Weekly Oil Storage Report - Bullish Draws Continue

All of this leads us to believe that oil prices will keep moving higher.

Another week and another bullish EIA oil storage report. Every metric across the board was bullish with the exception of distillate. Total liquid stockpile dropped 10.212 mbbls versus the 5-year average draw of 1.069 mbbls. This puts total liquids in the deficit territory since the start of the year. This has also pushed IEA to forecast a ~30 mbbl draw in February with March likely also seeing a draw.

For next week's report, we are forecasting a crude draw of 1 mbbls versus the 5-year average build of +5.4 mbbls. Crude imports were roughly flat while exports dropped.

This week's report was notable in the stupendous adjustment factor of -732k b/d, which has prompted some "experts" to talk about how misguided the EIA report was. But based on tanker tracking data, it was clear that EIA's crude export figure of 2.546 mb/d was far too low compared to our estimate of ~3.3 mb/d. This means the entire negative adjustment (understating demand) was attributed to exports being too low.

But more importantly, it appears to us that US production is starting to grind lower with the re-benchmarking from EIA to revise Lower 48 oil production lower by 100k b/d. This indicates to us that US oil production is likely right around ~12 to 12.1 mb/d which is very bullish as our scenario for US oil production to remain flat in Q1 is playing out as planned. This means that even if US oil production grows starting in April, it puts the exit production close to ~12.9 mb/d, which is around +1 mb/d exit-to-exit. This is nearly 50% of what 2017 to 2018 exit-to-exit production was.

On the demand side, US oil demand is coming in stellar with all the implied product demand moving up. US gasoline storage has already eliminated the glut thanks to US refineries prolonging refinery maintenance. The recent moves in the crack spread also demonstrate the more balanced nature of the gasoline demand outlook. All of this leads to potentially higher refinery throughput starting in April and through the Summer. This will mean that the demand for US crude will be higher resulting in higher crude draw potential.

The y-o-y comparison indicates bullish inventory reports expected to continue

One of the variant perceptions we hold is that the EIA data started to turn bearish in April of 2018 rather than the start of the sell-off in October. A good illustration of this is through the total liquid stockpile comparison y-o-y:

As you can see, the "deficit" started to bottom out in Q2 last year, and the y-o-y started to worsen throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2018.

This metric is now showing a topping pattern, however, and US crude storage y-o-y is also turning downward.

Combining this with our assessment of US crude storage outlook, we believe the y-o-y comparison figure should continue to trend bullish going forward. Remember on a comparative basis, last year's data started to turn bearish in April, while this year's data is likely to turn more bullish in April (thanks to Saudi exports drop and sanctions on Venezuela).

Sanctions on Venezuela and Saudi actively managing exports to US leads to more bullish crude draws

Unintended consequences, that is exactly what the US sanction on Venezuela is. Here is a chart illustrating this:

Venezuela exports to US for March will be sub ~100k b/d and likely inch to zero by April. This is a huge drop considering US crude imports from Venezuela averaged close to ~500k b/d throughout 2018. This takes ~3.5 mbbls away from US crude storage every week.

And what's worse is that the Saudis aren't filling this void.

The combination of these two factors will continue to bias US crude storage figures to the downside. And now with crack spreads improving, US refinery throughput will increase putting additional pressure.

US crude output potentially starting to disappoint

The pesky adjustment figure is finally reverting back closer to 0 following one of the highest positive adjustment readings in history in Q4 2018. As we wrote in the chat this week, EIA magically inputted +22 mbbls in US crude storage in December that's unexplainable. But now with the adjustment turning to the other side, it appears US oil production may be stalling out as we speak.

The data is still early but preliminary figures show that February production was unchanged from December. Using the same exact EIA 914 estimate, it appears US oil production is closer to ~11.9 mb/d rather than the 12.1 mb/d we pegged. Nonetheless, it's better to be conservative than sorry.

We still think US oil production will likely exit this year closer to ~12.9 mb/d, but the exit-to-exit growth is reduced by 50%. This will start to grab the investment community's attention.

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research subscribers get weekly oil storage reports like this along with EIA crude storage estimates for the following week. If you are interested, please see here for more info. We are also offering a 2-week free trial for those that are interested. We hope to see you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.