Put Noodles & Company On Your Watchlist

In this article, I am going to do things a bit differently. Normally, I review companies that fit in my top-down research style process or I look at leading economic indicators. In this article, I am going to review a company that I think has a lot of potential. Noodles & Company (NDLS) could very well be a huge success story going forward. The problem is that things are not going very smooth right now which was conformed by an ugly post-earnings sell-off. Nonetheless, I think severe weakness can be bought for a potential high-reward long-term investment.

Source: Noodles & Company

What's Noodles?

Just like me, the company was born in 1995. Noodles & Company has its HQ in Broomfield CO. The company offers a wide variety of noodle dishes with flavors from all over the world. The company is operating 466 fast casual restaurants across 30 states. 401 of those are company-owned. This translates to a ratio of 86% company-owned restaurants. The remaining 65 are franchised.

Noodles, which is worth roughly $290 million, is the only national restaurant which focuses on a wide variety of 'foreign' flavors with menu categories like Mediterranean, Asia, Americas and more.

The company currently generates 47% of its sales from household with an average income of more than $100K. The fast casual average is at 34% in the US. This number drops to 20% for households with an income smaller than $45K. The largest age group are people between 18-34 (41%) this is equal to the average fast casual diner.

Source: Noodles Investor Presentation

Let's Talk About Q4

The stock price of Noodles declined by 13.8% on Friday (03/15) after the company reported its earnings. What happened? First of all, adjusted EPS came in at $0.01 which is below expectations of $0.02. It is also unchanged compared to Q4 of 2017. Sales came in at $113.19 million versus expectations of $113.75. This is an improvement of 0.4% compared to the last quarter of 2017 after a 2% improvement in Q3 and 4% growth in Q2 of 2018.

The total company owned restaurant count went from 412 to 394 over the past 12 months while franchised stores declined by 1 unit to 65.

Comparable store sales improved 4.0%. Company owned sales improved 3.7% while franchised stores added 5.3%. The company almost broke-even results in Q4. Income from from operations were $1.0 million compared to $0.1 million in Q4 of 2017. Or as CEO Paul Murphy puts it:

We continue to be pleased with the trajectory of the business and are extremely excited about 2019 and beyond. We have maintained momentum into 2019, with our initiatives continuing to drive positive comparable sales despite the historically severe weather that has hampered the majority of our major markets. The organization will continue to innovate around the core strengths of the brand, our real estate pipeline is in great shape, and our liquidity profile gives us the flexibility to continue to invest in the growth of Noodles & Company.

For 2019, the company expects revenue to improve to $462-$470 million compared to $457.8 million in FY 2018. Comparable sales are expected to continue strong growth between 2.0%-4.0%. Restaurant contribution margins are expected to be in the range of 15.2%-16.5% versus 15.2% in Q4 of 2018.

The overview below clearly shows that the company has finally entered positive comps growth thanks to a strong price/mix. Note that the overview below does not include the fourth quarter I just discussed.

Source: Noodles Investor Presentation

So, can this continue?

How To Fuel Growth?

The company has finally gotten some momentum with positive comps growth in almost every single market at the end of 2018. The average unit volume on a LTM basis has improved from roughly $1.1 million in Q3 of 2017 to $1.14 million in Q3 of 2018. The accelerations tarted in Q1 of 2018.

One measure to continue this trend is the further development of a healthy product portfolio with a continued evolution of Mac & Cheese and Asian dishes.

The new 2019 menu structure will include a variety of high margins items and individual item pricing as well as bundle tests. At this point, the average customer is spending $9 at Noodles. I think this number is likely going to rise to $10 over the next 12 months as the new menu's do encourage customers to try new (high margin) dishes.

Additionally, Noodles is focussing on off-premise sales as currently 50% of sales are off-premise. Only 47% of all sales are dine-in sales with 34% being takeout (in restaurant) sales. Online sales are currently at 15%. One of the reasons why online is doing so well, is the fact that the company is investing significantly in delivery options. The company is cooperating with a variety of delivery companies like Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, Foodsby and Amazon Restaurants.

Moreover, Noodles is working on relaunching catering in 2020. This would make growing margins a bit easier given the larger volume of high-margin items. So far, this has worked out quite well for companies like Chipotle (CMG).

Margins already improved from 13.3% in Q3 of 2017 to 15.0% in Q3 of 2018 and 15.2% in Q4 of 2018. One measure to further enhance margins is the addressing of labor inflation through a model that minimizes the need to fill 'easy' tasks with high-cost employees. This includes self-ordering and production processes.

The company will also increasingly invest in its real estate to emphasize easy take-out sales.

That said, the company did invest a lot into growth. This has caused debt levels to rise to levels the company itself is not comfortable with. In 2016, debt/EBITDA was at 3.3x with $85 million of long-term debt. This was at 1.9x in 2019 with $58 million of long-term debt and just 1.4x at the end of 2018. This number still is not the best number, but one should not forget that the company is in an early expansion phase while debt levels are quickly falling.

Takeaway

All things considered, I cannot blame investors for selling the stock post earnings. Total sales growth was weak which is not what you want to see. However, one should not forget that the stock improved from roughly $4 in 2017 to almost $15 in the second half of 2018. Unfortunately, the stock is currently back at $6.40.

Source: FINVIZ

Personally, I am really eager to buy this stock once I see signs of a bottom. For me, the perfect bull case would be an expansion of the total store count. The company has a solid business model in a society that is increasingly focused on healthier fast-dining options. I think the most recent comps expansion does confirm that the plans are working.

So, my game plan is to buy this stock once we see some kind of bottom. I am not ready to catch this falling knife. If I buy, I will keep this stock on the long-run. I think we are seeing a bull case comparable to Wingstop (WING) which I discussed in this article. The only difference is that Noodles has not yet started to rapidly expand its store count. I think that will happen once the business model has shown some significant success. I think this makes sense as most restaurants get wiped out due to overleveraged expansions. It also helps that the company is in a unique situation thanks to its products as I already mentioned.

All things considered, I am very eager to add this stock over the next few weeks as I think we might be looking at a very interesting long-term investment.

