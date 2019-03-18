Micron: Not Increasing My Position Right Now

Not increasing my position

Micron's (MU) decision to reduce its 2019 capital expenditure was a great decision to defend against recent price drops. Although NAND flash prices are expected to drop at a slower pace than the same quarter the previous year, Micron has adequately positioned itself should things go haywire. By significantly reducing its bit growth, the giant will be able to overcome the weakening demand scene through the second quarter and achieve higher sales figures in Q3 when demand picks up, particularly because the server firms who deferred or canceled orders earlier will ramp up their production, However, uncertainties still dominate the chip markets and I will not be increasing my position in Micron. In Q1, Micron successfully achieved the 1X nanometer DRAM shipments crossover and expects meaningful production in Q3. But excess DRAM inventories is still an issue and prices could further slip down pushing Micron on the verge of a sell-off, such a situation, if temporary, would be the perfect buy signal for me because Micron's revised downward guidance looks highly achievable and the stock price then should react positively as the firm delivers its guidance.

NAND bit growth expected at 35% with supply growth exceeding demand in FY19. Company lowers its NAND bit growth estimate and capex for FY19 but expects demand to accelerate in 2H19."

The positive sides

Micron is adequately positioning itself for the SSD market shift towards NVMe; recently, it has introduced the world's first one terabyte TLC NVMe automotive SSD. The firm is now expanding its NVMe portfolio by targeting enterprise and cloud markets through 2019. If NAND prices drop less than the same quarter the previous year, as forecasted, Micron may post share gains before Q3. With a major reduction in bit supply, the firm will have a balanced inventory and will be among the major gainers if weakness in NAND is close to the anticipations. Recently, Micron has shipped several high-capacity and performance-rich UFS solutions that are materially increasing its shipments. Micron is currently facing strong demand elasticity in its mobile end markets, the firm has won several major customers. Content growth in mobile is being driven by an increasing number of cameras in cellphones, 5G implementations, and artificial intelligence. The mobile market will continue to be one of the strongest businesses this year for Micron.

On the other hand, auto and industrial markets continue to be Micron's strong markets, the primary reasons include an increased demand for in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems. This is driving Micron's latest generation of automotive products. In last earnings call, the management has said that it was successful in leveraging its global supply chain to mitigate the impact of the China trade tariffs to less than 50 basis points on its consolidated gross margin and expects to mitigate approximately 90% of the impact from tariffs starting in January 2019. This is a piece of good news indeed because tariffs pushed the semi stocks down earlier and were among the top factors behind the continued headwinds in the industry. Managing gross margin within 50% as the trade war continues might not be the greatest thing, but it at least gives us what to expect in terms of a highly uncertain subject.

Crucial 1TB NVMe powered by Micron 3D NAND

Valuation looks cheap

Valuation ratios show that Micron is undervalued, but the numbers are completely justified because weakness still persists in DRAM while pricing pressure is still expected to reduce (although at a slower rate). The steep decline in P/S followed the trade war which was then substituted with a market with falling prices before inventory rose to high levels, price was soaring to new highs for two years. But the good news is that as the Q3 unfolds, inventory should return to normal levels while prices stabilize and server and mobile markets ramp up production.

Financial analysis

The midpoint consensus EPS for the next quarter is $2.45 which is far up than Micron's guidance range of $1.65-1.85 and missing the consensus estimate is the most probable outcome here. But if Micron could beat its guidance, I don't find any reason for the stock to plunge because I am sure investors have also noticed the unattainable consensus estimate. As a result, consensus miss should come off as a surprise at all. I am sure that current price fully reflects the tariff issue and now that the management has given a rough estimate of a possible impact from trade war, market would be more than happy if Micron delivers even the lower point in their EPS guidance range, which is $1.65.

Traders are increasing their bearish trades most probably because they think investors would overreact as Micron fails consensus estimate. I don't think that will likely be the case, of course, missing the guidance should post gains for the put holders. Micron already has capital expenditures and looks adequately prepared to combat the pressure from price declines and excess inventory.

Conclusion

Current expectations regarding Micron is weak considering the short-term outlook, but mobile and automotive markets are performing well and DRAM market should recover as the market enters 2019. By then, excess inventory will be in a balanced position leading to price stabilization in the market while server market ramps up production. In the meantime, as Micron enters Q3, there is a higher probability for increasing orders from the server market. Although quantitatively Micron looks cheap, continued headwinds from excess inventory and falling price could hinder the stock price; on the other hand, if I reduce my position, I might miss the chance to enjoy the gains if Micron delivers an earnings surprise. I am holding onto my position right now, but I wouldn't increase my bet until at least Q2 results. If you want to buy Micron now because it looks cheap, I would encourage you to be well aware of the situation, but if you are currently invested in, do consider the cheap price in a different light, meaning that you could gain more after Q2 results.

