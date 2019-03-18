KemPharm: Will Optimism Win?

However, a KP415 deal remains the primary value driver for KMPH stock. It will solve KemPharm's cash burn question, and maybe put some cash into the company's bank account.

First, I'd like to write a few words about the presentation on Apadaz commercialization progress given on Wednesday 3/13, and then move to KP415, an ADHD prodrug that is KemPharm's flagship product.

The Apadaz Update

For readers just joining the discussion, Apadaz is a hydrocodone/acetaminophen prodrug that is designed to limit abuse through intranasal means; further, crushing the drug still yields the prodrug, which does not produce as great a high when taken in large quantities.

The company that KemPharm engaged to provide some research on Apadaz, Managed Markets Insights and Technologies Group [MMIT], is a company with approximately 150 employees, according to Glassdoor photos. So, a fairly significant operation.

MMIT evaluated the coverage of generic Apadaz, as well as a branded Apadaz (at presumably somewhat higher prices), in the "commercial" and "managed Medicaid" segments (50% of the market), with Medicare evaluation (39% of the market) ongoing. The evaluation showed that as a generic, Apadaz would gain, as a percentage of lives covered, 91% coverage in the Commercial segment and 90% coverage in the Medicaid plan segment, in the United States.

As a reminder, this is a very big market.

By itself, this is not so impressive, because there are many generics in the market, and Apadaz is labeled as a generic (although it is not a generic, as I described above). However, the company also stated that as a branded drug, 15% of lives would be covered in the Commercial segment, and very importantly, that it would be a preferred generic for 78% of all Commercial plans! This is a very big deal, because it means that KemPharm would capture the market share in this very big 41% of the market, that, according to my previous research, is about $710m yearly.

The End (?) Is Near

Moving on to KP415 and the company in general.

I'll begin by acknowledging that it has been a tough few years for KemPharm (KMPH) shareholders. "Pummeled" is not the right word. In the final analysis, KemPharm is a small biotech company of about 30 employees, and the fortune of such small companies depends on a lot of things going right: the right people staying in the right positions at potential partner companies, the right people in the right government posts, the right political and economic environment. So, a lot of skill in many areas, and often a lot of luck.

Roll The Dice

"But Aga, we make our own luck!", you might say. "What about Troy? A brilliant move!", you could proffer. And there are optimistic and pessimistic versions of Iphigenia, the daughter that Agamemnon was forced to sacrifice to Artemis to allow the Greeks to even land. In some versions, Iphigenia was replaced by a deer at the last second, mirroring other ancient fables (?), like the story of Abraham and his son Isaac. Still, in all the known stories, Agamemnon is in the end murdered by his wife, or that of her boyfriend.

A recent model demonstrated that talent is important for success, but luck is much more important. The article linked above even shows how having certain names or being born on certain months of the year can increase your chances of success in business and inter-personal relations dramatically. But we shouldn't be surprised, because we know all this inherently already.

Dr. Mickle, In The Study, With The Term Sheet

Okay, so now that I hopefully have you, dear reader, in the beginnings of an existential crisis, let's start backing away from that cliff by examining some clues about what might come next for KemPharm. Think positive!

This is what we know:

1) Clue #1: the Q4 Conference Call

As we look forward and talk about our partnering process, I believe that we have the right interested parties, fully engaged in a very competitive process. And we also believe we are in a better place as we sit here today than when we gave the update in December. Now get -- don't get me wrong at that update, there were several parties that were interested and some proposals in hand. Those parties remain very active in late stage discussions and we've added several more well-informed potential partners since that time.

In this conference call, one of the analysts asks whether the offers received thus far can be characterized as fair. Dr. Mickle does not answer the question directly, saying instead that:

Yeah. I think basically all we've said we've already said during the press release or on this call. You know, again, we have tangible, real interest. It's a competitive process. But I can't really give any details about how that process has evolved. I think you could probably ascertain, you know, different organizations that may be interested in ADHD, but there's certainly others that you may not be able to identify. So, you know, there were interested parties last year, so if you assume there's parties, there's more than one. And we've got more interested parties. So, I think that can give a sense that there's multiple folks involved here.

Optimistic Vs Pessimistic View

Many investors are unwilling to give Dr. Mickle the benefit of the doubt, given the unexpectedly large length of time that the Apadaz deal process is taking. But, we should consider every situation on its own merits. With Apadaz, investors (and, I am sure, the company) thought there was immediate interest from a specific, un-named PBM.

But, perhaps due to the Express Scripts acquisition (if that was indeed the PBM), and/or company staffing and political environment changes out of KemPharm's control, the roadblock to a deal grew, with the PBMs now wanting a price almost exactly equal to generic (with JMI unable to get the price down enough), and a manufacturer that could in theory supply the entire country. And then this means a 6-month wait for FDA-required stability testing after KemPharm chose KVK as their partner. And, if readers recall, I suggested last year that the plan would likely be to do test markets (see "Scale-Up"). This is exactly the strategy that KVK and KemPharm plan to follow in the second half of the year, after the required stability testing is completed.

(Yes, KemPharm and JMI produced an API batch that can be used right now, and maybe there will be sales from that batch before 2H, but those PBMs likely want batches from the new partner, KVK.)

So, as it stands, KemPharm has enough cash to last through the middle Q3, as affirmed in the last Cowen presentation on 3/12/2019. A $2m Apadaz milestone payment regarding formulary adoption may be possible within the next 90 days, which can push that point down by three weeks. And then there's the Lincoln Park Capital "virtual ATM" possibility (but of course, we don't want that to happen).

Critics of KemPharm are wary of these possibilities:

[A] That somehow all potential partners will wait KemPharm out, waiting for KemPharm to go bankrupt and buying the asset on the cheap. But game theory doesn't work that way: with multiple bidders, it's unlikely they will all decide not to make a "real" bid simultaneously. In fact, given KemPharm's cash position, they might be more enticed to make a deal sooner, because they know that KemPharm must make a deal (even an adequate, but not "great" one) before it goes bankrupt or does another significant dilution.

[B] That it's pointless to even consider that there would be more than one bidder, because the RoFR (Right of First Refusal) that Shire (and now Takeda) has means that no one can make a bid that would ever be accepted, as Shire would just "shoot it down" with its own matching bid. But this argument is self-defeating: if a bid is good enough, Shire won't match it. And if Shire does match it, then KemPharm just gained a very valuable partnership. And in any case, as a public company, KemPharm is obligated to take the best deal -- readers must remember that the RoFR was signed as a "precaution" when KemPharm was private.

[C] That should the ultimate partner be Shire/Takeda, they'll slow-walk sales and just buy the drug to bury it. But this ignores the history of Shire, which went from Adderall, to Adderall XR, to Vyvanse (partially developed by Dr. Mickle, current CEO of KemPharm). Each time, Shire cannibalized its own sales as the patent for the previous drug was about to expire. In this case, we have somewhat of a similar situation, although KP415 would not be a total replacement or competitor to Vyvanse, because KP415 a methylphenidate versus Vyvanse being an amphetamine: different, overlapping markets. Given that Vyvanse's patent is set to expire in a few years, and also that KP415 could be in many ways complimentary to Vyvanse, the "bury the drug" theory doesn't hold water. Why would Shire want to bury a drug that would allow it to take a large chunk of the methylphenidate market, like it has done with Vyvanse, to the tune of about $2.3B last year?

Clue #2: Milestones

As investors, we have to dig sometimes. So be it. Dr. Mickle, in the Q4 CC, also stated:

KP415/484 represents our highest-value assets. There is real and tangible interest in those products outside the walls of KemPharm. Our job is to capture that value with the best potential partner, but also not forget that work doesn't end there. Many of these types of potential deals have other milestones that may be squarely in our camp to accomplish. This could include the KP415 NDA submission, acceptance, and/or approval, and also could include labeling and scheduling. Some of these items could be critical for potential cash milestones, but other -- and even more importantly -- that partner would need these to launch the product.

For me, it's pretty clear what is being said here. The types of offers could include milestones for things of value, like approval and good labeling text. Given recent CRLs in the space, it's a decent risk-mitigation choice by potential partners. I do not think that Dr. Mickle would be talking about these specifics without having such offers in hand. But that's just me.

Guessing At What A Nice Deal Might Look Like

My best guess at a deal structure is as follows (could be worse or better, but this is a minimum of what I think investors should really expected):

1) $30-$50m up-front. $20-$50m regulatory milestone payments. This is based on the initial deal structure for Vyvanse -- an up-front payment of $50m -- over a decade ago.

2) Partner pays for any ongoing KP415/484 development, which could save a large chunk (maybe 70%) of cash burn. This aligns the partner's interest with KemPharm's.

3) Commercial milestones (first sale, etc.) of $80-100m.

4) Royalties of between 15-25% (Remember, for the partner, revenues require dozens or hundreds of millions in marketing expenses. For KemPharm, royalties are pure profit.)

Note that Mickle isn't looking for a quick buck: he wants to grow the company. A back-end loaded deal (revenues versus quick c ash) makes a lot more sense for both Mickle (who owns about 13% of the company) and other investors, too.

If the four things above are realized in short order, I cannot see a scenario where KemPharm doesn't typically trade below, let's say, $12 a share. I'd like more, but let's get a deal first. Without the risk of dilution hanging over the heads of the company and investors like a Sword of Damocles, the pipeline can be realized to its fullest potential. And we can get some very nice ongoing revenue if (and when?) KP415 breaks out, like Vyvanse did all those years ago.

I'd like to emphasize that the prices above are not promises, nor are they price targets: they are guesses. I am not a registered investment advisor; no part of this article is investment advice. This article contains facts and it contains opinion/speculation. Do your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TranscriptShare, which I am affiliated with, has provided paid transcription services to KemPharm since the second half of 2018.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.