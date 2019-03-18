Qualcomm's Stock Is About To Go On A Wild Ride

Qualcomm (QCOM) has been steadily rising over the last few weeks. Now the stock is approaching its first big test at a technical resistance level that could result in either a big break out or break down. Options betting has been noticeably bullish over the past few weeks suggesting shares rise long term, but is likely to struggle in the short term.

On February 25, I noted that the stock was seeing bullish activity and breaking out. At the time I pointed out that the shares were heading towards $58, while options betting suggested the shares would rise above $54.65.

Big Technical Test Approaches

Now the stock is approaching technical resistance, reaching a high of $57.34 on Friday, March 15. For the shares to continue to climb it will need to rise above $58. Should that happen, the stock may continue even higher on towards $62.25.

Volume levels between $56 and $58 are very high which may cause an increase above $58 challenging. If the equity does climb above $58, past volume levels would suggest that there should be little, if any, resistance again until $62.25.

The relative strength index is now steadily trending higher and is reaching an overbought level around 70. It would suggest that Qualcomm's stock is likely to stall out or pull back over the next few weeks.

Bullish Bets Suggest Shares Rise Long Term

The Qualcomm June $62.5 calls have seen their open interest levels rise by over 6,400 contracts since March 5 to a total of 21,316. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to increase to a price of roughly $63.50, a gain of about 12% from its current price of $56.55 on March 18.

Additionally, the October $62.5 calls have seen their open interest levels rise by about 13,000 contracts. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to increase to around $65, a gain of nearly 15%.

Bearish Bets For The Short Term

However, it is worth noting that some short-term options bets would suggest that Qualcomm first pares some of its recent gains. The April $55 puts have seen a significant spike in their open interest in the past few days, climbing 16,372 contracts to roughly 38,000 open contracts. The stock would need to fall about 5% to $53.68 to break even.

The options activity would suggest at the very least the stock may suffer a short-term pullback before enjoying a longer-term rise. Precisely in line with what the technical chart may be signaling.

Reason for Short-Term Worries

There are plenty of reasons for short-term pessimism and long-term optimism. It is still mainly on the uncertainty of how Qualcomm will fare in its battle with Apple (AAPL) over patent royalties. Although Qualcomm did get a minor victory last week, the more significant action will be in April. A loss for Qualcomm could be devastating in the short term as investors digest the negative news. However, the longer-term outlook for Qualcomm seems bright as 5G wireless technology begins to roll-out and wireless providers and handset makers upgrade their equipment, resulting in a much-needed sales boost.

If anything seems clear, it is that Qualcomm's stock appears it may be heading for a wild ride over the next 3 to 6 months.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future. M