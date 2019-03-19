Braemar Hotels & Resorts:  This Luxurious Lodging REIT Is A Diamond In The Rough

We’re extremely tactical within the lodging REIT sector as we fish in and out hoping to uncover the next diamond in the rough.

Traders must recognize that lodging REITs typically don’t weather recessions that well, and although we believe the next recession will be modest, we must heed caution.

So far this year, BHR has bounced back, returning close to 30%, almost half the targeted total return forecast.

Back in September 2018 I made the argument that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) deserved shelf space. Given the deep discount that shares were trading at the time, I opted to reiterate a "spec buy" rating, in which I forecasted total returns of more than 60%. So far this year, BHR has bounced back, returning close to 30%, almost half the targeted total return forecast.

Keep in mind, we have only recommended a handful of spec buys in the REIT Lab, and to be clear, when I refer to a company as a "spec buy," I'm essentially telling readers that the company is speculative based upon a higher risk profile. I would always limit exposure in a "spec buy" recognizing that volatility could wipe out any gains, and caution is advised.

Last year the company rebranded (was Ashford Hospitality Prime) and the new name “Braemar” pays homage to a stronghold in Scotland (with a castle, golf course, two large hotels, and private homes offering bed and breakfast-style accommodations).

The Braemar castle has a moat and the use of the REIT’s branding suggests that the company is positioned itself defensively “as a guardian of capital for shareholders, with significant barriers to entry and a focus on high standards.” The black and gold logo “connotes luxury, while the imagery of the castle turret promotes strength and stability.”

The Business Model

In late 2013, Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc. (now BHR) announced the completion of its spin off from Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). The spin-off REIT began trading as an independent public company on the New York Stock Exchange starting Nov. 20, 2013. BHR formed with a strong foundation of eight hotels that has now grown to 13 hotels with more than 3,700 net rooms.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

In January 2019 BHR acquired the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, in Truckee, Calif., for $103.3 million. BHR raised $40 million of perpetual preferred stock with dividends that accrue at a rate of 8.25% per annum. See our recent preferred REIT article that includes BHRpD.

The new deal further diversifies the portfolio while increasing the overall portfolio RevPAR. The Lake Tahoe property is in excellent physical condition with limited capex needs. Furthermore, the core portfolio quality is unparalleled in the public lodging REIT sector and geographically diversified (located in strong markets), as viewed below:

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

BHR is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts that exhibit greater long-term RevPAR growth trend than the other chain scale segments. The Upper Upscale segment represents the second greatest long-term RevPAR growth trend. As the chart below illustrates, there's strong opportunity for BHR to grow externally:

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

As you can see below, BHR has current investments in these markets: Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Mountain Resorts, and Seattle.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

The top quartile of lodging REITs (by RevPAR) have consistently had higher quality assets and traded at a premium relative to other peers over a long-term, 10-year period, as illustrated below:

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

The chart below illustrates why BHR focuses on luxury: The luxury component has the greatest long-term RevPAR growth of 4% and the upper upscale has the second greatest long-term RevPAR growth of 3.1%.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

In January 2017 BHR announced a revised strategy with a focus of investing in the luxury hotel segment, and since that time the company has taken concrete steps to realign the portfolio to the strategy, including selling two non-core properties, and aligning more closely with the luxury focus.

At the end of Q4 2018 BHR had total assets of $1.6 billion, with $993 million of mortgage loans. The total combined loans at a blended average interest rate was 5% at year-end, but after taking into account the recent financing on the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe, the current blended average interest rate is approximately 4.8%.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

All of BHR’s loans are entirely floating rate and the vast majority of interest rate caps in place. The company has approximately 44% net debt to gross assets and the trailing 12-month fixed charge coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x. The next loan maturity is not until March 2020.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

BHR’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1-18 was $183 million with an additional $76 million of restricted cash. The vast majority of cash is earmarked for capex projects that company plans to spend in 2019.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

BHR’s Board of Directors declared a Q4-18 cash dividend of $0.16 per share, or $0.64 cents per diluted share, on an annualized basis. The board also approved the company's dividend policy for 2019: It expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share for 2019, or $0.64 per share on an annualized basis. On a trailing 12-month basis, this represents an approximate 41% AFFO payout ratio.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

As previously referenced, BHR completed an underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of 8.25% Series D cumulative preferred stock at $25 per share. Dividends on the preferred stock will accrue at a rate of 8.25% per year on the liquidation preference of $25 per share.

The Earnings Scorecard

BHR’s Q4-18 RevPAR growth was 9% for all hotels and 7.2% for the full year. These significant increases are a direct result of BHR’s portfolio repositioning efforts to acquire higher RevPAR hotels and dispose of the lowest RevPAR assets. Comparable RevPAR for hotels not under renovation grew by 7% during the quarter while comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 3.2%.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

The overall portfolio TTM comparable RevPAR of $226 continues to be the highest in the lodging REIT sector.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

Also, during the last quarter BHR reported adjusted EBITDARE of $20.3 million and AFFO per share of $0.015, while full-year adjusted EBITDARE was $119.3 million, reflecting 7.3% growth over the prior year, and AFFO per share was $0.0155.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

During the quarter BHR continues to actively manage its insurance recoveries at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas related to hurricane Irma. The company said it's “working closely with insurers to both seek recovery from physical damage to the hotel, as well to minimize the impact to the properties P&L to BI insurance recoveries which totaled $13.5 million for the full year of 2018.” Guestroom building work is underway and the construction timeline has completion expected at the end of October 2019.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

During 2019 BHR plans to continue to invest in the portfolio in order to maintain competitiveness. In total, BHR estimates spending approximately $80 million to $90 million in capital expenditures during the year, exclusive of capital expenditures funded with insurance proceeds.

These 2019 expenditures will be comprised predominantly of the completion of the Autograph conversions at two Courtyard properties, upgrading of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and the strategic acceleration of capital projects at the Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas while the resort is under renovation.

Also, BHR has identified highly accretive opportunities to add additional keys within its portfolio: (1) 10 keys at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, (2) two keys at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines and, (3) work on the three key presidential villas at Bardessono (which is expected to be completed this summer).

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

A Diamond In The Rough

Part of the thing I enjoy the most is spotting the “diamonds in the rough,” and that's precisely what I mean when I refer to the luxurious lodging REIT known as Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Although shares have returned over 30% year-to-date, we find exceptional value in the classy "spec buy."

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, BHR is forecasted to grow FFO/share by almost 7% in 2019, and this ranks as one of the highest growing lodging REITs. Also, BHR remains one of the cheapest lodging REITs, based on P/FFO (as viewed below):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As viewed below, BHR yields 5.6%, and keep in mind that the company has one of the lowest payout ratios (just 44% based on FFO).

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Finally, BHR’s external advisory agreement differentiates it from other external advisory agreements in the REIT industry. The agreement's unique structure is designed to reduce the G&A expense burden by avoiding duplication and provides for management incentives only in the event of outperformance vs. a defined peer group, enabling investors to benefit from the management team's extensive experience and tenure together.

BHR is externally managed by Ashford (AINC), and pursuant to the advisory agreement, Ashford is responsible for implementing investment strategies and decisions and the management of day-to-day operations.

Source: BHR Investor Presentation

The advisory agreement calls for BHR to pay Ashford Advisors a base fee that is calculated by multiplying 0.70% by the total enterprise value of BHR and an incentive fee which is based on outperformance of BHR vs. its defined peer group over the course of the year. This advisory agreement is revolutionary in that the fees paid are performance based rather than being based solely on the size of assets being managed, which has been one of the main criticisms of externally managed companies.

This structure, coupled with AHP's high inside ownership of 15.9%, demonstrates that this advisory arrangement is highly aligned with shareholder interests. The company has a majority of independent board members - a 10-member board with nine independent directors. Total G&A costs, inclusive of advisory fees, are lower than the peers.

In closing: I know you’ve heard the saying “"Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and I share a similar view for Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and it seems that so far in 2019, Mr. Market agrees with me.

However, traders must recognize that lodging REITs typically don’t weather recessions that well, and although we believe the next recession will be modest, we must heed caution and insist that principal preservation is No. 1 on the list. Also, BHR only owns 13 properties, so there’s enhanced risk related to lack of geographic diversification.

In February we downgraded BHR to a hold, based solely on valuation. Although shares have pulled back over the last few weeks, we are sticking with our guns (I actually trimmed shares myself), reiterating the hold. We’re extremely tactical within the lodging REIT sector as we fish in and out hoping to uncover the next diamond in the rough.

Source: FAST Graphs

