Accsys Technologies: Ready For Some Serious Expansion

Accsys seems to have a great product and plenty of growth possibilities. Combine this with a low valuation and you got all the ingredients for further share price increases.

However, Accsys Technologies now offers softwood that has been treated in order to withstand water for decades with little to no maintenance.

Wood has always been one of man's favorite building material. However, its high maintenance and short lifespan is a problem. Expensive tropical hardwood was the only alternative.

Introduction

Accsys Technologies PLC (OTC:ACSYF) is a fast-growing chemical technology group that for the past 10 years has been focussing on the sustainable transformation of wood through acetylation. If you don't know what acetylation means, don't worry, it simply means that Accsys is treating wood in a special way that makes the wood more resilient to water, wood rot and mold. The wood also becomes harder and more durable overall.

The primary focus of the group is on the production and licensing of Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements technology. Manufactured through the group’s proprietary acetylation process, these sustainable products exhibit superior dimensional stability and durability compared with other natural and treated timber and wood elements (wood chips, fibres and particles). - Accsys' website

Back in the days, only tropical hardwood was able to withstand mold and wood rot, but thanks to the acetylation of regular softwood, softwood can now have an even longer lifespan than tropical hardwood. Acetylated wood is therefore very popular for outdoor wooden constructions or wooden window frames, doors, terraces and facades.

Accoya

Source: Wikipedia

On the picture above one can see a viaduct in the Netherlands that has been build with acetylated wood from Accsys Technology Group. De brand name for solid wood constructions is called "Accoya". The technology that is being used by Accsys to produce Accoya has been patented. About 89% of Accsys' revenue is coming from Accoya.

Durability of Accoya is exceptional

The durability of Accoya is Class 1 (EN 350), the highest durability class possible, has extensive quality certifications (KOMO, RAL, BBA, WDMA, etc.) and is guaranteed to last 50 years above ground and 25 years in direct soil contact. This facilitates a longer lifespan which enables lower material consumption (less replacement!) over the same period compared to most other materials. This also means that Accoya has carbon sequestration advantages as it locks CO2 for a longer time from the atmosphere. In fact, because of low emissions during production combined with the increased life span and good recyclability, Accoya window frames are even assessed to be CO2 neutral over the full life cycle.

Furthermore, the superior dimensional stability of Accoya means it requires less frequent coatings maintenance with the subsequent environmental benefit (and lower costs as well). Combined with the increased durability this means that the planned Service Life of Accoya (77 to 90 years, depending on exposure conditions) is superior to regular timber but also aluminium and PVC windows, as established by Heriot Watt University.

Source: Expected service life Accoya versus other materials

Finally, compared to other durable wood species, Accoya offers superior thermal insulation, which yields energy conservation advantages in applications such as window frames.

Tricoya

Tricoya is a new brand of Accys Technology Group that was launched 2 years ago. Tricoya is focussing purely on the production of Tricoya panel products via acetylated wood elements. The panels are just as durable as the Accoya products.

On the picture above, one can see how Tricoya wood panels have been used to clad the interior and exterior of this clinic in Santiago, Chile. (Source)

The value of Accsys Technologies

Accsys' USP or Unique Selling Proposition is very clear: the company offers beautifully crafted wooden products and solutions for the entire construction sector, and is doing so in a sustainable and responsible way.

Wood that has been treated by Accsys is just as firm and performant as any other industrial material, but often weighs less and is more beautiful than PVC or aluminium.

Furthermore, Accsys always uses sustainably sourced softwood or waste wood (close to home instead of from foreign tropical countries) instead of tropical hardwood. It even received a gold certificate for working 100% cradle-to-cradle. In other words: it wastes almost nothing.

Multiple market studies, that Accsys has done, have shown that the market for reinforced wood is gigantic. In total, the demand for Accoya and Tricoya could be as high as 2.6 million cubic meters per year (!). And this would be just a small part of the total wood industry. Last year, Accsys sold about 40.000 cubic meters of Accoya. Thus the growth potential for Accoya remains gigantic (x65). (Source: annual report 2018 page 10)

Strong underlying demand and expansion underway

Demand for Accoya is growing hard. In 2010 Accoya reported 9,1 million euro revenue. During fiscal 2017-2018 (ended 31 march 2018), Accoya reported a revenue of 56,5 million euro. Good for an average annual growth of 65%.

Source: Annual report 2018 page 1

In fact, demand for Accoya is so strong, that Accsys has been constantly unable to fulfill the demand. This has lead to several price increases over the years, but still, demand continues to be high.

Because of this, Accsys decided to up the ante. During fiscal 2017 it ensured 82 million euro in funding to double its production capacity from 40.000 cubic meters to 80.000 cubic meters. Plus, it decided to invest in its first Tricoya plant. The market for Tricoya is about 1.6 million cubic meters per annum, but due to a lack of production capacity Accsys wasn't able to take advantage of that opportunity.

The first Tricoya plant is currently being build in Hull in coöperation with its partners (Medite + BP Chemicals). The plant will have a capacity to treat 30 thousand tons of wood and will be ready by the end of 2019. The plant will be EBITDA-positive when it reaches a production capacity of 40%.

Source: Accsys Technologies

BP Chemicals will be the supplier of the acetic anhydride (important for the production process) for at least 6 years, while Medite has decided to take off at least 40% of the plant's capacity during 6 years. Thus, the plant will be cash generative at an early point.

Latest figures and developments

On the 20th of november 2018, Accsys released its interim results for the 6 months to 30 september 2018. During the period, Accsys saw its revenue rise from 28.3 million euro to 31.6 million (+12%). De EBITDA of Accoya doubled from 1.2 million to 2.8 million euro. Total EBITDA was 1.4 million negative, but last year this was 2.8 million euro negative.

Sold volumes of Accoya increased 8%, but this could have been higher if it were able to produce more. The first part of the expansion of the Accoya factory has been completed, so during the second half of the fiscal year we should be able to see this in the results. By year-end Accoya will already be able to produce 50% more than by the beginning of the year (60.000 cubic meters vs. 40.000 cubic meters). By mid 2019 Accsys will investigate if it would be good to increase the production capacity with another 20.000 cubic meters (making a possible total capacity of 80.000 cubic meters).

Source: Investor presentation Accsys Technologies

Meanwhile, the new Tricoya plant in Hull is well underway. By mid 2019 the factory should be ready. By Q4 2019 Accsys expects the factory to be operational. Due to the significant investments in the new factory, Accsys net debt has increased to 34.2 million euro, but that is normal.

Last but not least, it's important to know that Accsys has been looking overseas to increase sales. It has been actively looking for production partners in the US and Asia. In january Accsys revealed that it was investigating with Petronas Chemicals Group Berhard (OTCPK:PECGF) if it would be feasible to build a Tricoya plant in Malaysia.

Valuation and conclusion

Accsys is currently worth ~156 million euro (market cap). Including net debt, it has an enterprise value of ~190 million euro. For a fast growing company that is offering a unique and valuable product within a huge possible market, this doesn't seem too much.

The company is well underway to double its production capacity for Accoya and is on its way to start selling Tricoya products. After the Anhem expansion, Accsys expects Accoya to generate 90 million in annual revenues if production reaches 60.000 cubic metres and 120 million of revenue if production is heightened to 80.000 cubic metres. EBITDA could amount to 30 million euro.

Solely on the current prospects of Accoya reaching an EBITDA of 30 million euro and a revenue of 120 million euro, Accsys doesn't seem expensive at all. EV/EBITDA would be at 6.3x and price/revenue would be at 1.3x. And this is without looking at what Tricoya will bring to the table or any further growth.

Fun fact: on march 1 2019, insiders bought 25.000 shares at a price of 1.15 GBP per share.

I remain bullish on Accsys.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence. Always think about position sizing and never put all your eggs in one basket. Don't own stocks if you want to become rich in 2 years. This is a buy-and-hold play.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.