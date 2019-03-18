Fresnillo PLC: A Buffett-Style Company

Of these factors, the following seem to be crucial: low costs of production, high growth, free cash flow and a high return on invested capital.

I am pretty sure that Warren Buffett would never invest in gold. For example, according to him:

Gold, however, has two significant shortcomings, being neither of much use nor procreative. True, gold has some industrial and decorative utility, but the demand for these purposes is both limited and incapable of soaking up new production. Meanwhile, if you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end.

However, as long as a decent gold or silver mining company is concerned, I am not that sure. Anyway, in this article I discuss a gold/silver miner meeting the three criteria Mr. Buffett has once established to identify a company worth his money:

Positive free cash flow

The ability to grow rapidly for at least a decade

Sustainable competitive advantage

Before I go on, please, let me say this: the precious metals industry is highly cyclical. It means that during a bear market in metals it is not easy to find a profitable miner – revenue goes steeply down, margins are shrinking, instead of free cash flow the sector burns cash and investors are leaving the market in panic. Then, during a bull cycle, we see the opposite extreme – higher metal prices boost revenue and the miners, looking for growth, start investing madly. Well, I am once again pretty sure that Warren Buffett would not accept such a business model.

However, the company I discuss today is different – even during a severe industry slump it was able to show a net income and start construction of a new mine. So, I highly encourage Mr. Buffett to read this article and…who knows, maybe it will be of some interest to him…

The company

The company is called Fresnillo PLC (OTCPK:FNLPF) and currently it is the world’s largest primary silver producer. Apart from that, it is also a large gold producer (in fact, most recently Fresnillo became a mostly gold producer). As of March 12, 2019 its market capitalization stands at $7.8B (at a share price of $10.64), making Fresnillo one of the world’s most valuable precious metals miners.

Further, Fresnillo operates six big mines located in a few silver/gold camps in Mexico. In 2018 the company produced 58.1 million ounces of silver and 923 thousand ounces of gold, which ranks it, apart from silver, among the world’s largest gold producers as well.

Now, to prove that Fresnillo qualifies as a Buffett-style company, I compare it to three big gold miners: Barrick (GOLD), Newmont Mining (NEM) and Goldcorp (GG). Why these miners? Well, the answer is pretty simple – Fresnillo and its three peers have a long operational history (all of them started their operations before 2008) and are of comparable size.

Finally, my discussion is focused on the last ten years (due to the second Buffett’s criterion: the ability to grow rapidly for at least a decade).

Positive free cash flow

Note: In this article, free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operations, less capital spending.

As mentioned above, the precious metals mining sector is highly cyclical. During a bull market in gold most of the miners do well, delivering free cash flow. During a bear market the opposite happens. The chart below shows free cash flow delivered by Fresnillo since 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is easy to spot that during a severe bear market in precious metals (the area marked in light yellow) the company, similarly to its peers, burnt cash.

However, there is a crucial difference between Fresnillo and its peers (please, look at the chart below). Namely, starting from 2015 (a final stage of a bear market) Barrick, Newmont and Goldcorp (Peers) significantly reduced their capital spending. Fresnillo was, as usually, different. As the chart shows (red arrow), the company was ahead of its peers, cutting CAPEX much earlier (it looks like Fresnillo anticipated an incoming bear market…). Then, in 2015, when each miner was preserving capital, Fresnillo increased its CAPEX (green arrow), starting the construction of the second phase of the Saucito mine (once again – did they anticipate a bull market?):

Source: Simple Digressions

Interestingly, despite a higher CAPEX, Fresnillo generated free cash flow in 2015. Summarizing – in the long term Fresnillo is a net free cash flow generator. For example, between 2008 and 2018 the company delivered the total free cash flow of $2.5B while Goldcorp and Newmont burnt cash (interestingly, Barrick was also a net free cash flow generator ($6.0B).

Note: in 2018 Fresnillo reported a negative free cash flow of $44M. Well, it is not a big figure but it needs an explanation – last year the company invested a lot of cash in working capital ($125M), of which the largest issue ($64M) was a one-off event called “higher stripping” at Herradura, the largest operation owned by Fresnillo.

The ability to grow rapidly for at least a decade

In my opinion, metal production (or sales volume) is the best way to measure a growth rate of a mining company. And here Fresnillo easily beats its peers:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart above shows (the panel on the left), over a ten-year period the company’s sales volume CAGR (compound annual growth rate) was 11.5% while the peers, due to divestitures and shrinking gold reserves, had to reduce production and sales (the panel on the right).

What is more, this year Fresnillo plans to make a decision on the construction of its seventh mine, Juanicipio. If that is the case, we should see another increase in production soon.

Sustainable competitive advantage

The prices of precious metals, as other commodity prices, are set by market forces. As a result, a market product delivered by any mining company (for example, gold dore or silver concentrate) is not a factor the precious metals producers may compete for. In other words, the gold produced by Company A is neither better nor worse than the gold offered by Company B.

So how precious metals producers compete with each other? Let me list a few proposals:

Costs of production – in my opinion this factor is a crucial one. If a price of the product is set by the market, a low-cost producer is definitely in a better position than a high-cost one.

Quality of management – it sounds obvious that a company run by an experienced management team should outperform a company led by the novices. However, the quality of a manager is a hard-to-define human factor so…let me exclude this issue from the further discussion.

Profitability – there are many measures of profitability as, for example net income, EBITDA, return on equity etc. In this discussion I have chosen the so-called “Return on invested capital” or ROIC.

Now, there is a number of factors favoring Fresnillo plc over its competitors. Let me start from costs of production.

Costs of production

Below you will find direct and operating costs of production reported by Fresnillo and its competitors:

Source: Simple Digressions

Notes:

Direct cost refers to on-site costs of production (mining, processing, site maintenance etc.)

Operating cost consists of such items as: direct cost, general and administrative expenses, exploration expenses etc; depreciation and amortization are excluded from this calculation

Ounces of silver equivalent are calculated using annual average prices of metals

I guess it is easy to spot that since 2008 Fresnillo has been mining for its metals at a lower direct cost of production than Goldcorp, Newmont or Barrick.

Interestingly, Fresnillo’s advantage is less obvious when operating costs are concerned. As the right panel of the chart shows, since 2015 Barrick has made good progress, cutting its costs and getting very close to Fresnillo plc. However, despite this fact, Fresnillo is still a cost leader though its advantage (particularly over Barrick) is not that obvious.

Return on invested capital (ROIC)

In my opinion, Fresnillo is one the world’s most effective miners. As the chart below shows, since 2008 the company has significantly outperformed its peers, each year delivering higher ROIC:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: ROIC is defined as NOPAT / Invested capital where:

NOPAT: net operating profit after tax

Invested capital is a sum of equity, interest-bearing liabilities less non-operating assets; additionally I have made a few adjustments to exclude one-off events (for example, impairment charges)

I apply a fixed statutory CIT rate of 25% for Barrick, Goldcorp and Newmont and 30% for Fresnillo

I think that ROIC is a figure each investor or analyst have to carefully study. Why? Because ROIC indirectly measures the quality of management – if a company is able to deliver the above-average returns on invested capital it means that its management does its job properly.

Now, as the chart below shows, since 2008 Fresnillo’s management has been doing a really good job delivering a long-term average return on invested capital of 37.9% and significantly outperforming its peers:

Source: Simple Digressions

What is more, we have to remember that due to highly cyclical nature of the precious metals sector, during a bear market the miners usually perform very, very poorly reporting losses, making large impairment charges (I discuss this issue below) and quite often getting into big trouble. Fresnillo is different – even during the last severe bear market in gold (2013 – 2015) the company was able to report a net income and decent ROIC (10.8% over the period 2013 – 2015, on average); in that time only Barrick was pretty close to Fresnillo reporting the average ROIC of 6.7%.

Impairment charges

Big gold/silver miners have a big problem. During a bull market in precious metals they tend to invest a lot of money, purchasing new properties or acquiring junior miners. Then, when a bear market comes, they have to face the strict accounting rules, reporting large impairments. Simply put, much lower prices of gold or silver have an adverse effect on the value of the previously acquired assets. Hence - impairment charges, net losses, loss of credibility resulting in debt problems etc. Interestingly, Fresnillo is once again different:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows the total impairment charges reported by Fresnillo and its peers between 2008 and 2018. The red rectangle marks the charges disclosed by Fresnillo and…basically there were no charges at all! On the other hand, the peers had to report huge charges. For example, between 2008 and 2018 Barrick reported the total capital spending of $32.7B, accompanied by an impairment charge of $21.1B. So, roughly calculating, the company had to admit that 64.5% of capital spending was inefficient. Adopting this approach, between 2008 and 2018 Fresnillo invested $4.3B in new projects or ongoing operations with no impairment charges at all (or, better said, just a marginal charge of $20M). Definitely, Fresnillo’s shareholders may sleep well - their capital (invested in Fresnillo shares) is safe and creates value (ROIC of 37.9%).

Summary

In my opinion, Fresnillo definitely qualifies as a Buffett’s style company. It is a market leader, producing its metals at one of the lowest costs in the entire industry. It is also a high-growth company - over the last ten years Fresnillo was able to grow sales volume at CAGR of 11.5%, beating its peers (significantly cutting their production and sales). What is important, over the same period of time the average ROIC stood at 37.9%, once again significantly outperforming the peers. The company owns high quality assets – contrary to the peers facing huge impairment charges, the properties owned by Fresnillo were invulnerable to lower metal prices and a severe bear market in precious metals. Finally, excluding two years of a severe industry slump (2013 and 2014), over the last ten years Fresnillo was a free cash flow generating company.

Last but not least

After the recent price drop, these days Fresnillo shares trade at similar valuation measures to its peers:

Source: Simple Digressions

If my thesis on Fresnillo is correct, today the company’s shares offer much higher upside potential than Newmont, Barrick, and Goldcorp.

