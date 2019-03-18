Procter & Gamble: Time To Ring The Register?

Generally, the best time to be buying defensives like Procter is at a P/E ratio of 18 or less, not at a P/E of 25 where it now sits.

While the bell was rung over two months ago by one analyst, suggesting that this was the last chance to sell Procter & Gamble (PG), it turns out investors are getting several last chances. The stock has continued over 10% higher since the sell recommendation and has incredibly managed to outperform the Dow Jones (DIA) thus far this year. The one piece of information ignored by those that concluded that Procter & Gamble was a sell at $91.00 was the technical picture. There is absolutely nothing bearish about a stock breaking out of a 4-year consolidation period. Despite this being a positive development for the stock's technicals, it's generally wise to sell defensive type stocks when they get expensive on a valuation basis. To make decisions on what to do with Procter & Gamble stock, one must balance these two things. Based on these developments, I believe the wise approach is to take profits on 1/2 of one's position for position traders and attempt to ride the stock for a bigger move, given the significant breakout we've seen in the stock's shares.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The majority of bearish analysis on Procter & Gamble has focused on elevated valuation and why owning the stock made little sense at the $90.00 level. While this would be a somewhat correct assessment as it traded in the higher end of its 10-year P/E range, it was also completely ignoring the new technical development the stock has seen this quarter. Procter & Gamble has just broken out of a 4+ year base as shown above, and this is rarely a bearish sign for a stock. The stock is also projected to put up a new 10-year high in annual earnings per share for FY-2019, which gives a fundamental reason for this technical breakout. For this reason, it made no sense to sell into a 4-year breakout as both the fundamentals and technicals were suggesting higher prices were likely to come. We are now nearly 10% above that breakout level at $94.00, and the stock is now more expensive on a valuation basis and getting a little overbought short term. So, let's take a look at a few fundamental and technical metrics and weigh what looks to be the best decision for position traders.

If we take a look at the table I've built of annual earnings per share below, we can see that FY-2018 was a new high in annual earnings per share for Procter & Gamble. The company had previously seen its annual EPS in a range of $3.67-4.09 for the 2012 through 2017 period, but FY-2018 saw a new high outside of this range of $4.22. This was a positive development, and analysts' estimates suggest this trend is likely to continue. FY-2019 annual EPS for Procter & Gamble is expected to come in at $4.45, with 2020 showing another strong year and projected at $4.76.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

We can get a better visualization of this new high in annual EPS from the below chart I've built. As we can see, annual earnings per share made no progress from 2012 to 2017, but has now put in a new high and is expected to start a new uptrend. This is a positive sign for the company as it's out of the earnings 'rut' it had spent nearly 6 years in, characterized by no growth in earnings per share.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While some analysts make the valid argument that the stock is expensive based on its historical trailing twelve-month P/E range, I would argue that the company being a little more expensive is slightly justified by the new high in annual earnings per share. The company did not deserve a P/E of 25+ in 2015 when earnings were not a new high, but it does justify a slighter high P/E ratio vs. the average based on this new high in annual EPS we see now.

Having said all that, the below chart clearly shows that being a seller at a P/E above 25 has been a wise move, and being a buyer below 16.00 has just been as smart. Given that we're currently trading at a P/E of just shy of 25.00, it would make sense to take at least part of the position off the table as it has paid to do so in the past.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Based on a valuation standpoint, I tend to agree with most analysts that the stock is getting expensive, and some of this growth in annual earnings per share has been priced in. At a price of $102.50 per share, I would be selling 1/2 of my position into strength and locking in a profit.

So, why only sell half of the position and not the full position? Let's take a look at the technicals:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the quarterly chart of Procter & Gamble, the stock initially broke out of its 4-year base in December but saw this breakout derailed by the general market weakness. Since then, the stock has shown strong follow-through to this breakout and is on pace to make a new all-time high quarterly close. As long as the stock finishes the month of March above $91.88, we would have confirmation of this. The bigger the base that a stock breaks out of, the more significant potential move it can generate from this breakout. Given the dimensions of the current box breakout, this would suggest Procter & Gamble could eventually head towards the $114.00 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at Procter & Gamble from a trend-following perspective, the stock is above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and is making higher highs and higher lows. There is absolutely nothing bearish about this. The only problem I see is that this trend is beginning to accelerate quite significantly for a defensive stock like Procter & Gamble, and this is why I believe this is an opportune time to sell 1/2 of one's position as mentioned.

We've established that Procter & Gamble is breaking out of a multi-year base with annual EPS at new all-time highs, and these are obvious positive developments for the stock. What are the risks and the two negatives currently? There are two that I will highlight.

The first minor negative I see is that revenue growth is flat over the past two quarters and is seeing minimal traction. Ideally, when a company is seeing an acceleration in earnings, I like to see this, coupled with an acceleration in revenue growth also. When it's not combined with sales growth, the higher profits can often be a by-product of a lower tax rate.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The second clear negative I see is that the stock is beginning to get overbought short term. How is it getting overbought? Let's take a look below:

As we can see from the below weekly chart of Procter & Gamble, the stock is now the furthest outside its acceleration bands it has been since 2015. On all previous occasions the stock traded this far outside of its acceleration bands, the stock pulled back 10% or more over the next quarter. This does not guarantee this has to happen to Procter & Gamble on this occasion, but the odds would suggest that some pullback is likely over the next couple weeks if this run continues.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, we have an overbought chart short-term weighed against a 4-year breakout long term. The long-term and larger chart always takes precedence over the short-term chart, and for this reason, I don't think it's time to completely sell out just yet. I do, however, believe this is a wise spot to trim one's position by half if they are a position trader. For long-term investors that never plan to sell, this article discussing medium-term profit taking does not apply.

While I did not agree with many analysts that Procter & Gamble was a sell 10% lower at $91.00, I do think the $102.50 level is a reasonable spot to take profits on 1/2 of one's position. There is no question that the long-term outlook for the stock is stable as the company expects to see yet another year of record annual earnings per share, and the technical picture is robust with a 5-year breakout in the works. However, the company is beginning to get expensive on a valuation basis, the earnings are supported by only average sales growth, and the stock is getting overbought short term. Overbought does not mean the stock has to pull back, but it does suggest that the odds are higher that further strength will get sold into and that the easy money portion of this move from $70 to $102.50 has been made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.