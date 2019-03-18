Is Patterson Companies A Bargain Around Its 10-Year Lows?

Patterson Companies (PDCO) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last five years. The stock has plunged 45% whereas S&P has rallied 49%. Consequently, while S&P is hovering around its all-time highs, Patterson is trading near its 10-year lows. As such, an extreme divergence sometimes presents great investing opportunities, the big question is whether the stock has become a bargain.

Patterson is a distributor of dental supplies in North America and veterinary supplies in North America and the United Kingdom. The former segment generates about 40% of the total sales while the latter generates the remaining 60%. It is remarkable that Patterson, Henry Schein and Benco control approximately 85% of the dental distribution market. Such a highly concentrated market would normally offer strong pricing power to the dominant players.

However, the results of Patterson reveal that the company is facing intense competition in its business. Its revenues have remained essentially flat during the last three years. Even worse, its gross and operating margins have steadily declined throughout the last decade. More precisely, its gross margin has fallen from 33.7% in 2009 to 21.1% now and its operating margin has plunged from 11.2% in 2009 to 2.4% now.

Data by YCharts

An operating margin of 2.4% should certainly raise concerns. This margin is calculated before the interest expense and taxes are subtracted. To provide a perspective, Costco (COST), the gigantic retailer that sells its products near its cost price, operates with a 3.2% operating margin. Although the two companies operate in completely different businesses, the razor-thin operating margin of Patterson is certainly alarming.

Moreover, Patterson is burdened by high interest expense. To be sure, its interest expense consumes 32% of its operating income. This renders the company vulnerable to unforeseen headwinds. On the other hand, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $1.2B, which is about 8 times the annual free cash flows of the company. Therefore, although the debt load of Patterson takes its toll on the results of the company, it still stands at a manageable level.

While all the above issues do not bode well for Patterson, it is important to note that the company changed its management in 2017. The new management has not restored growth yet, but it has managed to stabilize the performance thanks to some initiatives. More precisely, management is trying to take advantage of increased customer demand for dental private label products and is also trying to increase sales in the Animal Health segment via a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, which will appeal to veterinarians.

The efforts have begun to bear fruit. Patterson has grown its revenues on an annual basis for three consecutive quarters. It has also stabilized its operating margin for two consecutive quarters. Although the 1.8% revenue growth in the first nine months of the fiscal year is not exciting, it shows that the turnaround efforts of management have begun to have a tangible effect on the results of Patterson. In addition, the company can eventually be expected to somewhat grow its revenues and earnings in the upcoming years.

It is also worth noting that Patterson offers an attractive 4.6% dividend yield. Its payout ratio of 73% is somewhat high, but its earnings are not likely to fall much further from their current suppressed level. As a result, the dividend has some margin of safety. In addition, as the company does not need to spend hefty amounts on capital expenses, it has enjoyed positive and meaningful free cash flows every single year in the last decade. Overall, while the dividend is not absolutely safe, it is not likely to be cut in the absence of a major downturn, such as a recession.

Moreover, Patterson is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. While this is not excessive, it represents full valuation for a stock that has failed to grow its earnings for a whole decade. A consistent growth record is paramount, as it indicates a strong business model and sound execution of management. Given the absence of growth of Patterson, which means that its performance is unreliable, investors should realize that the stock is fully valued at its current price.

To conclude, Patterson has eventually managed to stabilize its performance while it also offers an attractive dividend yield. If the turnaround succeeds, the stock will offer decent returns to its shareholders from its current price. However, due to its volatile performance record and the lack of visibility in its future prospects, the stock is far from reliable. The stock may highly reward investors from its suppressed stock price in the positive scenario, but it is speculative. Investing in speculative stocks may sometimes offer great returns, but it offers very poor returns in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.