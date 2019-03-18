Newpark Faces Bumps In The Short Term, But Long-Term Drivers Are Strong

Newpark can weaken, but not for long

Newpark Resources (NR) serves the upstream energy producers and other industries, including electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical, and construction. Owing to the current completion activity headwind and limited growth opportunities in some international markets, I expect muted returns from this stock in the short term. However, the company has strong drivers to propel its stock upwards in the medium-to-long run.

Newpark Resources seeks new markets for its Mats and Integrated Services segment. NR is adding stimulation chemistry into its fluids management business, which, along with applications in the Gulf of Mexico, can be offered to the U.S. onshore side as well. However, its extension efforts have not been prolific in all the international geographies. Also, the current completion activity headwind can lower its growth in Q1 2019. NR’s balance sheet is relatively leveraged. It has recently enhanced the share repurchase program.

In the past year, NR’s stock price has decreased by 4% and outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) which declined by 31% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing NR’s Q4 2018 performance

In Q4 2018, Newpark Resources’ top line improved (5% up) compared to Q3 2018. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s revenue showed even sharper improvement in Q4 2018. From Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, its revenues increased by 21%. Although NR’s Fluids Systems segment revenue fell marginally in Q4, the Mat & Integrated Services operating revenue more than made up for it (24% up). The Fluids Systems accounted for 72% of NR’s Q4 2018 revenues.

What adversely affected NR’s Fluids Systems in Q4 was the upstream activity slowdown in Canada, which resulted in lower rig count in Q4. On top of that, some of Shell’s (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) deepwater projects in the Gulf of Mexico were deferred to Q1 2019. In the international market, the fluids business saw moderate growth in Kuwait, Albania, and Brazil. The revenue decline also resulted in an operating profit fall for the segment. However, on a year-over-year basis, the company managed to increase its segment operating profit by 11%.

What are NR’s key value drivers?

On the other hand, the strong sequential revenue growth in the Mat & Integrated Services segment was driven by higher demand from utility customers for the mat products, particularly during the end of a year. The segment was also bolstered by strong rental and service revenues. In the utilities transmission & distribution market, heavy rainfalls throughout the Southern U.S. led to increased demand for NR’s mat products and related services. Newpark, on its part, has continued to build industry verticals in oil and gas, utility transmission and distribution, and pipeline market to serve these markets better. The construction and maintenance activity in the distribution grid of the natural gas pipeline infrastructure is NR’s target market.

In this regard, the company split its marketing efforts between E&P and non-E&P markets. The company also launched a modular storage tank utilizing NR’s DURA-BASE matting system. The new system is expected to lower costs for water storage. As a result, the non-E&P side of the business grew by 30% in FY2018 over FY2017. Investors may note that two patents on NR’s DURA-BASE matting system will expire in May of 2020.

Which geographies were more active for NR?

If we look at Newpark’s geographic revenue growth, its revenue growth in the U.S. was muted in Q4 compared to Q3. This was due primarily to Shell’s project pullback. However, a 17% rise in the rig count from the start to the end of 2018 ensured that NR’s U.S. revenues increased by 19% year over year by Q4 2018.

Newpark’s performance in the Eastern Hemisphere was not very impressive either in Q4. NR expects some of its contracts in Kuwait to wind down, while in Albania, some of the projects took longer than usual. On a year-over-year basis, however, the region did show some improvement due primarily to its service growth in Germany and the receipt of an integrated services project in Australia. In Brazil, too, NR benefited from a Petrobras (PBR) contract which ended in December 2018. In international business, NR’s growth was partially offset by declines in Kuwait, Romania, and Algeria.

In the EMEA region, NR won a contract from Kuwait Oil Company in Kuwait, Shell in Albania, and Eni in Congo. NR has a contract with Origin Energy Limited (OTCPK:OGFGF). NR will provide fluid and related services to OGFGF for its onshore drilling program in Australia. The contract can translate into $10 million of revenues over a three-year term. NR received another contract from Total (NYSE:TOT) in Italy during Q3. Here, NR will provide drilling and completion fluid in support of Eni’s land drilling program. This contract is expected to add ~$15 million in revenues to NR over the next two years.

Which product category can drive NR in the future?

Newpark’s management is trying to establish stimulation chemicals as one of its focus growth categories. Recently, the company has trialed its stimulation chemicals for a significant operator in the U.S. onshore. The trial would also establish NR’s brand identity in the drilling fluids business. However, the chemical business is a stiffly competitive sector, with lots of established brands and players. So, NR’s entry into the stimulation chemical market is likely to take some time.

NR’s 2019 outlook

In Q1, NR’s management expects revenues from North America to remain stable compared to Q4. Project-wise, the company expects revenues flowing in Q1 from the delayed start of the two Shell deepwater projects. While the current completion activity slowdown in the U.S. onshore is a headwind, the overall effect on revenue and margin will be minimal.

In the short term, Newpark’s management expects demand to remain soft in some of its international territories. Although the international rig count has strengthened over the past year, the volatility in the crude oil price can cause contract transitions or delays in the offshore projects. This can result in lower revenues in Q1. In Kuwait, NR has bagged new contracts at a higher rate than the past agreements. However, this may take some time to materialize.

Operating margin, however, can remain resilient compared to Q4 2018. This is because, in Q4, NR’s margin was adversely affected by $2.0 million of pre-tax charges related to severance and other cost optimization efforts and a $0.5 million charge in connection with the continuation of the completion fluids facility conversion. Regarding margin from the new projects, NR’s management commented in the Q4 earnings call:

And roughly we get the Fluids business around 11% margins, we're covering our cost of capital. In terms of some of the levers that we're looking at, certainly where we have our largest amount of invested capital, as you probably know, is in the Gulf of Mexico in the Port of Fourchon. And that's why we're very excited about the work that we've got with Shell Oil the recognition from Shell Oil, the new contract with Fieldwood. As we begin to fill up those facilities, that'll be a natural pull to get us back up close to those 10% operating margins.

NR’s cash flow improves in FY2018

Newpark’s cash flow from operations increased by 63% in FY2018 compared to FY2017. Despite 18% higher revenues, NR’s CFO rise was partially offset by higher working capital requirements, mainly from lower accrued liabilities. As a result of higher CFO, NR’s free cash flow increased by 157% in FY2018 over FY2017. NR expects to spend lower capex in FY2019. A majority of the FY2019 capex is expected to be spent on the mats rental business and the company’s expansion in Northern Kuwait. The company plans to construct a second base of operations in Kuwait.

NR’s debt position after 2018

NR’s debt-to-equity is 0.33x. This is higher compared to its peers' (OIS, RES, and OII) average. Oceaneering International’s (OII) debt-to-equity stands at 0.36x, while Oil States International's (OIS) debt-to-equity stands at 0.24x. RPC, Inc. (RES) is a zero-debt company.

NR has $73.7 million available under a revolving credit facility and $56 million in cash & equivalents. Approximately, $100 million of its long-term debt will be due for repayment in 2021, without further refinancing. NR’s management extended the previous share repurchase program in November 2018 to $100 million. Although there is no near-term financial risk, with a strong capex and the share buyback program, NR’s cash flows have to grow consistently to avoid any financial strain in the medium term.

What does NR’s relative valuation imply?

Newpark Resources is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.9x. NR’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.7x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, NR’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~9.6x. So, NR is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average. I have used Thomson Reuters’ estimates.

Newpark Resources’ steeper forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA compared to the industry peers’ average implies that sell-side analysts expect NR’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. However, NR’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OIS, RES, and OII) average of 8.6x. So, NR’s relative valuation multiples are not stretched at the current level.

Analysts’ rating on NR

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated NR a “buy” in March 2019 (includes strong buys), while one recommended a “hold”. None recommended a “sell” on NR. The analysts’ consensus target price for NR is $10.9, which at NR’s current price yields ~30% returns.

What’s the take on NR?

Newpark Resources has a three-pronged strategy. The company is diversifying its revenue base geographically. It seeks new markets for its Mats and Integrated Services segment. Newpark also extends its drilling and completion fluids business into the stimulation chemistry in the U.S. NR’s stimulation chemistry, along with its applications in the Gulf of Mexico, can be offered to the U.S. onshore side as well. However, its extension efforts have not been prolific in all the international geographies. Also, the current completion activity headwind can lower its growth in Q1 2019.

NR’s balance sheet is relatively leveraged. The company’s 2018 share repurchase program requires NR to maintain a free cash flow generation over the next couple of years to avoid further financial strains. NR’s trading multiples are not stretched at this level. I expect muted returns from this stock in the short term. However, the company has strong drivers to propel its stock upwards in the medium-to-long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.