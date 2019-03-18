Apple: Interesting IPad Launch

With technology giant Apple (AAPL) expected to announce its highly-anticipated streaming service next week, rumors have been flying for months about new products that could also come at this event. Given how the company has used March for an iPad reveal, there have been many reports surrounding new tablets that could come to market soon. On Monday, Apple announced two new iPads, although the overall strategy didn't turn out to be as direct as some may have hoped.

Apple's holiday season did not go as well as hoped, as consumers pushed back from high iPhone prices and the US/China trade war dragged on. With the decision from management to stop reporting device unit sales, investors and analysts became concerned that the number of products being sold would be rather soft. In a previous Apple article, I discussed why 2019 could be an interesting year where management had to decide between unit sales and margins, because the premium brand strategy wouldn't work forever.

With a possible spring 2019 reveal of new iPads, some have been wondering if the company would change its tablet strategy. With last year's iPad Pros being very impressive devices, their price points were much higher than many previous versions. There also have been many consumers and investors hoping for some time that Apple would launch a cheaper iPad, which would be aimed at grabbing market share, but potentially at a cost of margins and or lesser technology specs. Some even thought the long anticipated iPad mini upgrade could provide this lower price point. This didn't turn out to be the case on Monday, with Apple basically going halfway.

Let me start with the iPad mini 5 since that was the biggest upgrade that we saw. This is an extremely powerful device, with the new small screen tablet getting the A12 Bionic chipset found in the newest iPhones, a major upgrade from the A8 chip found in the mini's fourth generation. The front facing FaceTime camera also got a big upgrade from 1.2 megapixels to 7MP, and the first generation Apple Pencil is now also compatible. With all of these upgrades, the price held firm at $399, so there is some possibility of a margin hit, but it's not the lower price device some were looking for.

The other device launched was a new 10.5-inch iPad Air, which replaced the iPad Pro with the same screen size. This tablet also got a boost to the A12 Bionic chipset from its A10X Fusion, but that was the biggest upgrade here. The main difference is that this new device goes for just $499, which is a bit less than the $649 price Apple was charging for the 10.5-inch Pro model. That kind of effective price cut could provide a boost for unit sales, although it would mean a small hit overall to iPad average selling prices.

The reason why I'm saying this effort is kind of halfway is because Apple hasn't yet done anything with its other "base" iPad model. The 9.7-inch screen model that was launched in spring of 2018 is still on sale and going for $329. However, this tablet's specs are now a bit outdated, considering it only has the A10 Fusion chipset, 32 GB of storage (which is half of what the new models have), as well as the old 1.2 MP FaceTime camera. For just $70 more, although you get a smaller screen, consumers could buy the much more powerful and larger storage mini, or the 10.5-inch version for $170 more.

In terms of value, I would have liked to seen a price cut on the year-old model, which would have been an effort to drive unit sales and move down the price ladder a bit. Perhaps a new version of that tablet is coming at some point, and I'm sure some may even suggest that for next week's streaming service launch. But if that was the case, why just not announce it with these other new iPads, or launch all three at the event? This makes me wonder if Apple will move the 9.7-inch screen to a "Pro" version later this year, meaning the two models just launched could be the cheapest at that point.

In the end, the new iPads for consumers launched on Monday are definitely upgrades over their previous versions. However, the reveal didn't quite provide us with a definitive idea of Apple's tablet strategy. The new iPad mini features the same starting price, while the 10.5-inch model went from being a "Pro" version to a basic. At the same time, the old 9.7-inch version remained at its 2018 launch price, so those hoping for a much more inexpensive tablet will be disappointed. For shareholders, this move really shouldn't move the needle too much, especially with management not reporting unit sales anymore, and as the main focus in the near term will be primarily on the streaming service event scheduled for next Monday.

