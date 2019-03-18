A Hidden Platform: Charles Schwab

The continuation of driving down costs and still offering a wonderful customer experience has allowed them to grow AUM at a very high rate.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was founded in the 1970s as a discount broker. Over the ensuing 50 years, they have expanded in two key areas - banking and investment management. Both now make up the bulk of the revenue being generated.

Throughout the history of the company, a customer-first, low-cost provider has been cultivated within the organization. A lot of companies might say that, but Schwab has truly implemented it. Gathering $3.5 trillion assets under management and 11.7 million brokerage accounts isn't a coincidence. In addition, putting customers first has allowed them to be at the forefront of technology within their respective services. Let's break down each segment to give us a better overall picture.

Retail Brokerage

Under the retail unit, the company offers an array of full-service brokerage capabilities such as, margin lending, options trading, and cash management, all being distributed efficiently through online, mobile, telephone and branch capabilities. The delivery model is superb at one of the lowest prices in the industry when looking at the research tools, educational tools, ETFs, and Mutual funds available. The retail brokerage is intertwined with the other segments as it helps drive AUM (Assets Under Management). The commission-based trading is of low value but plays a much bigger role overall.

Exhibit 1: Trading Fees Comparison (Per Trade)

Asset Management

As Schwab gathered customers in the early 2000 through internet adoption, cheap trading commissions, and being a trustworthy discount broker, management moved up the value chain. They vertically integrated their OneSource mutual fund platform. The platform allowed customers to trade commission-free within mutual funds offered, creating a great value proposition. Management leveraged their customer base to go after the management fees the third-party providers were charging to generate revenue. In order for providers to gain access, they had to give up a nice percentage of their management fee to Schwab. Schwab does offer customers their own funds where they keep all the management fee themselves as well.

This is a platform just like other big tech companies. Schwab sits in the middle between the customers and third-party asset management providers collecting a percentage of fees without providing any services. All they do in this scenario is connect two parties together.

Exhibit 2: Platform

Source: Author's Work

All around, it works out well for all parties involved as customers get convenience and options, whereas third-party providers receive access to a large customer base on reasonable terms.

In addition, by using scale and expertise, Schwab moved into Advisory services. They are now the largest provider of custodial, trading, banking, and support services to RIAs. Winning over RIAs (registered investment advisers) allowed additional asset gathering along with fee-based revenue.

Schwab has used the classic playbook of a platform company to expand services throughout their asset management segment as they controlled all the demand.

Banking

Adding Schwab bank was very complimentary. Being able to manage finances under one roof for the customer made even more sense. It further deepened the customer relationship making switching services that much more painful. Last reported quarter, the bank controlled $199 billion in deposits at an average yield of .09% leaving lots of room to generate high net interest margins between first mortgage loans and their bond portfolios.

Key Moat Attributes

Scale - Able to spread operating costs over a much larger customer base. Switching cost - Once assets are on the platform and within investments, it's a big hassle to switch to another provider. Network effects - Schwab connects customers with third-party financial service products. Brand - Trustworthy and well known. Management - Continues to push for a first-class customer experience at bargain prices. Think of Amazon in the financial services space. Flywheel Effect or Virtuous Circle - All segments are connected for the purpose of growing AUM, which in return has a flywheel effect to continue to lower costs. The diagram below perfectly illustrates this.

Exhibit 3: Flywheel Effect Source: Author's Work

This model is very similar to Amazon's - gathering customers to continue to drive down costs and make competitors feel the pain of trying to follow. All the while providing a wonderful customer experience.

Valuation

Exhibit 4: Key Financial Metrics

Source: Company Reports

Past performance highlights the company's ability to generate revenue growth and utilize its scale for superior margins.

Here's how history has played out from a margin perspective, the past 15 years. If this is any indication of future performance, then investors will be in good shape.

Exhibit 5: Historical Margins

Source: Company Presentation

These margins didn't expand in such a manner without being good at asset gathering. Management has been better at it than others. Total client assets have tripled in the last 15 years.

Exhibit 6: Assets Under Management Growth Source: Company Presentation

Note: EOCA stands for expense of average client assets

The company's market share is around 8-9% making the total addressable market $40-45 Trillion. Plenty of runaway still to come.

Free Cash Flow Yield = 5.4%

Earnings Yield = 5.1%

Both metrics highlighting a fair price for a company that is growing by healthy metrics that has a superior business model. In addition, as more assets are gathered, higher margins will most likely continue to follow. Lately, I've seen high quality businesses trade well below a 5% cash flow yield giving off a signal value might lie here. By no means is it extremely cheap from this pure data point alone, though.

Financial Model

Client assets are the primary source of the revenues being generated through trading fees, management fees, and net interest revenue. Using the total client assets and dividing that by the revenue generated for that year gives us a good baseline as to how much Schwab is making on those assets in their possession.

Exhibit 7: Returns on average assets

Source: Author's Work, Company Reports

The four-year average is a quarter of a percent. Now, we can assume some growth rates for assets under management over the next 3 years to provide some context as to the future valuation.

From 2014 to 2017, AUM grew at a CAGR of 8%. From a trailing twelve-month perspective, it's in the 7-8% rate. Assuming 4%, 6%, and 9% growth rates and a slight increase in pre-tax profit margin generates an 8% yield for the bear case when comparing against the current market valuation.

Exhibit 8 (Trillions)

Source: Author's Work

I would like to note the return on clients' assets appears to have increased favorably in the last two quarters which would provide additional upside as these projections use historical data. Using a 20x multiple, projections provide a stock price of $60-80 per share.

Final Thoughts

Schwab has used a platform business model by leveraging its client base. I don't believe it's viewed this way in the market, which could be our edge. Not worrying about near-term profits has put the company in such a durable position today. Controlling almost 10% market-share and grabbing additional percentages every few years has continued to show the superior business model that has been sculpted over the last two decades.

Looking out three years provides comfort as to the valuation today. This report doesn't project any capital returns management might assume in the coming years. They have indicated returning more cash to owners.

Its business is susceptible to reduce earnings in down markets as clients like to reduce risk in their portfolios. Therefore, going to cash where Schwab isn't collecting asset management fees or even pulling assets from their account. This would be short-term thinking as three years from now, I give a high probability Schwab will be doing a lot more business by extracting profits from its growing AUM base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCHW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

