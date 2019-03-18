Uncertainty For NiSource Due To Merrimack Recovery

In September 2018, one utility, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, experienced deadly over-pressuring of residential lines, resulting in several dozen fires, destroying homes, killing one person.

NiSource is a holding company for seven utilities, six of which are local distribution companies (LDCs) supplying natural gas and one supplying both gas and electricity.

In September 2018, while upgrading a pipeline, NiSource (NI) utility Columbia Gas of Massachusetts over pressured residential gas lines, setting off explosions and fires in three towns. In an unfortunate irony, the company was replacing decades-old pipe as a safety precaution.

Per its fourth quarter and full-year report, NiSource already identified and taken $888 million in charges in 2018 for these expected Merrimack Valley incident costs. However, the total is likely to exceed $1.1 billion.

Uncertainty is a bête noire for many investors. NiSource has done as much as possible to remediate the consequences of these explosions — and to continue its operations in all seven of its service areas — but residual uncertainty from private litigation and public investigations may give many already-cautious utility investors a reason to wait another quarter or two before taking action.

Brief Company Summary

NiSource is a holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, one of whose large component utilities, Northern Indiana Public Service (NIPSCO), was founded in 1912. Its market capitalization is $10.4 billion and it operates in two regulated segments: Retail natural gas distribution and — in Indiana — retail electricity supply, employing 8,100 people full-time.

In 2000, NiSource merged with Columbia Energy, a company that owned both large interstate pipelines and six more gas utilities/local distributors. In 2015, the interstate pipelines spun off into a separate company.

NiSource serves 3.5 million natural gas customers and has 60,000 miles of pipeline in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts as well as 472,000 electric customers in northern Indiana.

Natural Gas Supply

For both its retail gas distribution and its electrical generation, NiSource is advantaged by its proximity to the giant Marcellus and large Utica natural gas fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. Total proved U.S. gas reserves are 464 trillion cubic feet, a big increase that can supply decades of use at current or higher demand levels. This helps keep gas prices low for customers.

The graph above shows how unconventional shale gas production has risen from the Marcellus, Utica, and elsewhere. For the first week of March 2019, total U.S. gas supply was 93.4 billion cubic feet per day.

Merrimack Valley Explosions

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, one of the seven NiSource utilities, actually predates NiSource: it was founded as Springfield Gas Light Company in 1847.

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2018, multiple explosions and fires broke out in the Massachusetts towns of Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover, all in Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ service area. A 10-alarm fire call was sounded, involving ultimately even the Boston Fire Department. Firefighters battled the resulting 120 fires and explosions, including as many as 18 at once. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found the source of the fires and explosions was a sudden surge of over-pressured gas into low-pressure residential gas lines that occurred when a Columbia Gas engineer erred during a pipeline replacement job in Lawrence.

One person was killed and 25 were injured. Between 60 and 100 homes were destroyed and 8,600 customers were affected. To get more instantaneous help than it was receiving from Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the following day the Massachusetts governor assigned recovery efforts to another local utility, Eversource (ES). On Sunday, Sept. 16, in an afternoon address in Massachusetts NiSource CEO Joe Hamrock said NiSource's initial communication had been too slow and promised the company's full and immediate focus on repair and recovery.

A news report notes Columbia Gas of Massachusetts had experienced five other over-pressure incidents, although none so severe as in 2018, between 2011 and 2016.

Aging Infrastructure

As Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ 172-year history suggests, it's no surprise aging underground natural gas pipelines require regular checking and replacement.

Other utilities in which concerns about replacing old pipes have been noted include Public Service Energy Group (PEG) in New Jersey and the tragic death of a young girl in Texas from an Atmos Energy (ATO) gas explosion.

NiSource Recovery Steps and Changes

On the Feb. 20, 2019 investor call, NiSource Chief Executive Officer and President Joe Hamrock reported that by mid December 2018 NiSource had restored gas service to almost all Merrimack Valley customers, the first phase of the recovery. The second phase is restoring properties and streets.

On the call and a few days later the company announced that operational safety changes include:

*Investing $150 million to install automatic shut-off devices to guard against over-pressurization on every low-pressure system in its seven-state area — these operate like circuit breakers;

*Adding more remote monitoring;

*Safety Management System (SMS) — implementing SMS helps NiSource better identify and mitigate pipeline safety risk. These systems are like those used by airlines for continuous improvement;

*Improving damage prevention around low-pressure regulator stations, including excavators working for third parties;

*Per NTSB safety recommendations — engaging a third party qualified as a professional engineer to provide certification on all construction work packets.

Also key to changing its processes, the company has appointed an independent Quality Review Board to implement SMS, led by former Secretary of Transportation and Congressman Ray LaHood. The board's four other members have backgrounds in the nuclear, aviation, and energy industries.

As part of its general corporate strategy, the company has opened four training centers, including one each in Massachusetts and Virginia, to train gas operations employees and first responders.

Regulation and Lawsuits

NiSource has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in each state in which it operates. In rate cases it's answerable to a wide variety of input from customer-stakeholders.

As a result of the Merrimack explosions, NiSource and Columbia Gas of Massachusetts are the subject of many lawsuits, including one from the family of Leonel Rondon, a young man killed in the incident when a chimney exploded onto the SUV in which he was sitting. According to one report, federal investigators also are considering filing criminal charges against Columbia Gas for Rondon's death.

In February 2019, the company was said to be negotiating a settlement with plaintiffs. By mid January 2019, eight of the 12 cases filed had been consolidated before a single judge, Judge James Lang, in Essex County. Four other cases were proceeding individually. Also in January 2019, the judge agreed to a three-month hold to allow time for mediation.

Per page 102+ of the company's 2018 10-K, the following organizations are investigating the Merrimack explosions:

*The NTSB — while the investigation is ongoing NiSource is prohibited from disclosing information relative to the investigation;

*The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (NYSEARCA:DPU) re over-pressuring;

*The U.S. Department of Justice — investigating the Merrimack explosions as a criminal incident; the company states it's unable to estimate the range of losses from resulting civil or criminal penalties;

*A U.S. Congressional Hearing that occurred in November 2018 from which a report is expected in 2019;

*A Securities and Exchange Commission investigation about disclosure around the Merrimack incident;

*And as noted above, private actions.

The 10-K specifies third-party only claims of $757 million were expensed in the 2018 financial results. As described in the financial highlights, there are many other related costs.

NiSource Competitors

NiSource is part of the 15-stock, price-weighted Dow Jones Utility Average Index (DJU). While regulated utilities each have their own territories and so don’t compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other diversified utilities in the index are Sempra (SRE), Exelon (EXC), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), and Public Service Enterprise Group.

Other fuels, like propane and heating oil, compete with natural gas in the residential and commercial heating market.

Operational Revenue

The chart below shows the mix of NiSource operational revenues. Although NIPSCO is the only utility of the seven with electricity operations, electricity is a key revenue source at a third of total.

Strategy

In 2018 NiSource added 27,000 net new natural gas customers.

It replaced 430 miles of natural gas pipeline and is moving its NIPSCO electric generation mix away from coal and toward renewables.

NiSource anticipates spending $1.6-$2 billion in capital each year between 2020 and 2022.

Company Governance

As of March 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (NYSE:ISS) ranked NiSource’s overall governance as a 1, with sub-scores of audit (5), board (1), shareholder rights (3), and compensation (2). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At Feb. 27, 2019, shorted shares were 6.7% of floated shares, up from virtually none year ago.

Insiders own a negligible 0.4% of the outstanding stock.

NiSource Stock and Financial Highlights

The Merrimack incident costs were estimated by the company and its experts at $1.1 billion with maxima of $230 million for pipeline replacement, $790 million for third-party claims as described above, and $345 million for other expenses like contractor housing, legal fees, and charitable contributions. According to its executives on its Feb. 20, 2019, earnings call, about 75% of these claims have already been paid.

The company has $1.1 billion in insurance coverage for the incident: $800 million in casualty insurance and $300 million in property insurance. It also has $1 billion in liquidity.

NiSource’s closing price on March 15, 2019, was $27.89/share, 99% of its 52-week high of $28.13. The company’s current price exceeds the one-year target price of $27.64/share.

This closing price gives NiSource a market capitalization of $10.4 billion. Its enterprise value is $20.3 billion, up from $16.5 billion in February 2018.

NiSource’s 2018 operating revenues were $5.1 billion, ahead of 2017 operating revenues of $4.9 billion. However, due mainly to the Merrimack explosions, operating expenses were higher by a billion dollars in 2018, so the company’s net loss was -$65.6 million compared to 2017 net income of $128.6 million.

NiSource’s 2018 earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) was -$0.18, so its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is not applicable. The company’s 2017 EPS was $0.39/share.

Analysts’ average estimate for 2019 EPS is $1.31/share, giving a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3.

A per-share dividend of $0.80 per yields 2.9% at the company’s current stock price.

As of Dec. 30, 2018, the company has liabilities of $16.1 billion and assets of $21.8 billion for a liability-to-asset ratio of 74%.

NiSource has an average analyst rating from 14 analysts of 2.3, or “buy” leaning somewhat to “hold.” While most analysts have maintained their ratings since last September, in January 2019 Guggenheim upgrade the company from “neutral” to “buy.”

On Dec. 30, 2018, the company’s top six institutional holders were T. Rowe Price (17.0%), Vanguard (11.5%), Blackrock (8.9%), State Street (4.9%), and JPMorgan Chase and Zimmer Partners, each at 4%. Some institutional fund holdings represent index fund investments that match the overall market.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The company’s beta is 0.44: Its stock moves with the overall market but not as sharply, as is typical for utilities.

The company’s market value per share is two times its book value of $13.08/share, indicating positive market sentiment.

Recommendation

In contrast to last year’s report I recommend existing and potential investors, except those comfortable with the uncertainties of the litigation and regulatory risk, wait to act until expenses from the Merrimack explosions are more definitively settled.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.