Natural Gas: LNG Exports Hit New High, And More To Come

But even if there's a bull market in gas, it won't start until the winter of 2019-2020.

Over the long term, we don't see sub $3 gas being sustainable because DUCs continue to decrease. Prices will need to increase to incentivize more rigs.

Lower 48 production remains stubbornly high, but with the release of 2019 capex budgets, we see US natural gas producers pulling back growth.

Over the coming months, the commodity will jump to ~8 Bcf/d, helping alleviate some of the surplus we see in the market.

LNG exports are hitting a new high today with LNG feedgas showing ~5.8 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

LNG exports are expected to keep marching higher through the rest of this year. EIA forecasts that LNG exports will reach ~9+ Bcf/d by the end of the year.

As you can see above, we are going to get another sizable jump in the coming months as LNG export capacity ramps from the ~5.8 Bcf/d we see today to close to ~8 Bcf/d.

This added ~2.2 Bcf/d will go a long way to help reducing the surplus we are currently seeing in the market from a supply-demand standpoint. Lower 48 production remains elevated, averaging above ~88 Bcf/d, but with the recent US oil production data showing a stalled growth outlook, associated gas production will be impacted as well.

How much will this tighten the market? We don't have an exact answer, but if there is indeed a stalled production outlook, the winter of 2019 to 2020 will be filled with fireworks.

Source: HFI Research

One thing is clear from the recent 2019 capex budget releases from US natural gas producers - prices are not sustainable over the long-term below $3/MMBtu. We are talking on a STRIP basis and with DUCs still declining in the Appalachia, a price increase will be needed to increase rig counts. We estimate that a STRIP of $3.50 will be enough to sustain production and growth in the years to come. But what does that mean for prices in the short term?

Unfortunately, even with storage coming in near multi-year lows, lower 48 production today continues to outweigh neutral weather demand factors. This means the market will be biased to the downside given the uncertainty in the weather outlook. If there's a bull market in natural gas, it will come in the winter of 2019-2020. For now, bulls will have to wait and watch lower 48 production. The increase in LNG demand in the coming months will help greatly in alleviating the surplus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DGAZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.