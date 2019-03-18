Is American Airlines Heading For Cruise Altitude?

As American transitions away from merger integration to maximizing their network and revenue generating potential, analysis shows they have succeeded in some areas and lag their goals in others.

Last fall marked the anniversary of two megamergers in the U.S. airline industry. Delta celebrated the 10th anniversary of its merger with Northwest in October 2018; the Delta/Northwest merger was the first of four U.S. airline megamergers. I analyzed Delta ten years after its merger in this SA article. In late 2018, American (NASDAQ:AAL) celebrated the 5th anniversary of its merger with USAirways, the last of the mergers that formed the current big 4 U.S. airlines.

Source: www.newamericanarriving.com (image saved 1 Dec 2013)

American’s merger with USAirways took a different path than the mergers of Delta (NYSE:DAL) , United (NASDAQ:UAL) with Continental, and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) with AirTran. American, operating then as AMR Corp., entered chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011 and was working to file a plan of reorganization based on American remaining as a standalone airline. However, American’s labor groups were dissatisfied with the plan of reorganization and supported a plan for a merger led by USAirways’ CEO Doug Parker which ultimately prevailed and resulted in Parker’s assumption of the CEO role at the merged American.

Five years after American’s emergence from bankruptcy and its merger with USAirways, American’s merger has not resulted in the same levels of financial success as other carriers. The following excerpt from AAL’s most recent 10K highlights key AAL data from the past five years with comparisons of the past five years for DAL and UAL.

source: AAL 10K, 2018

source: DAL 10K, 2018

source: UAL 10K, 2018

In order to try to determine the reasons why American’s margin performance has been weaker than its peers, we will look at its network and revenue performance, fleet, and stock performance.

Network and Revenue Performance

Every airline can only generate revenues as strong as its network. American gained an impressive nationwide network as part of its merger with USAirways. In its own two bankruptcies, USAirways consolidated its network which used to include multiple small to medium sized focus cities in the eastern U.S. into three primary hubs at Philadelphia, Washington National, and Charlotte. USAirways’ merger with America West added a hub in Phoenix. American brought its historic hubs primarily in NYC, Miami, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago and Los Angeles, creating what should be a revenue-generating powerhouse with international depth. The past five years have challenged American’s assumption that the merger with USAirways would create a network that would effectively compete with Delta and United, both of which preceded American in chapter 11 bankruptcy and with their own successful mergers.

The margin performance of American’s hubs was highlighted during the Cowen Global Transportation Conference when it said that its Washington DC, Charlotte, and Dallas/Ft. Worth hubs had margins twice that of the system average.

AAL Presentation, Cowen Global Transportation Conference

This analyst question in the third quarter 2018 earnings call provided further insight into AAL’s hub strengths and weaknesses.

Jamie N. Baker - JPMorgan Securities LLC Hey, good morning everybody. Doug, in a presentation, you cited that your aggregate margin performance in, I think it was Charlotte, Dallas, and Washington, and what that implied for your other hubs was comparatively poor round numbers, and implied that Chicago, Phoenix, and Miami were a little bit less than half as profitable as the best hubs… William Douglas Parker - American Airlines Group, Inc. Thanks, Jamie. First, let me clarify because also on those numbers we include LAX and New York, right. So you shouldn't assume that that's Miami, Chicago and Phoenix…And indeed that's certainly the case with operations like JFK, like our LA and New York operation, and indeed our Miami operation right now, certainly is underperforming on a financial basis given the economics of the region.

The first clue to American’s strategic challenges is the sheer number of hubs American operates with heavy concentration in the Eastern U.S. While hubs provide significant strength in the local market where they are located, an excessive number of hubs makes it difficult for an airline to achieve the critical mass necessary to compete in the scores of cities that are not hubs for any airline but instead rely on connections to the world via one or more airlines’ hubs. Too many hubs means flights from smaller cities have to send passengers via multiple options, some of which may create internal competition for traffic. American partly addressed this issue by removing larger mainline aircraft and replacing them with two cabin regional jets.

American operates hubs at both New York’s LaGuardia and JFK airports, just as Delta Air Lines does. American is the 2nd largest carrier at LaGuardia with approximately 25% share of the local market which has fallen since the merger with Delta and Southwest predominantly picking up the share American has lost. LaGuardia is the U.S.’ most lucrative short-haul business market; Delta, with 40% share at LaGuardia, obtains higher average fares and gets higher market share than American in comparable markets while Southwest and JetBlue have depressed fares in some of American’s top NYC markets.

American's Historic Headquarters at New York LaGuardia Airport (author collection)

However, American’s real challenge has been at JFK airport. American’s delayed bankruptcy filing left it with inflated costs which allowed JetBlue and then Delta to grow in many markets where American could no longer be competitive. American has lost its previous position as New York’s airline to the Caribbean, retaining its Latin America dominance only to S. America in markets which JBLU does not fly. In the transcontinental markets, a series of low fare carriers have pushed down yields even as American attempted to retain its presence with premium heavy A321 aircraft. While American’s yields are the highest in the JFK to Los Angeles and San Francisco markets, two historical strengths, it has lost share and cannot grow because of the limited subfleet of premium transcontinental aircraft it uses to operate those routes. It is also likely that other carriers including Delta and JetBlue make more money given the higher number of seats on their aircraft. Delta has overtaken American as the largest carrier in the JFK transcon markets, helping to make it the largest carrier at JFK and gaining share from American as well as United which left JFK airport. American’s domestic operation is now just one-third the size of Delta’s at JFK and one-half the size of JetBlue’s.

American has tried to hold on to its international presence at JFK but obtains average fares at or above other carriers primarily to London; its small domestic feed operation makes it much more difficult to fill its aircraft with higher fare passengers to most destinations in Europe except for London, home of American’s joint venture partner, British Airways.

American’s local market share and revenue in New York City has declined during the five years since the merger, the only large jet airline in the market to do so, even as the market has grown while average fares have decreased. As in many U.S. markets, carriers that have increased revenue have done so by growing their network faster than the decline in average fares while also pushing for higher value passengers. American’s revenues at all three New York City airports are less than what Delta and United get, according to US DOT data, and also less than American’s revenues at Dallas/Ft. Worth, its largest city by revenue. New York City is the largest city by local market revenue for both Delta and United.

As a result of its challenges in New York City, esp. in the international market, American has shifted many of its international flights to Philadelphia, a market where American is the dominant carrier and where no other U.S. carrier operates international service. American has added a number of seasonal markets in Europe but the local Philadelphia international market is much smaller than in New York City and American has not offset what it lost in New York. It has had more success in the domestic market. Neither New York City or Philadelphia were noted by its CEO among the airline’s top performing hubs.

American’s East Coast performance is buoyed by its presence at Washington’s National and Charlotte airports. Both are heavily domestic airports with National airport, like LaGuardia, having restrictions on the distance of flights that can operate from both airports which are also slot-restricted meaning that very few flights can be added while Charlotte lies in the core traffic flows along the densely populated East Coast; American’s Charlotte hub is the third largest U.S. airline hub behind Delta at Atlanta and American at Dallas/Ft. Worth. American’s operation at National Airport is heavily dependent on regional jets; new facilities opening there will allow the airline to add larger aircraft including two cabin regional jets which will help increase revenues. American also will gain new gates at Charlotte which is adding new terminal space.

source: AAL presentation, Cowen Global Transportation Conference

The Charlotte area has one of the smallest air travel markets for any U.S. city that hosts a large airline hub meaning that a higher percentage of passengers at American’s hub in Charlotte are just changing planes than at nearly all other hubs. The small local market extends to the international market, meaning that American operates a fraction of the longhaul international flights that Atlanta has to the south or Washington DC (via Dulles airport) to the north, making American dependent at Charlotte on lower value domestic flights. Low airport costs and control of a high percentage of gates helps American sustain high fares and low costs at its largest Eastern U.S. hub.

American’s Miami hub anchors the southern end of American’s East Coast system. Miami is the air service gateway to Latin America and American operates nearly all of the U.S. carrier flights to the region from Miami. JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit all have aggressively added flights to the Caribbean and Latin America from nearby Ft. Lauderdale. Lower cost, Latin America- based airlines have added their own capacity from some of American’s top revenue markets in Latin America to both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. American has been able to retain its Miami to Latin America passenger base by carefully matching low cost carrier fares from S. Florida even though Caribbean markets have been more heavily pressured; in total, most other carriers are growing their revenue in S. Florida faster than American. American’s greatest challenge in Miami has been the weakness in economies in Argentina and Brazil. American has pulled capacity out of S. America and continues to be dependent on a Mercosur (S. American trade bloc) recovery in order to improve its economic fortunes at its Miami hub.

In the Midwest, American’s Chicago hub competes with hometown United Airlines, the only U.S. airport to still host two legacy carrier hubs. While American competes fairly well in the domestic market from Chicago, American is increasingly unable to compete in the Chicago longhaul international market. Its recent cancellation of its two Chicago to China routes as well maintaining its Chicago to Tokyo service on only a less-than-daily basis leaves American with just one longhaul international route from Chicago on a daily, year-round basis – London Heathrow. American execs have previously noted that American’s Asia routes resulted in tens of millions of dollars per year in losses; DOT data shows that American received far less of the local market revenue on those flights compared to United. American’s goals of restructuring its international route system in Chicago appears to involve the recognition across its international network that it does not compete well with Delta or United other than to American’s primary joint venture partner hubs – London and Tokyo.

The trend that defines American’s international presence in New York and Chicago extends to Los Angeles; Delta and/or United obtain higher average fares in the local Los Angeles longhaul international markets other than to Tokyo and London which two or three of the legacy carriers jointly serve. American is the largest carrier at Los Angeles and needs the Southern California airport as a west coast gateway to Asia; Delta and United have additional transpacific gateways at Seattle and Portland for Delta and San Francisco for United in addition to their presence in the international market from Los Angeles. American’s strength in the domestic market is, once again, better than in the international market. Much of American’s domestic strength at Los Angeles comes from the higher number of hubs, each of which has strong local markets, than it has relative to Delta and United.

The shiny star of American’s network is undoubtedly its hometown airport at Dallas/Ft. Worth. American moved its headquarters from NYC to DFW in the 1970s at the time the massive DFW airport was opened. American’s hub at DFW is the second largest U.S. carrier hub in the United States. While DFW’s location in the south-central part of the U.S. limits the airport’s usefulness for international connections to Asia and Europe from the northern tier of the U.S., approximately one-third of American’s capacity is international. North Texas’ economy is strong and American’s strength in Latin America makes DFW an ideal partner to its Miami hub for providing access to Latin America.

American’s dominance of the N. Texas market was challenged shortly after the USAirways merger and AAL’s emergence from bankruptcy because of the loosening of restrictions on travel from Dallas Love Field, Dallas’ airport before DFW opened. Southwest Airlines prevailed decades ago in challenges to the requirement for all airline service to move to DFW airport but restrictions on the size of operations and destinations from Love Field that could be served have remained, giving American an advantage at DFW. In 2014, those restrictions were relaxed and LUV began nationwide service from Love Field and also gained control of 18 of the 20 gates at the close-in Dallas airport. While Delta continues to serve Love Field and is challenging LUV’s right to dominant the airport, American has adapted well to the increased competition and lower fares in the Metroplex, growing capacity via larger aircraft and added flights from DFW.

source: AAL presentation, J.P. Morgan Transportation conference

source: AAL presentation, J.P. Morgan Transportation conference

American’s near-term profit improvement plan relies heavily on growing DFW. While the massive passenger terminal complex means added costs for American, which operates in all terminals at the airport, American will gain access to new gates which will allow the addition of service to new destinations throughout the U.S., including on two cabin regional jets which can reach most of the continental U.S. from DFW. AAL’s growth plan includes a double-digit addition of capacity at DFW by this summer. While DFW is not estimated to be American’s highest margin hub, it is likely its largest profit center due to the hubs massive size. While American faces challenges competing in some of the top markets against other carriers and in growing its international network from those markets, DFW is American’s shining star and the most global hub in American’s network. DFW will likely play a key role in American’s financial turnaround plan, even as the airline is faced to pare its presence in key international markets competitive with Delta and United.

Alliances and Historical International Acquisitions

All of the current three U.S. global carriers entered the era of deregulation as predominantly domestic airlines; other U.S. airlines – all of which no longer exist – operated the majority of U.S. longhaul international service. The U.S. global three airlines have largely acquired or built their international networks. In addition, the three global airline alliances have all been built with each of the three U.S. global carriers as a centerpiece.

Thus, American’s challenges in competitive international markets can be traced to two factors: its lack of mergers or acquisitions in global regions where Delta and United made acquisitions as well as the alliances with which each U.S. carrier is affiliated.

American acquired significant route assets including to London Heathrow and to Tokyo but it did not acquire or merge with airlines that had large continental Europe or Asian operations while Delta and United had larger acquisitions or mergers in those regions. Consequently, American has been smaller than Delta and United in both of those regions. It isn’t a surprise that DOT data shows that American’s Pacific operation has not been profitable on a cumulative basis for 10 years while its transatlantic operation suffers from losses in two out of four quarters in many years.

Second, the current global alliances to which each of the U.S. global three airlines belong include significant antitrust immunized joint ventures. While Delta and United’s largest joint ventures include some of the largest airlines that are based in continental Europe, American’s European joint venture is predominantly focused on the U.K. since Iberia is much smaller than other European airlines while Spain is less ideal as a connecting point between the U.S. and the rest of Europe. Delta has counteracted its smaller size in the U.K. through its equity stake and joint venture with Virgin Atlantic while United has acquired a number of slots over a number of years at London Heathrow.

In Asia, Delta and United’s historic mergers and acquisitions with U.S. airlines that had a strong presence in the region has translated into larger alliance partners; foreign airlines obviously want to partner with U.S. airlines that have the greatest to contribute. While the U.S. and Japan as well as S. Korea allow immunized joint ventures and each of the big three U.S. global carriers has at least one airline partner in one of those two countries, China does not allow joint ventures. American’s Asian joint venture partner, Japan Airlines, has helped AAL gain a higher percentage of the average fare in comparable Japan markets compared to Delta and United. American is requesting four new flights to Tokyo’s Haneda airport as part of its joint venture; I discuss the Haneda route applications in this SA article.

Delta and United had stronger alliance partners in the two largest Chinese air travel markets – Beijing and Shanghai - although American has attempted to increase its presence in the China market by acquiring a minority equity stake in China Southern Airlines, similar to what Delta did with China Eastern several years before. The benefits to American have been more limited and slower in developing because China Southern was a member of Skyteam, the alliance which includes Delta, until the end of 2018. Skyteam enforced the limitations on flying for airlines outside of the alliance, limiting China Southern’s ability to codeshare with American. As a non-aligned carrier, China Eastern expects to be able to work more closely with American. American, in turn, is attempting to hold onto authorizations from the U.S. DOT for its two Chicago – China flights, perhaps in hopes that the alliance will improve the economics of those two flights – or so that they can be deployed elsewhere on American’s network. Since China is opening a second international airport at Daxing which will likely result in new traffic rights for U.S. and Chinese carriers from both Beijing airports, it is not certain that American’s attempts to hold onto its route authorities are necessary for its Beijing flights or will keep Delta or United from adding their own additional flights to China.

In the S. Pacific, American is also attempting to gain approval for a joint venture with Australia’s Qantas but that effort is encountering difficulties because Qantas is by far the largest airline between the U.S. and Australia.

American’s greatest international strategic strength remains to Latin America and particularly S. America. While American’s Latin America network operates primarily from Miami and Dallas/Ft. Worth, none of the other big four U.S. carriers appear to be on the verge of challenging American’s dominance in the region. Low cost carriers appear to be stimulating demand to the Caribbean and parts of Latin America.

This in-depth presentation of American’s network is necessary for potential or current investors to determine if American is capable of overcoming its international weakness relative to Delta and United or if previous decisions in the airline industry give those two carriers structural advantages which American cannot overcome. American seems to be willing to admit that there are international markets where it is not doing well and where that likely will not change, redeploying assets to new markets. While American operates a much higher percentage of its transatlantic network than Delta or United on a summer seasonal basis, American is now less willing than at the time of the merger to fly routes to either Europe or Asia where there is little chance of being profitable on an ongoing basis in the future.

American has enhanced its product in the international marketplace and is seeing increased revenues on its existing network. Like Delta and United, American has added a premium economy cabin to most of its international widebody aircraft and is seeing strong demand at fares considerably higher than for standard economy. Like its peers, American is also seeing strong international demand even though analysts are quick to link global economic weakness to U.S. carrier international revenues.

American’s outlook on its domestic system is stronger. American is stronger relative to its competitors in its primary domestic markets than it is in international markets. American enjoys high local market share in the majority of its domestic hub markets and its network restructuring appears to be shifting assets to where the company can maximize profitability. Given that 73% of its passenger revenues come from its domestic network, American will likely be able to expand its margins based solely on its domestic network.

Fleet

American’s fleet strategy has also received scrutiny from analysts who wonder if the airline has the right fleet for its network.

Started under predecessor AMR Corp., American engaged in the most aggressive fleet replacement program by any U.S. airline during the first five years after American’s emergence from bankruptcy and merger with USAirways. Because AMR delayed its reorganization years after its U.S. airline peers, it had engaged in minimal fleet replacement during the decade of the 2000s. American’s aggressive fleet replacement took place before American was generating sufficient profitabililty to contribute to its fleet replacement from internally generated funds.

source: AAL presentation, Cowen Global Transportation conference

This recent Seeking Alpha article highlights the high debt levels at AAL which are far higher than at any other airline and higher than many other airlines on a combined basis.

American’s interest expense is between $500-700 million/year higher than DAL or UAL, negating any potential effect a newer fleet could offer to AAL’s bottom line.

Perhaps most significant about AAL’s fleet replacement is that it has not gained any cost advantage relative to its peers despite having a much newer fleet. AAL and DAL generate nearly identical amounts of revenue and yet AAL spends nearly 10% more on fuel than DAL. Part of that increased fuel cost is because AAL does not generate revenue as efficiently as DAL but part is also due to AAL’s fleet mix and network. American operates more inefficient small regional jets while its DFW hub, American’s largest, is much further from the largest markets than other large hubs in the U.S. airline industry meaning increased travel distances for many connecting passengers. American also spends nearly a half billion dollars per year more on aircraft maintenance than Delta and $200 million more than United; part of that elevated maintenance expense is likely related to the size of American’s maintenance workforce which is about 5000 personnel (50%) larger than Delta or United.

AAL, like UAL, has committed to growing its regional carrier operations while DAL is moving flying from its regional partners to its mainline operation (operated by Delta employees on a Delta registered aircraft). American and United are both replacing as many older generation regional aircraft with newer generation aircraft as their labor contracts allow but both are maintaining larger regional operations than Delta. Southwest and JetBlue do not use regional aircraft in part because mainline aircraft support higher levels of efficiency even if that means that some markets cannot support service with an all-mainline fleet. American has, in part, not achieved a systemwide fuel advantage because the gains it has made with its mainline fleet are offset relative to other carriers because of AAL’s higher use of regional aircraft.

In addition, AAL has committed to a strategy of minimal growth in the size of its mainline fleet; its mainline growth will come almost entirely from increased scheduling efficiencies and from adding more seats its existing aircraft.

American’s fleet plans have generated questions since American is in the process of adding a dozen more seats to its 737-800s/MAX 8s than other U.S. airlines have on the same aircraft with similar configurations. While Alaska, Delta and United have all ordered the 737-900ER/MAX 9, American has not ordered larger versions of the 737 but is putting nearly as many seats as its competitors are on the larger aircraft. American has one of the world’s largest fleets of A321 aircraft which is its largest narrowbody domestic aircraft and which offer seat counts comparable to larger 737s.

American has also planned a removal of the 767ER from its fleet within the next few years with 787s to serve as the replacement. The 767 is currently the smallest widebody operating longhaul international flights. Both Delta and United have thrown their support behind Boeing’s proposed 797/Middle of the Market aircraft but American has not. If Delta and United are able to replace scores of their 767s and narrowbody 757s with Middle of the Market aircraft, they could have a significant cost advantage over American that could last for a decade or more before the 787s reach the end of their lifecycle or can justifiably be replaced. Given that American already operates larger portions of its transatlantic route system on a summer seasonal basis than Delta and United, buying new generation aircraft that will not be fully used to their maximum potential even while retiring older generation aircraft that can be grounded during slow seasons raises questions of whether American is overbuying widebody aircraft for an international network that is not expanding near as fast as its two U.S. global airline peers.

Finally, it is noteworthy that many of AAL’s competitors will continue to acquire new aircraft, including new generation aircraft which are more fuel-efficient so that they will likely gain efficiency advantages over AAL given that AAL’s fleet replacement in the coming years will progress at a slower rate than its competitors.

Stock Performance and Valuation

The five years since the USairways merger have not been kind to AAL stock which is down double digits, the only major U.S. airline stock to fall during that period. AAL’s stock performance is particularly surprising given that the company has invested aggressively in stock buybacks, retiring nearly one-third of its stock over the past five years. While AAL and DAL had nearly identical market capitalizations in the months shortly after the USAirways merger, AAL’s market cap is now just 43% of DAL’s. AAL's market cap is the lowest of the big 4 U.S. airlines.

source: Yahoo Finance

While the transports as whole have suffered significant losses in the past few weeks, AAL’s valuation metrics indicate a 45% upside, in line with other U.S. airlines. Analysts and investors intrinsically believe that AAL has a similar amount of upside relative to its peers despite its lower market cap.

source: finbox.io

Can American Close the Gap?

While airline mergers are inherently messy and take years to fully resolve, American has done a good job of avoiding some of the operational pitfalls that have created havoc for other airline mergers. However, American has had a harder time beginning to show the value of the merger at the five year mark compared to other U.S. airlines that have also been through mergers. Delta and Southwest both were posting much stronger financials five years after their mergers. United took longer than five years to begin to show results from its merger but has had one of the stronger U.S. airline stock performance as its turnaround has taken root.

source: AAL presentation, J.P. Morgan Transportation conference

Even though consolidation has brought greater financial benefits to the U.S. airline industry, there remains significant differences between the earnings and stock performance of just the big four U.S. airlines. AAL’s margins are half of carriers at the higher end of the industry.

AAL’s ability to improve its performance requires a significantly larger improvement in its revenue performance than its peers even while managing debt service costs that are larger than several of its competitors combined. In addition, American has not extracted the value from its much higher fleet expenditures, due in part to its network, size of its workforce and combination of aircraft types while other airlines will likely gain increased fleet-related cost advantages as they accelerate their fleet replacement relative to American.

Over performance on revenue is dependent on AAL shifting assets out of a number of highly competitive but under performing markets for American, particularly in the international arena, and to its hubs where it has a strong market position and high moats. American is the dominant carrier at each of its hubs at Washington National, Charlotte, and Dallas/Ft. Worth, all of which are also strong, growing markets; in each market, American’s competitors either have limited ability to grow or American has demonstrated that its size in those markets limits competitors’ ability to adversely impact American. Nonetheless, having a relatively smaller presence in some of the world’s largest air travel markets, including New York City, has implications for any airline’s ability to win large global corporate travel contracts. American has to manage its highly competitive markets including in the nation’s three largest markets of New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles and find routes in those essential markets where it can outperform its competitors and grow.

American has invested enormously in its business and has access to many of the nation and world’s largest air travel markets but has not delivered yet on the promise of being a viable global competitor to Delta and United. American’s position as number 3 out of the 3 U.S. global carriers as well as lower average fares in both the transatlantic and transpacific regions relative to Delta and United presents enormous challenges to American. AAL’s ability to turn around its financial and stock performance depends entirely on over performing on its strengths and being willing to recognize its limitations in markets where it has little hope of competing successfully against its peers while remaining relevant to corporate travelers in markets where it must compete with Delta and United. In addition, American must leverage its fleet investment to extract lower costs and higher revenues.

Conclusion

The five year anniversary of the American-USAirways merger highlights that the world's largest airline has much work to do to maintain its relevance in the U.S.' largest markets and to increase its revenue performance while better managing its costs.

The ability of AAL stock to increase faster than stocks for the turbulent airline industry depend on the company's ability to deliver margin improvement even as its peers continue to do the same. The next two quarters particularly will provide evidence of whether American can begin to close its margin gap and begin to see a reversal of its stock's slide.

