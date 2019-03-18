MOMO: Hop Aboard The Growth Train

When we first came across MOMO (MOMO) in 2018, we were elated. Finding such companies are like finding diamonds in a trough. MOMO trades at a valuation that a blue chip like Apple might trade at, yet it grows revenue significantly faster and has a longer growth runway.

What is MOMO

MOMO is a social media company that primarily operates the MOMO app. This app supports a variety of functions including messaging, games, and streaming services. MOMO primarily earns revenues from live video services, in which users can pay to send virtual gifts to hosts, from which MOMO deducts a portion. MOMO also earns money from Value Added Services, mobile marketing, and mobile games though the revenues from these segments are significantly lower.

MOMO also owns a dating app, TanTan, which it acquired in February 2018 for 5.3mil shares and 600mil in cash. TanTan primarily makes money from selling subscriptions.

Powerful competitive advantages

Despite the fact that the Chinese live streaming market is a crowded mess of competition, with over 100 apps vying for the same pool of users, MOMO has consistently grown its user base at a double digit rate, most recently growing its MAUs YOY from 99mil to 113mil. Definitely impressive for such a large company in a cutthroat competitive environment. So how does MOMO do it?

Network effect - MOMO has one of the largest user bases in China, so one of the best ways a streamer can gain a followers is through MOMO. One streamer reported gaining tens of thousands of followers in a few weeks, which just shows the importance of MOMO to a wannabe streamer. This influx of streamers helps to increase user count, which continues in a virtuous cycle. This cycle is already well underway for MOMO, which has helped MOMO grow users consistently. TanTan, owned by MOMO, also has a similar network effect as it is one of China's largest dating apps. As more males join, more females will join, and vice versa.

A culture of innovation - Unlike competitors like YY which are largely stagnant and do not change much, MOMO is constantly innovating. Over the past few quarters, management has pretty much completely changed the app, which now has many more features and is radically more functional.

During the past two years, we have made tremendous progresses in enriching the social features to broaden the form of interactions as well as diversifying the ways of connecting people. Three years ago, when people came to Momo, what they could do was pretty much limited to checking out Nearby People and IM-based chatting. Nowadays people are connecting and interacting over a variety of different use cases including nearby functions, live shows, short video, social games, karaoke and other form of audio and video experiences. Earnings call Q4 2018

Abundance of features - Unlike other pure play live streaming apps, MOMO is actually a social networking app, with many other features other than pure live streaming like games or instant messaging. This abundance of features is a key driver of user engagement and gives streamers more flexibility, which attracts both users and streamers to the platform. Developing these features takes years and lots of investment though, which may be why competitors haven't caught on.

As a streamer, I appreciated the multitude of functions other than live streaming that allowed me to get in front of new users and grow my live streaming audience MOMO Streamer

Government Benefits - The Chinese government frequently helps out MOMO and larger social media companies by blocking foreign competition and sometimes banning smaller competitors that have violated the law. Larger companies like MOMO are less vulnerable as they have the scale and cash necessary to comply.

Here is one sampling of the rules:

Live streaming platforms will be required to “implement the real-name system for users, strengthen the management of online streaming anchors, establish a blacklist system for anchors, and improve the monitoring and censorship system for live broadcast content as well as measures for dealing with illegal and harmful content.” Source: technode

In September 2018, the government helped out Chinese livestream companies significantly by banning Twitch.tv, one of the largest streaming sites in the world. It should be clear at this point that Chinese companies are favored by the government in China.

These competitive advantages have given MOMO a headstart against its competitors, allowing it to carve out a niche in the crowded market.

Future Growth Drivers

MOMO is poised to grow for many years to come due to a variety of growth drivers.

Firstly, the live streaming industry is a very immature market which has a lot of room to grow.

The Chinese live streaming market is around 10bil now, with around 8bil in non-game live streaming, yet it still is estimated to grow around 60% to around 16bil in 2022, driven by an influx of new influencers looking to make money and China's emerging middle class. As one of the largest live streaming companies in China, MOMO's live streaming business is well poised to grow as well.

MOMO's dating business is not lagging behind either, with China's online dating market having grown by 600% in 9 years.

Within MOMO, there are plenty of growth opportunities too.

Despite the fact that MOMO is one of the largest social networking companies in China, it still has plenty of room to grow users.

In the Q4 2018 call, management stated that:

Although Momo and Tantan, collectively, we are already the dominant player in this space, our rough estimation is that a combined MAU of Momo and Tantan is less than one half of the total addressable market that we're aiming at. Q4 2018 call

This means that, even if TAM stops growing completely, MOMO will still be able to grow. As long as MOMO continues to create innovative new features, we believe it will continue to grab market share from other live streaming companies.

MOMO also has plenty of opportunities to drive growth through upselling. In Q1 2018, MOMO launched several new initiatives which helped drive revenue growth for the rest of the year.

In addition, the booming growth of audio and video interactions also leaves bigger room for us to build richer monetization features and drive business growth beyond live streaming shows. Q4 2018 call

And lets not forget about TanTan either. 2018 was the first year of TanTan's monetization, and at the end of 2018, there were already 3.9mil paying users.

Total paying users reached 3.9 million in the fourth quarter, or a quarterly net addition of 300,000, largely driven by the overall user base growth. Q4 2018 call

TanTan not only helps to diversify MOMO's revenue growth but also helps to complement MOMO's existing social networking business.

The complimentary nature is actually much greater than the overlapping of our user base. First of all the user tend to be younger and second of all Tantan is very focused on the one-to-one matching for romantic relationships, while we are more focused on connecting on helping people build social relationship over a variety of different social used cases. So the acquisition of Tantan, where hope is to unleash our product line and increase our penetration in the open social territory and strengthen our leadership in that specific space. Q4 2017 earnings call

TanTan, like MOMO, also has room for additional monetization opportunities.

After success of the VIP service, we launched two additional paid features in July 2018, the See Who Likes Me stream and Super Exposure. The See Who Likes Me feature significantly improved the paying conversion as well as ARPPU giving a boost to revenue growth in the second half of the year. Q4 2018 call

International is another interesting growth area. YY has already expanded internationally by acquiring BIGO recently. MOMO, with its large cash hoard, may benefit from acquiring a foreign competitor and gaining a foothold in a foreign market.

Overall, MOMO has many strong growth drivers and we expect these growth drivers to contribute to significant revenue growth in the long term, possibly for decades.

Strong financials

Despite being a high growth hi-tech company, MOMO's financials are impressive, to say the least. According to the latest form 6-K filed, out of 2.8bn USD in assets, 1.84bn USD are current assets. These current assets far outweigh the 1.1bn USD in liabilities that MOMO has. Suffice to say, MOMO doesn't have any liquidity risk, with most of its current assets being cold hard cash. MOMO is also a compounding machine, as you can see from this chart:

Cash flows are very strong as well, with MOMO having 484mil in OCF and 449mil in FCF for the year of 2018. This is up from 433mil in OCF and 400mil in FCF in 2017.

MOMO grew revenue significantly in 2018, with revenues increasing 51% YOY to 1.95bn USD and GAAP net income increasing 31% to 409.5mil USD.

Why the low valuation?

The market seems to have given MOMO an extremely low valuation of 7.5bn, or around 18x GAAP earnings, despite its fast growth. This seems to be the result of the stigma against Chinese companies due to past fraud or the US China trade war. We believe that as these fears are alleviated, MOMO should continue to outperform the broader stock market in the long run.

MOMO has already taken action to prove to its shareholders that it is committed to delivering shareholder value, namely by declaring a $0.62 dividend in Q4. This action impresses us, as competitors like YY are not relinquishing hold of their large cash hoards.

Takeaway

Overall, MOMO is a long term growth play. Social networking and online dating are both fast growing markets that will grow extremely large in the long run and, if the US is any indication, MOMO should continue to compound shareholder's capital for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.