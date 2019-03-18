Micron: Reading Between Memory Pricing

Both of these things can be true at the same time while proving a recovery is upon us.

I haven't written a public article on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) since the middle of December, and so you might be wondering why I've decided to write one this week. To be sure, I haven't been hiding anywhere, and I've been watching Micron just as closely as I always have and have not changed my position even by one share.

But, this week, it appears the inventory correction, along with the memory manufacturer to OEM demand issue, is coming to an end "ahead of schedule." Granted, DRAM visibility is still a difficult nut to crack, Micron's shares have been holding up well in the face of downgrades based solely on near-term DRAM pricing. However, I want to start with NAND.

Lower Memory Pricing Isn't All The Same

Starting with the NAND picture is typically brushed off by many readers since anyone who can read an earnings slide deck knows Micron earns 68% of revenue from DRAM. However, this is narrow-minded thinking since a vast majority of devices use NAND and DRAM hand-in-hand. If you have data to store (NAND), you first must have data waiting to be stored (DRAM). Granted, the supply and demand of these two components are a bit different, the industries move together in the overall picture. In fact, DRAM has a higher likelihood of being moved into supply and demand balance quicker since there are only three players to supply the market. But, there is correlation. (Source: eeNews Analog)

With that, it appears the NAND side is beginning to firm up. A recent DigiTimes report says NAND prices will fall at a slower pace. On top of my NAND point above which gives investors a sense of what is to come in the DRAM market, slowing NAND declines in pricing give way to profitability restoration. Many will erroneously claim NAND prices continuing to fall (which is what is happening) is terrible and you must wait till NAND pricing stops falling or starts increasing before a recovery begins. This is false. Micron and the other NAND manufacturers are continually cutting the cost to produce a bit. This means when NAND pricing slows, it allows the cost per bit to catch up and close the profitability gap.

Lower NAND prices don't mean less profit, necessarily.

(Author's example, not actual numbers)

Looking at my illustration above, I created a simplistic look at the correlation between cost per bit and price per bit (realistically measured in price per GB or capacity form factors). Looking at Q1' and Q2', you can see what a slowing of NAND pricing declines or falling at a slower pace looks like. Granted, cost per bit is not necessarily linear, you can see the gap closes between what it costs to produce NAND and what it can be sold for. This is where profitability comes in and can already be playing a factor in earnings - ahead of any kind of upward recovery in pricing.

Second Half Recovery

Why is all of this important?

Since the end of last year, manufacturers such as Micron and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF), along with various other semiconductor companies, have pointed toward the second half of 2019 as the target for a recovery in the memory markets - a balanced, and likely, tightened supply and demand environment. Now, investors, analysts, and the market can all be skeptical of this, and as you can tell by Micron's stock price since last October, they all have been.

In the past month, this recovery expectation has been reaffirmed and is beginning to take shape. Back in February, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra continued to press this recovery at the Goldman Sachs 2019 Technology and Internet Conference:

...we also had said that second half of calendar year '19 is when we expect the demand environment to improve. And also in terms of some of the effects of capex cutbacks, some of the supply cuts that the industry has talked about we do expect that, too, to play out by second half of calendar year 2019 resulting overall in an improved environment in second half of calendar year '19 versus first half of calendar year '19.

Since then, we have heard from DigiTimes through the report I mentioned at the beginning of this article in which its sources state, "Samsung aggressively cut its NAND flash quotes in Q1 to accelerate inventory movement through the supply chain. As a result, the industry's inventory correction will come to an end in late March or early April."

Moreover, we heard just last week from Broadcom's (AVGO) management where it stated on its earnings call a very similar expectation:

Having said that, we expect our semiconductor business to bottom in the second fiscal quarter, driven almost entirely by the seasonal drop in wireless. But looking to the second half, we are confident that semiconductor business will resume very meaningful growth. This will be driven by strong product cycles in both wireless and networking, coupled with a recovery in broadband.

Considering wireless has a meaningful pull in the market for Micron and the semiconductor industry as a whole, the near-unanimous call for recovery in the second half of 2019 being reaffirmed as we near it means strength returning to the financials of these companies ahead of 2H 2019.

Memory Pricing Dropping More Than Expected?!

Now, there's more than just the calls for recovery, and that is mainly what analysts and investors are seeing in terms of pricing drops and what we hear from these reports and companies directly. Interestingly enough, all of it lines up for a bullish defense of Micron heading into the second half of the year.

When investors are reading the tea leaves and they show a reported 20% drop in NAND or DRAM pricing quarter over quarter, while learning Samsung aggressively cut its quotes to clear out inventory, it's rather easy to understand how these two things can be true at once. Clearing out inventory is one of the final steps before a recovery since most of this demand fall-off started with an inventory build at customers of the semiconductors, which then led to the semiconductors building their inventory. Customers clearing out their inventory means semiconductors can begin clearing out theirs. To hasten this, Samsung cut its quotes.

Once inventory clears out from Samsung and peers, then pricing can find a floor and begin firming up - which is what channel checks are seeing with NAND. This slowing of pricing drops will lead to an improvement in the financials as the industry moves into the second half of the year.

The Effect On The Stock

You have to read past the quarter-over-quarter average selling prices ('ASPs') and not merely conclude the industry is getting worse due to there still being accelerated dropping or simply negative pricing. It instead turns out the industry is nearing the bottom and about to make the turn toward recovery.

Just like when shares of Micron began falling several months ahead of reported financial numbers, proving future growth was turning negative, we will see a move up in the stock ahead of the actual recovery. Perhaps, this means a continued move higher off the late December lows or a double bottom at the same lows before it heads higher for the year. Wednesday will most likely set the stage for which of those scenarios play out as guidance for FQ3 is issued. But, regardless of the outcome, understand how all of these reports can agree with one another and be a pillar of recovery in the industry.

Inventory doesn't last forever and with capex cuts leading Micron to bring DRAM bit growth to 15% while it expects industry demand at 16% for the year, there's plenty of upside for both the financials and stock ahead - especially in the second half of 2019. As it turns out, these drops in pricing and reaffirmed calls for second half recovery are the signs the recovery is nearing, if not already upon us.

