Nvidia: Marching Toward HPC Leadership Through Mellanox

We find there's strategic value in the deal, driving further hardware and software integration.

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) proposed to acquire Mellanox (MLNX) for $125/share or a total enterprise value of $6.9B. The offer represents a 14% premium to MLNX's closing share price before the offer. Based on current consensus estimates, the deal values MLNX at 15.6x NTM EBITDA, slightly above the median for recent similar semiconductor deals with end-market exposures, which was 15.1x.

Mellanox is a semiconductor company that designs and contracts the production of interconnect devices and solutions based on Ethernet and InfiniBand used for communications between servers, storage systems, and communications infrastructure equipment. This is relevant because Nvidia believes that in the near-term high-performance computing (HPC), e.g., whole datacenters or giant clusters of server pods will tackle AI, machine learning, and big data problems. So, the deal is targeting data center trends and will rely on tight integration between solutions.

Even without any synergies in revenue nor costs, we're expecting significant opportunities for cross-selling, given significant customer and channel overlap.

We also like management's increased willingness to deploy capital, and thus, we remain positive on Nvidia's opportunities in Gaming, Datacenter, Professional Visualization, and Autonomous Vehicles.

Background

Mellanox offers ICs, adapter cards, switches, cables, and modules. Its key end-markets and customers include the cloud service providers, hyperscale, and high-performance computing. Dell (NYSE:DELL) and HPE (NYSE:HPE) are significant customers, each accounting for 12% of total revenue in 2018.

Infiniband devices compete primarily with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY), while its Ethernet business competes with Intel, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), Barefoot Networks, Innovium, Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), and Arista (NYSE:ANET). According to Mellanox, the company is the leader in the high-speed Infiniband networking space and the 25G+ Ethernet adapter cards, with a 70% share.

Deal economics and implications

Although it's not intuitive at first how Nvidia can drive the combination of Ethernet and graphics, the company advocates Ethernet technologies will drive accelerated computing in the data center, with the MLNX's "Smart NIC" technology being used to more intelligently manage traffic in a hyperscale environment.

However, the synergy between networking and computing is a new concept for Nvidia, and implementation will be key. That's probably one of the reasons the company declined to provide a synergy target. Additionally, Mellanox's business mix is very different from Nvidia, which will probably make it harder to extract synergies from the deal, given the strong dependence on boards, switches, and other systems. With that in mind, the goal would be to keep both sales and R&D largely intact.

According to the company's reported results, Mellanox has grown revenue at an 18% CAGR over the past three years compared to 33% for Nvidia. Mellanox has a higher gross margin than Nvidia (69% vs. 62%) but a smaller operating margin (18% vs. 33%).

At $125/share, Nvidia is not offering a big premium, but the MLNX had already been widely discussed as an M&A target, and we're expecting the deal to be immediately accretive in FY20 given the all-cash nature.

Risks

Risks on the deal include regulatory issues, volatility in Cloud CapEx spending, and headline risk from competitive product announcements. Intrinsic Nvidia concerns include an inventory correction, slower PC gaming growth, and competition from INTC, AMD, or new entrants to deep learning market.

Conclusion

We are inclined to regard NVDA+MLNX merger favorably as both companies are developing solutions to target growth trends in the datacenter. Also, the MLNX interconnect features focus on breaking down the bandwidth bottleneck between large amounts of data and the processors that process them. We could also see NVDA adopting the capabilities of the MLNX switch in multi-chip package architectures.

Should we expect a more acquisitive Nvidia in the future? Although Nvidia doesn't confirm that, we think this deal opens the door into new adjacent markets that may lead to new requirements and new opportunities. So far, most of the company's growth opportunities have been all about the core graphics engine, and that is changing, so we believe Nvidia might seek more inorganic opportunities.

We should also note that Nvidia management mentioned that the proposed transaction wouldn't affect its previously stated capital return program. More specifically, the $3B the company defined to return to shareholders through FY2020 in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.