Atossa Genetics: Expect More Near-Term Positive Catalysts After Continued FDA Approval For One Patient

Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) had a wild week last week after announcing that its proprietary oral Endoxifen was granted "Expanded Access" by the FDA for Post-Mastectomy Treatment for a U.S. Breast Cancer Patient. Third time was apparently a charm since the company announced it was originally given Expanded Access prior to the operation on December 3 and positive results were reported on February 7. Both updates resulted in a lot of volume being traded on the stock on those particular days but minimal price movement and no follow up. The announcement of continued FDA Expanded Access approval is what finally got the market excited as ATOS rose 368% on 92 million volume last Thursday followed up with a 50% drop on 21 million shares traded on Friday.

Why does the market care this time around?

Being granted FDA expanded access in December should have been considered a massive achievement for this microcap stock. The update in February disclosing no safety or tolerability issues and a reduction of the cancer cell biological activity also should have been considered a significant positive step. Neither was likely because of ATOS' history as a dilute and reverse split value destroyer for shareholders and skepticism over its science.

The FDA approving oral Endoxifen for post-operative use is a signal to the market that this is something that truly worked for this individual. It would have been cruel to not let her continue with treatment. The disclosure that "the cancer cell biological activity was reduced by two measures: the Ki-67 activity decreased by 50 percent, and the estrogen receptor content decreased by over 20 percent" certainly helped to show the scale of improvement and robustness of the science. Years of R&D spending has finally led to hopes of a "miracle", and therefore very marketable and lucrative, drug.

Approval from the Institutional Review Board (IRB) must be obtained prior to providing oral Endoxifen to this patient. I assume a high probability that this approval will be given and that the company will almost certainly release news about it, giving the market the nearest term positive catalyst. From there, updates to this patient's condition could be given at any time which will attract investors who want to gamble on further positive outcomes and keep short sellers on constant high alert of news.

A pilot phase of the Phase 2 Study is being conducted with eight enrollments being planned and an additional 17 planned for a total of 25 provided that tumor activity reduction is demonstrated in at least two patients of the first eight. The dosage period is for 21 days prior to surgery, so investors can expect to hear a steady stream of news fairly quickly. Look to the news cycle on the expanded access patient as a guide. Expanded access was initially announced in early December. Data was already known two months later after surgery and post-operative approval was given by the FDA six weeks after that. This is extremely fast turnaround time in the biotech industry.

In addition to the fast turnaround time from enrollment to results, the news of Expanded Access pre and post-op and success in tumor activity reduction with no observed side effects should attract more people to enroll under this program. If ATOS was to enroll a second, third or fourth candidate and announce positive results two months later like with the first patient, this would be considered extremely positive catalysts to the stock price.

Dilution has likely been absorbed, with a lowered risk of further dilution in the near future

This market reaction comes at the perfect time for ATOS. The company had just under $13 million in cash as of September 30, 2018 with about a $3 million per quarter burn rate. While not likely in desperate shape, a cash infusion would have been welcomed. The price action on Thursday and Friday and combined volume of about 20 times the float suggests to me that preferred shares and warrants were exercised. The company's remaining $3.5 million worth of preferred stock could have been converted into about a million shares at $3.52, coincidentally very close to Friday's closing price. ATOS also had 3,869,216 warrants outstanding which could be exercised at $4.048.

If all warrants and preferred shares were exercised, that would increase the float to just over 10 million common shares but it would also clean up the share structure and bring $15.7 million in cash to the company, alleviating any need to finance in the near future. The volume and lack of prospectus filing on Friday evening after the day's price action has me optimistic that this is the case. If so, a 10 million float is plenty small enough for a major run on a reduced threat of dilution and the opportunity of a string of catalysts I have outlined in the previous section. (Update: ATOS announced Monday morning the exercise of 2.5 million warrants, receiving $10 million in cash).

Given ATOS' position as an early stage biotech, there will always be a risk of dilution unless it strikes a major partnership deal with milestone payments that will cover cash burn. I believe that risk is at the lowest stage it can be, given the price action (most biotechs finance after a run) and likelihood of warrant exercise having already occurred.

The market has been receptive to low-float bio-runners

What makes ATOS a compelling long to myself and other investors is the constant search for the next "FOMO" stock in response to the move seen on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH). BPTH moved from $2.60 to $73.52 in a week at the beginning of the month. While historically both BPTH and ATOS have been dilute and reverse-split losers for long term shareholders, investors are evaluating whether these types of companies have hit an inflection point in their history where the money spent on R&D and management salaries has actually resulted in real medical achievements that can be marketed or sold to a larger pharmaceutical company in the near future.

Conclusion

With last week's news, the market clearly has woken up to the effectiveness of ATOS' oral Endoxifen to this one patient as the FDA has approved its use not only prior to but after surgery. A lot of retail traders are jumping the gun and calling this a breast cancer "cure". It is far too early to go out on a limb like this, but with an open Phase 2 Study in Australia and the early success of one patient so far, I believe speculation and the opportunity for more near-term catalysts in future press releases and media coverage could drive this small-float stock significantly upward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.