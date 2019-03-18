Polymetal Still Has Upside Driven By Earnings Growth

The weak Russian Ruble will continue to be beneficial, even though higher inflation will likely start to offset the positive effect.

Cost are expected to decrease due to divestment of higher cost assets and the increase in production from Kyzyl.

Investment Thesis

I wrote a Top Idea article about Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) in July 2018 and performance has since been very good. I still think there is plenty of upside left for Polymetal.

The 2019 production guidance is marginally down from 2018 production numbers, but revenues will be higher given current metal prices. Cost are also expected to be lower going forward, primarily due to increased production from the low cost asset Kyzyl, disposal of higher cost assets, and a weaker Russian Ruble.

I own Polymetal via London Stock Exchange where the liquidity is better. The graph below illustrates the performance over the last 6 months.

Figure 1 - Source: London Stock Exchange

Optimization of Assets

Polymetal is the process of optimizing the asset portfolio to be focused on higher producing and lower cost assets. As a result, the company has divested some non-producing assets. The company has also sold Okhotsk and Kapan which had higher relative costs and lower production volumes in 2018. This is the primary reason for the decreased cost guidance. TCC for 2019 is expected to be in the range of $600-650/GE oz and AISC is expected to average $800-850/GE oz. I will use the middle of the range for my estimates, but I would not be surprised if costs come in at the bottom of the ranges given the more favorable asset mix and weak ruble.

Figure 2 - Source: Preliminary 2018 Results

Index Inclusion

Another factor which likely contributed to the good 6-month performance is the inclusion of Polymetal in indices where a passive flow of money followed. In September of 2018, Polymetal was included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index as the first Russian company. During November of 2018 the company was also added to the MSCI Russia index.

Valuation

The Gold Equivalent Production guidance for 2019 is 1.55 Moz, almost flat compared to the 2018 production of 1.562 Koz. The 2018 average realized gold price was $1,226/oz and the average realized silver price was $14.8/oz. The gold and silver prices are at the time of the writing $1,302/oz and $15.29/oz.

If we just focus on continuing operations during 2018, about 79% of revenues came from gold, 21% from silver and less then 1% from zinc. I will disregard zinc in the estimates. Revenues for 2019 are estimated to be up despite slightly lower production due to higher metal prices.

Total cash cost for 2018 was $649/GE oz and AISC was $861/GE oz, both below guidance given for the year. TCC guidance for 2019 is $600-650/GE oz and AISC guidance is $800-850/GE oz. I will use the middle of that guidance for the estimates.

I will rely on underlying net earnings which removes valuation adjustments and other one-off items. The 2019 earnings estimate is adjusted based on higher revenues and lower cost guidance. The dividend policy is 50% of underlying earnings.

Figure 3 - Source: Preliminary 2018 Results & Estimates

Risks

The political risk is naturally higher in Russian companies. However, it is important to remember that Polymetal has not been subject to any sanctions. In the unlikely scenario of sanctions, a very small portion of sales are to countries which would be affected. Also, the company is generating positive free cash flows and has plenty of liquidity with $797M in working capital.

The leverage is still relatively high with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.95. There is a ceiling of 2.5x for dividend to be distributed and a hard ceiling of 3.25x from banks. Proceeds from asset sales will be used to decrease the leverage and given the fact that earnings and EIBTDA are expected to increase, the leverage ratio will come down.

Another minor risk is inflation in Russia which has started to tick up over the last year. Given the fact that the ruble has been weak, it should not come as a surprise. I don't necessarily view this as a cost driver, but the benefit in earnings from the weak ruble will be offset to a larger degree if inflation continues to increase.

Figure 4 - Source: TradingEconomics

Conclusion

I believe a move towards P/E 15 is realistic as we have seen historically, if we get less political turbulence. At the very least, I expect the company will within a year trade at a P/E 12 which the stock is doing today. This would give a one year upside of 36%-70% from the current price.

Polymetal provides an attractive 4-6% dividend yield going forward, which offers some downside protection.

Figure 5 - Source: Estimates

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUCOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Polymetal International on London Stock Exchange.