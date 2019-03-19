Wall Street Isn't Stupid: Tanger Is A Strong Sell With Its 87% Payout Ratio

While bulls argue that these are only near-term headwinds, I struggle to see the catalyst that will change the trend.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) has seen its shares dramatically underperform the S&P 500 in recent years. Despite this, fellow authors continue to be very bullish - after all, what could go wrong with a 6.8% yield and 26 consecutive years of dividend increases? I nonetheless continue to see this as a long-term short position as the company is facing secular headwinds with no clear catalyst in sight to reverse the trend. I reiterate my strong sell rating.

Wall Street Sends A Clear Message

Since July of 2016, SKT has greatly underperformed the market to the tune of nearly 70%:

(Yahoo Finance)

During this time, SKT paid about $3.74 in dividends, for a total yield of 9%, but even then, SKT has still been a disappointment for investors. According to the Wall Street Journal, over 25% of shares are sold short. It is clear that Wall Street is seeing something terribly wrong with the stock.

Seeking Alpha Bullishness

Or is Wall Street wrong? In spite of the strong bearishness, Seeking Alpha authors appear unfazed as many have expressed strong bullishness - one author recently called it an "absolute bombshell strong buy." Some have even called it a "blue-chip REIT." Investors often try to be contrarian, which means to go against the crowd. It is ironic in this situation, being contrarian might actually mean taking a bearish stance. I have found that bearish articles are often met with ridicule and disgust - despite them often offering, in my opinion, a more down to earth look at the company's prospects. I recommend the reader to try to understand the short argument with an open mind, even if they are considering purchasing shares.

On Paper, Things Appear Good

At first glance, there are clear reasons to be bullish. SKT has raised its dividend for over 25 consecutive years:

(2018 Q4 Supplemental)

Further, they have kept a low FFO payout ratio at 56%, which suggests that the dividend is not only safe but also can continue to grow at healthy rates (more on this later).

When I first started covering SKT in 2017, they had just seen rental spreads drop from 10% to 0.8% in 2017. I predicted that spreads would quickly turn negative, which was in stark contrast with other authors instead predicted a quick turnaround. But I asked the question: Why should one believe that the trend would change - is there anything more than hope? At the time, readers in the comment stream basically laughed me off the stage. As we can see below, cash blended rental spreads did indeed turn negative in 2018:

(2018 Q4 Supplemental)

Management has guided for 2019 to see continued pressure, with same center NOI to drop between 2% and 2.75% and FFO to drop from $2.46 to $2.34 per share at the midpoint. It's clear that predictions from bulls that the 2017 struggles would end soon have been proven incorrect, but maybe the time is now for things to change?

Headwinds Unlike Any Seen Before

SKT bulls often point out the resilience of the fundamentals long term, especially in the wake of the 2007-2008 recession. But that's the problem - if SKT performed strongly at the depths of an underperforming economy, then why is it struggling at what many consider to be a still-healthy economy? That might make one wonder if this time it's different. As we can see below, the same-store NOI growth in the past two years is in stark contrast with that of the past decade, let alone 2008:

(2018 Q4 Supplemental)

The issues can be traced down to troubles with leasing spreads. 2018 saw overall leasing spreads continue to trend lower, from positive 0.8% to negative 1.4%. SKT also saw an increasing amount of short-term leases (as measured by grossable lease area) and those spreads also continued to decline, from negative 20% to negative 25% (rent listed per square foot):

(Chart by Author, data from Q4 Supplemental)

While management should be commended for utilizing short-term leases in order to maintain high occupancy rates, (though I should note that they are guiding for occupancy to decline to 94% in 2019), it is clear that both the short-term leases as well as poor long-term leasing spreads are having a material impact on their bottom line. Again, the critical question: are these struggles temporary? Also critical, management has suggested that their struggles are mainly due to a few struggling retailers, but that only helps to explain the increasing and poor short-term leases. Why are the long-term leases also being pressured? It appears to me that SKT is losing its pricing pressure.

I suspect that the past ten years have seen such solid leasing spreads due to expiring leases coming from a low base. At the beginning of 2007, expiring leases were at rather low rates between $15 and $20 psf as we can see below:

(2006 10-K)

Expiring leases for the next 5 years, however, are at significantly higher rates, peaking at $30.90:

(2018 SKT 10-K)

I caution investors from extrapolating that it should be easy for SKT to return to the high leasing spreads in years of the past because the hurdle will be significantly higher than in the past. Furthermore, the problems may be company-specific, as mall REIT peers are not seeing the same challenges. In the past two years, Simon Property Group (SPG) has continued to see double-digit leasing spreads and tenant sales psf has kept growing 5% annually. SKT, on the other hand, is already seeing negative leasing spreads (as just discussed) and tenant sales psf is still lower than in 2015:

(2018 Q4 Supplemental)

SKT's properties previously had financial performance similar to A mall peers, but with forward expiring rents coming in significantly higher than in the past, the lower tenant profitability may show a continuing divergence in future financial performance.

But "It Isn't A Mall"

Bulls have frequently fought back with the argument that SKT isn't a mall. While I point out that their properties are typically called "outlet malls," the typical implication is that SKT should outperform mall REIT peers because of the lack of exposure to struggling department store anchors. I look at this differently - considering that SKT lacks department store anchors, shouldn't investors be even more concerned about the struggling financials? At least with SPG and the A mall peers, one can make the argument that their lower 2019 guidance is due to lost rents while they redevelop the anchor boxes. Even with lower quality peers like CBL (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG), investors may be hopeful that anchor box redevelopments may help eventually drive further traffic and help turn things around. SKT, on the other hand, does not have this growth lever - leading me to wonder how they can turn things around. Some might also tout the potential for higher profitability of the outlet model, but in response, why isn't this translating to pricing power?

Is The Dividend Really Safe?

Many tout the dividend safety of SKT due to its "low" 56% payout ratio as of the end of 2018. Let's examine the dividend coverage for 2019, with some adjustments. SKT has guided for $2.34 in FFO per share at the midpoint, for a total of $228.2 million based on 97.5 million shares. Based on their current $1.42 annualized dividend, the dividend would be $138.5 million, implying an FFO payout ratio of 60.1%. From here, we should subtract recurring maintenance expenditures, which management has guided to be $38 million at the midpoint in 2019, bringing us down to $190.2 million. There is yet one more important adjustment we must make, which I have not seen other authors do.

On March 12, Moody's revised SKT's outlook to negative, citing that:

the company's operating results over the last 12 months are not commensurate with a Baa1 stable rated issuer. Management's 2019 guidance for lower occupancy levels and negative same store growth are also important drivers for the negative outlook. (Moody's)"

They also said that:

maintenance of its current credit metrics, with net debt to EBITDA below 6.0x and fixed charge coverage greater than 4.0x, would also be needed."

SKT had a debt to EBITDA multiple of about 5.9 as of 2018 year end - in order to prevent this multiple from rising, they will have to repay debt (since NOI is going down). A 2.4% decline in NOI at the midpoint of 2019 guidance suggests that SKT will need to make about $41.1 million in debt repayments (based on $1.71 billion in total debt). Incidentally, SKT repaid about $63 million in net debt in 2018. This brings the "free cash flow" down to $149.1 million, for an adjusted payout ratio of 92.9%. Finally, adjusting for about $10 million in other adjustments that SKT includes in calculating FAD (like equity-based compensation), we arrive at $159.1 million for an adjusted payout ratio of 87%. This is clearly a much higher risk profile than the previously mentioned 60% payout ratio.

The reader might be wondering, should we be subtracting debt repayments? The answer really depends on your outlook for future cash flows. Of course, if you think that cash flows will once again see growth in the future, then one wouldn't need to subtract this out because the leverage ratio would be moderated by this growth.

But if one believes that cash flows will continue to see declines moving forward, as I do, then the leveraged position of SKT means that one absolutely must subtract debt repayments in determining dividend safety, as debt repayments will take priority over distributions to shareholders. For those following CBL and WPG, I should note that this is a principle reason why they trade at such distressed dividend yields and FFO multiples because significant portions of FFO are being spent on paying down debt.

Some might argue that SKT can allow their leverage ratios to increase - after all WPG is around 7 times and Taubman (TCO) around 8 to 9 times. The problem with this thinking is that SKT has a very low average interest rate on debt at 3.5% - this would undoubtedly move much higher very quickly should their credit metrics deteriorate as such a low interest rate is typical for those of only the highest credit quality.

The takeaway from this exercise is that investing in SKT means that you need to believe that the leasing spread struggles are temporary and growth will return moving forward. If this were true, then I do agree that the 6.8% yield is attractive.

If one, however, is investing in the stock thinking that 1-3% NOI declines are acceptable because they believe that the 60% FFO payout ratio will still allow for consistent dividend growth moving forward, then this thesis looks misguided as SKT will not have the cash flow to raise the dividend in such a scenario, due to needing to use the remainder of FFO to pay down debt.

Valuation and Price Target

SKT trades at a 6.8% yield and 8.9 times 2019 FFO. However, as shown above, FFO is a suspect metric for valuation and should not be equated to earnings. Shares trade at 12.8 times my computed free cash flow of $1.63 per share. Considering that SKT recently raised their dividend by just over 1%, the value proposition does not appear so appealing unless one really believes that growth will return.

Why is that? A 6.8% return and 1% growth equates to a 7.8% return assuming no change to the valuation. Considering the high level of uncertainty regarding the profitability of their tenants moving forward (e-commerce will only get stronger and stronger), this just isn't pricing in the risk. That's the kind of return one might be OK with from a triple net lease REIT Realty Income (O), but there they are not facing the same existential business model headwinds (in fact, fundamentals are looking very strong for NNN REITs).

I anticipate that SKT may continue to see 5-10% FFO declines in 2020 following the projected 5% dip in 2019, before showing larger cracks in 2021 and collapsing in 2022 as expiring rents come in much higher. My 12-month price target for SKT is $14.20, or a 10% dividend yield. While it is arguable that a lower valuation is warranted, I am not anticipating for shares to collapse so suddenly because for one, they do not have any maturities until 2021 and thus may be able to get by with a bit higher leverage ratios for a while. I anticipate the greatest changes in valuation to occur around 2021 as this is when looming debt maturities and higher rents become more of a visible issue. My $14.20 price target represents just over 30% downside from current levels.

Risks

The biggest risk to the short thesis is that the leasing spread struggles really are limited to only a few tenants. If SKT can return to producing solid leasing spreads, then shares should perform very well, and I'll close out my short position. I should note that even in the event that SKT is only able to stabilize NOI, the shorts have valuation going for them as the 6.8% yield is not so expensive.

If interest rates were to fall, then SKT would naturally see material benefit in the form of falling interest expense and a more competitive dividend yield. I do not pretend to have any crystal ball to assist in predicting the movement of interest rates, but this situation could prove problematic as SKT may prove to be a good investment in this scenario even if the underlying fundamentals show further weakness.

If the credit agencies were to suddenly become more lenient in their leverage requirements, then SKT would be able to take on more leverage and thus boost shareholder returns. I, however, view this to be very unlikely, especially considering the volatile interest rate environment.

Conclusion

I strongly disagree with the notion that SKT is a low-risk holding or a "strong buy," as the 6.8% yield and 1% trailing growth is not a strong defense. The dividend is not as covered as it would first appear, and the ball remains in SKT's court to prove that they will be able to handle the upcoming higher expiring rents. I rate shares a strong sell with 30% downside to my 12-month price target.

(Tipranks: SKT is a sell)

Disclosure: I am/we are short SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SPG