The Fed is expected to announce its plans for the rest of the year regarding the reduction in its securities portfolio, another area where "touch and feel" may replace schedule.

For now, it looks as if further interest rates increases are on hold as Fed officials "test the waters" to determine where it needs to move and how fast.

the Federal Reserve is in uncharted territory and must find its way through a large amount of excess reserves in the banking system, slower economic growth and political uncertainty.

The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee meets on Wednesday and the feeling is that there will be no change in the central bank’s policy rate of interest.

Fed watchers, however, will be looking for changes in the “feel and tone” of what Federal Reserve officials write and say.

According to Nick Timiraos in the Wall Street Journal,

“The central bank signaled in January it wouldn’t raise rates until Fed officials could better determine how several headwinds—weaker global growth, a sharp increase in market volatility late last year and political uncertainties over trade and Brexit—are rippling through the U.S. economy.”

It was in November and December that the stock market adjusted downward to the possibility that economic growth might slow down in the United States, as well as in the rest of the world. And, although the stock market has recovered a bit since then, the Federal Reserve backed off its signaling that 2019 might experience three new increases in the policy rate of interest.

In fact, many analysts think that the recent bounce in the stock market is tied to the fact that Fed officials appear to be pretty much in unity about keeping the policy rate where it is during the year.

There will be new forecasts presented at the meeting and these numbers will provide interesting reading about what Fed officials see happening in the economy in the near future.

For one, previous Fed forecasts for 2019 and beyond place Fed officials in a different place than the economic experts in the Trump administration.

The new Trump budget assumes that economic growth over the next decade will average 3.0 percent per year, with the rate of growth being a little higher in the next several years.

Federal Reserve officials have been projecting an entirely different scene. After the 3.0 percent rise in 2018, the Fed projects a substantial drop off in 2019 to 2.3 percent. This number is followed by a 2.0 rate of growth in 2020 and a 1.8 percent rate of growth in 2021.

This is an entirely different picture than what the administration is seeing.

So, it will be interesting to see where Fed officials are now about the state of growth in the economy.

Furthermore, there is the Fed’s view of where inflation is heading. In the recent forecast, Fed officials see a 2.0 percent rate of growth in the future, right on the Fed’s target for this variable.

But, several board members have discussed the possibility of easing up on this 2.0 target for the near term to achieve greater economic activity, allowing for the fact that, over time, the rate of inflation would “average” just 2.0 percent.

So, what might happen to inflation? Are there signs that we might get a little more inflation in the future, and if this happens, how will the Fed react to it?

Mr. Timiraos examines this possibility and how Fed officials might respond to a little stronger inflation. Some officials see this as a real positive possibility. We’ll see.

This uncertainty could result in the greater volatility of financial markets. This, seemingly, makes Federal Reserve officials nervous.

Finally, there are the “political uncertainties over trade and Brexit.” Tariff discussions between the Chinese and the United States are high on the list of uncertainties of market participants and these uncertainties add to the volatility of the financial markets.

Then there is Brexit. What else can be said at this time except that it is a real mess.

The bottom line to all of this is that officials of the Federal Reserve are acting with a substantial degree of caution at this time. They are in uncharted territory and their models were created using data from another era. This it the time for the Fed to move incrementally as new data become available. It is a time not over-reacting or for “locking in” a policy direction.

The other news that is expected to come from this week’s FOMC meeting is a decision about how the Fed will move forward on unwinding the size of the Fed’s securities portfolio.

Mr. Timiraos indicated in his article “Officials appear to be leaning toward halting the decline in Treasury holdings by September, though final decisions haven’t been made.”

Since September 27, 2017, when the effort to reduce the securities portfolio began, the “Securities Held Outright” by the Federal Reserve has fallen by just under $480 billion to $3.786 trillion on March 13, 2019.

In February of 2019, the securities portfolio dropped by about $46.0 billion, slightly under the Fed’s projection of $50.0 billion. So, if the effort were to stop in September, six and one half months from now, the securities portfolio could decline by up to $325.0 billion, reducing the total portfolio to around $3.450 trillion.

This is still a pretty large portfolio. Note that just before the financial crisis in 2007, the line item, “Securities Held Outright” was just under 0.800 trillion.

But, what is the “right” size for the Fed’s securities portfolio?

There is no correct answer to this question.

As far as the banking system is concerned, it is answer to this question has to do with the amount of excess reserves that are held within the banks. A proxy for excess reserves is found on the Fed’s balance sheet in the line item “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks.”

“Excess reserves” in the banking system totaled $1.707 trillion on March 13, 2019.

What should this total be?

There is also no correct answer to this question.

Commercial banks can lend excess reserves. So, having so many excess reserves in the banking system means that, if they wanted to, the commercial banks could make a lot of loans and this could be problematic to the Federal Reserve.

So, the Fed is going to have to watch “excess reserves” and bank lending with no other guideline than to keep the lending from getting out-of-control and creating an inflationary environment.

Again, the Fed is working in uncharted territory and will have to respond to what the banking system does. One final note: before the financial crises, commercial banks were getting along on $0.007 trillion in “excess reserves.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.