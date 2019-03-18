Generac To Acquire Neurio Technology For Energy Metering Tech

GNRC's acquisition will give it an entry point into energy monitoring services in residential and commercial markets.

Neurio has developed a suite of hardware and software energy usage monitoring and analytics products.

Generac Holdings said it will acquire Neurio Technology for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Generac Holdings (GNRC) announced it has agreed to acquire Neurio Technology for an undisclosed amount.

Neurio operates as an energy data company with a focus on property metering technology and data analytics.

With the deal, GNRC is gaining a ready-to-market product and software suite for both residential and commercial energy efficiency applications.

Target Company

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Neurio was founded in 2005 to optimize energy use within home or business environments through its metering technologies and data analytics.

Management is headed by CEO Keith Marett, who has been with the firm since 2014 and previously served in various roles at Avigilon (OTCPK:AIOCF).

Below is an overview video of the Neurio Energy Monitor:

Source: Neurio

Neurio’s primary offerings include:

Energy Monitor

Home Energy Controller

Appliance Monitoring Analytics

Storage Optimization Analytics

Investors have invested $1.95 million in the company and include BDS Venture Capital. Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global energy and utility analytics market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 13.5% between 2016 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the needs for Dynamic forecasting and load management, operational efficiency and risk mitigation, increasing government initiatives for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and predictive analytics for businesses.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to massive growth of data through IoT devices and appliances as well as increasing government initiatives.

Major competitive vendors that provide energy and utility analytics include:

IBM (IBM)

SAP (SAP)

Eaton (ETN)

Cisco (CSCO)

Ericsson (ERIC)

Intel (INTL)

Oracle (ORCL)

TIBCO Software

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Generac didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal is likely for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, GNRC had $224.5 million in cash and equivalents and $1.6 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt and capital lease obligations represented $876.4 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $199.6 million.

GNRC is acquiring Neurio to add its energy monitoring hardware and software products to its offerings.

As Russ Minick, GNRC Chief Marketing Officer stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of Neurio’s data expertise, devices and advanced technologies will help us strengthen our home energy management capabilities and accelerate our efforts around connectivity and remote monitoring… all of which are critical parts of our “Powering Our Future” strategy. Customers using Neurio’s technology get real-time access to their power consumption data and have the ability to make informed decisions that allow them to save on their energy use.

GNRC has a recent history of positive earnings surprises leading me to wonder if management is purposely lowering forward guidance in order to produce ‘beats,’

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are mostly on ‘Hold’ currently but the consensus price target of $61.33 implies a potential upside of $15.8% from the stock’s price level at press time of $52.96:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls over the past 18 months has been trending downward but picking up more recently as the linguistic analysis graphic shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

GNRC’s move on Neurio presents an interesting dichotomy. The stated reason for the acquisition is to add Neurio’s product capabilities to GNRC’s offerings and to focus on the home consumer market.

While that makes sense, I suspect that the equal-or-bigger play is the commercial market, where energy savings can amount to a much larger result to the bottom line.

So, I see the deal as positioning GNRC to offer Neurio’s products to both residential and commercial users.

Although we don’t know how much GNRC is paying for Neurio, I imagine it was valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis rather than Neurio’s customer base or revenue/EBITDA multiples.

As a guesstimate, GNRC will probably pay less than $20 million for the acquisition, which is a typical ‘buy vs. build’ comparison for this type of technology.

I view the deal as complementary to GNRC’s existing business although investors won’t see much change in the financials in the coming quarters.

This acquisition is much more of a strategic buy and the result is that GNRC gains a vetted product and software suite which it can sell through its existing channels and go to market much more quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.