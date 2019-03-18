Last Days For Musk?

If that equation flips, look out below. On March 18, President Trump also was quoted by Axios as being very negative on driverless cars.

The key going forward will be if the Tesla board of directors feel like they may be subject to personal liability.

It also asks new probing questions, all pointing to new lines of attack and aggressiveness from the SEC.

Read this Feb. 26 three-page letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to a lawyer (Brad Bondi) who apparently represents Tesla (TSLA): Here.

Pay particular attention to points 5-7. I’m not going to copy/paste the text here - just click and read the relatively brief three-page text yourselves. Basically, the SEC is digging in deeper, in two ways:

SEC says Tesla has not been responsive to its previous request. When the government says you are not playing by the procedural rules, watch out. If you have someone in the government’s crosshairs who is deemed to simply ignore basic procedural police commands, things can take the darkest of turns. SEC is asking for additional materials, probing deeper - see those points 5-7 cited above. It’s clear that the SEC knows Tesla is up to no good here, and now they are digging where the ground is soft. This was just after Tesla’s General Counsel (Dane Butswinkas) resigned. Small wonder!

One thing is very clear here: Elon Musk’s, and Tesla’s, combative approach to the SEC, basically saying that the words in the settlement don’t mean what those words usually mean in the English language, aren’t sitting well with the SEC. It has driven the career people at the SEC up the wall. The grizzly bear has been poked by Musk and Tesla -- for the second or third time in just a few months. It’s generally wise to let Grizzlies hibernate.

It’s obvious that the Tesla board of directors has been doing everything to protect Musk. They know that without Musk, the ability to raise money for the company may be severely impaired. Tesla bulls and bears may not agree on much, but there has been general agreement that there is a “Musk premium” in the stock.

However, sometimes the defendant has no choice. If at some point the SEC - perhaps with help from the DOJ - were to move against Tesla as a company, and the board of directors either collectively or individually - then the heat would be on, at an entirely new level. Would any and all of the directors on the board be willing to sacrifice themselves for Musk?

I think not.

So that is now the question going forward: If the SEC (and the DOJ) were to make a move on the board of directors, the dam may break in terms of how they view what will be necessary to save their own skin - not Tesla’s or Musk’s.

I don’t know if the SEC (and DOJ) will be making such a move or not, to a meaningful degree - or if they are quietly making such a move behind the scenes already in the recent handful of days. However, when you read the SEC letter cited above, from Feb. 26, I think the probability now looks higher than it seemed even less than a month ago.

That's the key to the outcome of this SEC (and perhaps DOJ) fight against Musk and Tesla: Whether the board of directors feel that they are entering the zone of personal responsibility. If they feel like the rest of their lives are at stake, they may cut Musk loose - even if it means that Tesla and its stock both go down hard.

As Winston Churchill said, “Sometimes doing your best is not good enough. Sometimes you must do what is required.”

All of this is speculation, of course. Maybe the SEC folds, and asks for a minor concession. Maybe Tesla and Musk fold and beg for forgiveness. Maybe Tesla and Musk get another chance, after yet another gentle stroke on the wrist. After all, it was widely viewed that the SEC entered into a settlement with Tesla last fall, that was more favorable to Tesla than in other instances when the government has all the power to probe deeper using aggressive prosecutorial techniques.

SEC’s letter from Feb. 26 suggest the SEC is on a warpath, and based on that letter, they are not seeing Musk and Tesla as interested in cooperating at all. In my opinion, this now means that we have to start looking at an increasing probability of Musk being driven out of the company.

Therefore, these may be Musk’s last days as CEO of Tesla?

Trump says he doesn’t like autonomous cars

There's one more thing that has nothing to do with this SEC case in terms of how it has evolved to date - $420 funding secured last fall, and the contempt charges right now - and that's the reporting by Jonathan Swan from Axios: Here.

“In conversations on Air Force One and in the White House, Trump has acted out scenes of self-driving cars veering out of control and crashing into walls.”

Here is the full Axios article: Here.

The reason this is relevant to Tesla and its relation with the entire U.S. government is this: Whether accurately or inaccurately, Tesla is associated with ambitions to get to higher levels of autonomous driving. To the extent that the U.S. president thinks that an autonomous car is basically a defective Boeing 737 Max plane, that could cause increased regulatory scrutiny.

Finally, when it comes to the relationship between the U.S. president and the automobile industry, it seems that he has not yet turned his guns in Tesla’s direction. However, when you consider these factors:

Tesla has had multiple layoffs starting in June 2018, most recently multiple layoffs - thousands of people - in the first quarter of 2019 alone. Tesla has partnered with Chinese banks to build a factory in China, which is now in the early stages of construction. Tesla received significant subsidies in order to employ and produce products in the so-called “Gigafactory 2” in Buffalo, New York. However, almost nothing has been produced there to date, and it’s not even clear that Musk has set his foot up there more than once.

Considering that the U.S. president has expressed his displeasure with General Motors (GM) and its decision to unallocate products from multiple U.S. factories, that seems like a relatively mild situation to criticize compared to Tesla. Is there additional risk to Tesla if the U.S. president turns his attention away from GM and instead onto Tesla?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.