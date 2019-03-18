Facebook's 3rd Act Will Be Monumental

The new platform and business model should contribute to Facebook financials in 3 - 5 years, gradually help to offset the eventual slow down in ad revenue growth.

The opportunities will bring along with them some major risks as well but there are reasons to believe that Facebook will come through fine.

On March 6, 2019, Facebook (FB) co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a long post outlining a shift of Facebook's "vision and principles around building a privacy-focused messaging and social networking platform."

While Zuckerberg's post did not provide enough specifics, the impact of such a major shift of its product strategy cannot be understated. If this vision is being carried out, it will have substantial impacts on the future of Facebook's business model and as a consequence, to its investors. A week later, Facebook's product chief announced his departure. Something big is surely shaking up the business in 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California.

In this article, I will first explain what was proposed and why it is needed now. I will then discuss its potential impacts and opportunities for Facebook as a result. Such a fundamental shift in business strategy carries with it a tremendous amount of risks. I will highlight some of them. I will then look into the potential revenue contribution of the new business model to Facebook's financials. Finally, I will go over my valuation on Facebook before drawing my conclusion from a long term investor perspective.

I will not discuss Facebook's current ad-focused business model other than casually mentioning it to provide context because it has been well covered by many great articles on Seeking Alpha. If you are interested, here is a great one from Gordon Investing.

Discussion of politics, ethics, and morality is also out of the scope of this article as it will focus solely on the discussion of the change in business strategy and its potential operational and financial impacts from an investment perspective.

What is this about?

In a nutshell, Zuckerberg wants to build a "privacy-focused communications platform" around WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram to allow users "to connect privately in the digital equivalent of the living room." Facebook sees that "private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups are by far the fastest growing areas of online communication."

Zuckerberg also outlines several principles around building this privacy-focused platform, including private interactions, encryption, reducing permanence, safety, interoperability, and secure data storage.

Specifically, Facebook plans to build it based on the secure messaging platform they have already built with WhatsApp, and then to "build more ways for people to interact on top of that, including calls, video chats, groups, stories, businesses, payments, commerce, and ultimately a platform for many other kinds of private services."

As a result, the Facebook family of apps will be integrated, and messages sent through them encrypted end-to-end so that even Facebook cannot read them.

While Zuckerberg only briefly mentioned it in his post, it is clear what the business model will be. Facebook wants to enable commerce, payments, and all manner of services on top of this messaging networks and Facebook will take a cut on the transactions. Such a move could be a monumental change to its business model.

This is not the first time Facebook went through a seismic shift during its 15 years of existence. In fact, this could be its 3rd act if carried out. The first act was the creation of the social network in 2004 and its rapid proliferation during the desktop internet age (a value creation of $60B by the end of 2012). Its 2nd act was the transition to mobile in 2012 and the creation of its highly profitable ad-based business model that propelled the market valuation to, for a brief period in 2018, more than $600B. So, will this 3rd act produce the same jaw-dropping value creation?

Let's be clear, Facebook is not going to kill its cash cow, its lucrative ad-based business model. I believe Facebook will continue to operate its public communications oriented platforms, i.e. Facebook and Instagram, the same way they have been running it. Instead, the new privacy-focused messaging platform and business model will supplement the existing business and gradually gain more prominence as Facebook executes its transformation plan.

Why Facebook Needs to Do This

Facebook's pivot to a privacy-focused communications platform is what I have been waiting for as a long time shareholder. I believe the ad-based model is a good fit for the core Facebook app and Instagram because they are public communications platforms so ads are fine. On the contrary, ads are going against the nature of private communications like messaging as it gives the feeling of being exposed to prying eyes. However, the ad model offers a lucrative 40% profit margin so I understand the force is strong to push such a highly profitable model to the messaging platform as well. When the founders of WhatsApp and Instagram chose to leave Facebook last year, I knew internal tensions must be high with infightings that push for different directions.

I am glad to see that Facebook chooses to go with the privacy-focused route for its messaging platforms because it is the right thing to do. Facebook is finally getting the message loud and clear from its users and the society with the privacy and political scandals that have battered the company for the past 18 months.

While Facebook has invested a substantial amount of resources to address privacy and security issues in 2018, it needs to continue to repair the damage being done to its brand and to rebuild trust with all of its stakeholders, including users, advertisers, partners, regulators, employees, and investors. Building a privacy-focused network will go a long way in this regards.

Secondly, having a privacy-focused network protects Facebook from potential regulatory threats and reduces its likely liabilities. It will make it harder for regulators to argue that Facebook should be penalized further or be broken up when Facebook is offering more clear choices for its users to communicate either openly in public or securely in private.

Thirdly, there are many business benefits that Facebook can gain from such a shift. For example, end-to-end encryption will make Facebook’s business cheaper to run because the need to moderate encrypted communications will be greatly reduced, which will help limit Facebook's moderation costs. Additionally, even though Facebook can not see the content of the private messages, the meta-data it has about these communications like who the users talk to (e.g. when they message a merchant for customer service) and the frequency of such conversations will still add value to its ad-targeting engine on its public platforms.

Finally, perhaps most importantly, Facebook will eventually need new revenue streams as its ad business gradually becomes mature over time. I believe Facebook's ad business still has a long runway ahead because the continued shift of ad spending budgets to digital ads will feed the demand side while new features like Stories, IGTV and Facebook Watch that are growing in popularity effectively increase the supply side for ad spaces. However, such growth will slow over time as it approaches maturity and the law of large numbers will kick in. Additionally, Amazon's entry into the ads market will further take away the available share of the digital ad spend, putting more pressure on Facebook's growth rate. Hence, to continue to grow, Facebook will need new revenue streams. Monetizing the messaging platform with services will be the new revenue streams that Facebook needs.

In short, FB needs to protect its ad business, its cash cow, while building up the new revenue streams in order to maintain healthy and sustainable growth.

Opportunity - Building a Super App

As previously mentioned, Facebook plans to build up a unified messaging platform where additional services like commerce, payments, and other services can be added on top of it while Facebook charges for the transactions. Such a super app model is not entirely revolutionary as it has been proven successful by some of the Asian tech companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) of China and Grab of Southeast Asia. Between them, Tencent bears most of the resemblance with Facebook since Tencent's business centers around its messaging platform, WeChat, while Grab has more similarity to Uber as it centers its app around a core ride-hailing feature plus other services. So, let's look at Tencent a little more closely.

Tencent mainly operates in China and has over a 1 billion monthly active users on its WeChat mobile messaging platform as well as hundreds of millions of monthly active users on its other social network platforms, e.g. Tencent QQ IM (803M MAU) and Mobile QQ (698M MAU) (Source: Tencent Corporate Overview). Users of its WeChat app cannot only conduct private messaging with their friends and families, but they can also interact with different businesses that offer various services on the platform via mini-programs. For example, they can hail rides, order food deliveries, book travel services, buy movie tickets, order goods from online merchants and contact customer services of different businesses. WeChat Pay, or WeiXin Pay as known in China, Tencent's mobile digital payment service, has gained wide adoption as one of the two preferred payment methods (the other one is AliPay from Alibaba), both online and offline. Users can easily send money to their families and friends as well as to pay for services on the WeChat platform. They can also use it for offline payment transactions in stores and restaurants.

Tencent has several major revenue streams: online gaming, digital content subscriptions, online advertising, and other businesses, which includes payments and cloud-based services. In 2018, the other businesses category accounts for about 25% of Tencent's revenue, rapidly grew 69% from 2017, primarily driven by increased payment transaction volume. (Source: Tencent 3Q2018 Earnings Release)

Facebook doesn't have to follow the Tencent model since China is a unique market, but Tencent certainly offers a blueprint for possible new services and monetization opportunities on a social network and messaging platform. Facebook's recent launch of WhatsApp Pay in India can provide some insights into its plan in this area. It has so far built a payment system into WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in India, with more than 210M monthly active users. While the new system is still waiting for regulatory approval, it gives us a hint on what Facebook is planning to do. Although digital payments is more developed in certain countries like the U.S., Europe and China, in the rest of the world, where WhatsApp is popular and the digital payment system is not yet fully developed, Facebook has plenty of opportunities to implement its own payment system and tap into such a huge market opportunity.

Additionally, a unified messaging platform with greater interoperability among Facebooks apps will not only provide greater convenience to the users, but it will also allow businesses to better reach their customers via the channels and methods they want to be reached, giving Facebook a great opportunity to offer commerce and other add-on services and to monetize them.

Some of the quotes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook's recent earnings call provide more clues on what opportunities he is looking at.

Messaging is the area that's growing the most quickly, and this year people are going to feel these apps becoming the center of their social experience in more ways. We'll roll out payments on WhatsApp in some more countries. Private sharing in groups and stories will become more central to the experience. We're going to onboard millions of more businesses that people can interact with. And I can talk about -- a bit about commerce. When I think about it, just on the consumer side, increasing commerce on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, I think, is one of the most exciting product opportunities that we have in all of these products and a big business opportunity as well. ... I think there's also a very big opportunity in basically enabling the transactions and making it so that the buying experience is good and that when you buy from someone from a seller, that you know that you can trust them, that you're going to have a good experience and facilitating and making that go well.

Risks

Of course, such a big strategic move will not come without risks. Here are some of them.

1. Lack of Real Commitment

When Mark's post first came out, many people questioned Facebook's commitment on actually following through with such a plan. Many dismissed it as simply a publicity stunt because it was lack of details in the post and it came across as equivocatory with ambiguous language. There was also the argument that ads were part of Facebook's DNA and privacy went against it. So they questioned Facebook's resolve to see this through.

These are legitimate concerns. Without real commitment, the whole thing will mean nothing. In fact, it may further hurt Facebook's damaged brand if it was proven to be a publicity stunt with no sustenances. As a shareholder, I will be very disappointed.

However, there are signs that Facebook, or at least Mark Zuckerberg, really means it this time. Chris Cox, Facebook's product chief, just announced that he will be leaving Facebook. This is no small news for Facebook because Chris oversees most Facebook major products, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, and is responsible for most of Facebook's key product decisions. In his post, Chris indicates that the new product direction “will be a big project and we will need leaders who are excited to see the new direction through.” If the change of direction is a publicity stunt, then there would be no need for Chris to leave. So, while it is a bombshell for losing its product chief, Chris's leaving is in effect a strong proof that Facebook is truly committed to this strategic shift. As a result, we should expect to see more departure of Facebook veterans in the coming months while Facebook realigns its resources around this business transformation initiative by getting the right leaders in place.

2. Breaking the Current Business Model

Although Facebook believes in "move fast and break things", I hope it doesn't apply to its core business model. While it is important to execute this strategy shift, Facebook does have a core business, a $15B cash cow, to protect. The leaving of its product chief also underscores the daunting scale and magnitude of such change. This requires organizational commitment from top to bottom, guided by a strong mind and a steady hand. Any misalignment of resources or missteps in execution could have a detrimental effect, potentially devastates the current operations and damages the cash cow business. Hence, Facebook needs to be mindful of such risk and executes the change in a measured way in order to protect its precious cash cow.

3. Late to the Game

While Facebook has an incredible asset, over 2B active users on its family of platforms, admittedly, Facebook is a bit late to the game of payments, commerce, and other services. For digital and mobile payments, PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Stripe are growing by leaps and bounds, not to mention other payment alternatives like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more. Uber & Lyft dominate ride-hailing, while Grubhub (GRUB), Doordash and Uber Eat trample over each other for market share in the food delivery space. Similarly, Asian tech companies like Tencent, Alibaba (BABA), Grab, and Paytm are trying to grab the open markets over there while Mercado Libre (MELI) is making its presence known in Latin America.

Facebook will need to be mindful of this and deploy different strategies based on local market conditions and competitive environment. In markets with a strong presence of existing players, Facebook may choose a partnership strategy. In markets that are underdeveloped or in markets that are still open without a clear winner, Facebook may choose to build its own solution or use acquisition as a way to enter the markets.

With its large user base who are highly engaged on its platforms, Facebook has a good chance to win a decent amount of market share. It is not going to be an easy fight. But if I have to bet, I won't bet against Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg

First of all, if there is anyone who cares Facebook's long term wellbeing the most, it is Mark Zuckerberg. As a co-founder and the CEO of the company with most of his personal fortune tied to Facebook, he has the most to lose if Facebook fails to live up to its potential. I was honestly quite disappointed with Mark and Sheryl Sandberg's initial response to the scandal as they seemed to be caught off guard. But I can now understand that this was part of the growing pain as Facebook business had grown so big so fast. Few managers had ever experienced growth in such magnitude. It was easy to focus so much on growth and be blindsided by an emerging risk. I believe they will become better leaders as a result of such a humbling experience. From the actions they have taken to address the privacy and security issues, I see their resolve to right the wrongs. Mark is a big picture and long-term thinker and has consistently demonstrated his resolve and courage to make short-term sacrifices for the long term benefits of the company. He is rational, pragmatic and relentless in his execution. If anyone knows how to transform and scale a business, it is Mark. He reminds me a lot of Microsoft's Bill Gates, the kind of leader who can make tough decisions and execute.

Ben Horowitz, a prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist, sums up Mark's leadership quality nicely in a recent Facebook post. Here is a quote from the post.

Love him or hate him, Mark Zuckerberg is demonstrating two important things by moving Facebook in this direction: 1. He has the courage to do what he thinks is right in the face of extremely strong dissent. This is perhaps the most important quality in a leader, in that you don't actually need leadership to make decisions that everyone agrees with. 2. He is genuinely committed to privacy in general and specifically end-to-end encryption. So much so, that he is willing to lose outstanding executives who disagree with this direction.

Transforming any product the size of Facebook is daunting. It could make or break the company. I equate the coming shift at a similar scale as Facebook's transition from desktop to mobile in 2012. Zuckerberg led that transition successfully. He understands what it takes to make it happen. As a long time shareholder, I trust he will take Facebook through its 3rd act as well.

Potential Financial Contribution of the New Model

With a mere $825M, Facebook's current Payments and Other fees category only accounts for about 1.5% of its $55.8B total revenue in 2018. How much revenue can we expect if Facebook successfully implements various new services on its unified messaging platform?

(Source: Facebook Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation)

It will be difficult to estimate the revenue contribution factor for a new business model that we still know very little about. It greatly hinges on Facebook's product and monetization strategy in each of the countries it operates.

Because my goal is to do a high-level estimate, I have decided to look at Tencent and PayPal to get a rough sense in order to size up the revenue opportunity.

With 1B users on WeChat, Tencent has a similar user base size as WhatsApp's. However, Tencent primarily operates in China, making it relatively easier to scale up rapidly. It will certainly be more complicated for Facebook to implement payments and other services in so many different countries with different market conditions, which is why a comparison with PayPal will be beneficial because the global digital and mobile payment processor is operating in 200 markets in the world today, a similar footprint to Facebook's platforms.

Tencent's introduced its payment service in 2015. Three years later, it's payment service, along with other cloud-based services, contributes about $10B revenue, accounting for about 25% of its total revenue. Tencent's payment service has been rapidly growing at a 50% pace.

Now, let's take a look at PayPal. According to PayPal's 3Q 2018 Investor Update, PayPal projects its revenue to be $15B in 2018 from the 250M active accounts on its platform. PayPal is still growing in mid-20s% at the moment and expects a similar growth rate for years to come because there is a large underserved population globally for digital payment services.

With a much bigger user base across its family of platforms, Facebook can arguably operate at a larger scale. However, because the market is competitive and Facebook is a bit late to the game in many areas, along with all the risks we just discussed, it is better to err on the side of caution on potential revenue contribution estimate. With that, I opt to use $10B as a base case revenue contribution 5 years from now, assuming it will take 2-3 years to transform the platforms and 2-3 years to scale the business, and apply 20% on each side for the bear case and bull case.

Tencent's payments business grows faster at 50% pace because it is built upon an already large user base and mostly within a single county. PayPal grows at a slower pace because it is still growing organically with more complexity due to different regulations and local conditions in the markets it operates in. Facebook has Tencent's scale but also PayPal's complexity. Hence, it is more reasonable to expect Facebook to grow at a pace in between the two, at the mid-30s% range.

Additionally, giving that Tencent has a 28% of profit margin while PayPal has a much lower 13% profit margin, it is safe to assume that offering payments and other services is a lot more expensive than Facebook's more lucrative ad model, which has given Facebook an impressive 40% profit margin. Again, to be conservative, let's assume a mid-20s% profit margin on this side of the business to reflect lower expectation.

Valuation

Valuation is half science and half art because so many assumptions are involved. No one can predict the future. I never make my investment decision solely based on valuation alone. However, it is good to do the exercise to get a sense of what's possible, knowing full well that over time the excellent companies can surprise us on the upside while the bad ones can surprise us on the downside. Hence, I also like to apply a margin-of-safety as a protection for the downside. The upside will take care of itself.

As previously mentioned, the size of the digital ads market size will eventually put a cap to Facebook's ad revenue growth. Global digital ads spending is projected to be $428B by 2022, growing at 8% pace. Extrapolating this growth trend, by 2028, we can expect the size of the global digital ads market to be about $680B.

(Source: eMarketer Digital Ads Spend Forecast)

Facebook currently has about 20% of the market share. If Facebook can expand its market share to 35%, a fairly aggressive expectation given the potential competitions, it represents $238B ad revenue opportunity. This translates to a 10-year 16% annualized growth from Facebook's current $55B ad revenue. Note: This is quite a bit of deceleration from the current 38% growth rate Facebook is enjoying. It will certainly help reset expectations.

With the estimated revenue of the new payments and services business along with the assumptions on its growth rate and profit margin outlined previously, the revenue contribution of the new business for the base case could be $37B by the year 2028 with $9B in earnings contribution. With such contributions from the new business and the growth projection for the ad business, I have arrived a fair price of $190 for the base case, after discounting it with a 15% minimum acceptable rate of returns. With a 50% discount, a margin-of-safety price for the base case is $95 ($145 for the bull case).

(Source: Author's Own Valuation Model)

Conclusion

Facebook's 3rd act will be a monumental shift in strategy and business model. Such a fundamental change in business model carries a high degree of risks if the company fails to execute. As investors, we need to be mindful of this.

On the other hand, with a committed leader and competent management team, Facebook has a good chance to succeed in this transformation, taking its business to the next level of growth and prominence.

This seismic strategy shift will likely bring forth many short term uncertainties, which will likely drive volatilities on its share price. If you are a long term investor and have faith in Facebook's vision and execution prowess, look for Facebook's price to come close to the margin-of-safety price before establishing a position to account for the assumed risks. Investors who got in during December 2018 low of $123 should feel pretty good at their position and should be able to comfortably sit through short term volatilities. For the rest, there should still be plenty of opportunities in the coming few years while such a massive transformation strategy plays out over time.

If you enjoy my writings, please hit that FOLLOW button. It will motivate me to write more.

Until next time, just let it GROW!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, PYPL, SQ, TCEHY, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.