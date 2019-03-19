Does Target Hit A Bullseye On The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio?

Target is one of the largest retailers in the U.S. and has embarked on a new growth strategy.

The concept of the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio is to supplement social security income for a retired couple. The couple needs income greater than can be achieved with U.S. Treasuries and are not experienced investors. The portfolio was first introduced in this article. The objectives of the portfolio are as follows:

Generate an income yield of about 4%. Grow income at least equal to the rate of inflation. Invest in financially sound companies. The S&P credit rating of A- or better will be used as a proxy. Be resistant to recessions. Show better price stability over time than the market as a whole to reduce risk of panic selling.

One can argue, as it relates to point 5, that volatility provides as much opportunity as risk. While true, the couple do not desire to see great price fluctuations and we use volatility as one type of risk that we will attempt to reduce in this portfolio. This means otherwise great DGI stocks may not qualify for the portfolio. Take a look at this article on UPS for one such example.

The initial screening for the portfolio has three criteria:

S&P credit rating of A- or better. Current dividend yield of 2.9% or higher. Market capitalization of $5 billion or more.

Once a stock passes this screen, a more subjective business review and analysis is conducted. The analysis includes the following:

Dividend growth, recession performance and payout ratio Volatility Relative valuation

If the stock passes the business review and analysis, it is admitted to the portfolio. So far two companies have been admitted to the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio. They are:

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The portfolio has one stock on the waitlist:

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) – Buy price less than $100.

With this article I will take a look at Target Corporation (TGT).

The Company

Target is one of the largest retailers in the U.S. and operates over 1800 discount stores throughout all 50 states. Sales are reported across 5 categories, Apparel (20% of sales), Beauty and household (24%), Food and beverage (20%), Hardlines (17%), Home furnishings and décor (19%). There is also revenue from its own consumer credit card, REDcard. Target attempts to distinguish itself with bright and open stores, offering a more pleasant shopping experience, high margin categories and high-quality private label products catering to the middle and upper middle-income consumer.

Strategies for growth

After failing in Canada a few years earlier, Target embarked on a new growth strategy in 2016. 2016 through 2018 were about setting the foundation and developing capabilities. 2019 is going to be about scaling and driving adoption.

Store Updates

Target is remodeling approximately 300 stores per year. The goal is to have a total of 1000 stores remodeled by year end of 2020. Before and after remodel examples are depicted below.

Source: 4Q 2018 Investor Presentation

Sales are increasing 2%-4% after the remodels. They are also opening smaller-footprint stores in congested areas like New York City. These same smaller stores are going into college campuses and other growth areas where the large store format will not fit.

Supply chain optimization

Target is automating the distribution centers and changing the way merchandise is delivered to the stores. In traditional retail, the idea is to pack the delivery truck “high and tight” at the distribution center to maximize the load. These trucks can take hours or even entire shifts to unload. Then merchandise has to be picked through by store labor and segregated by department and finally delivered to the sales floor. Target’s new approach is to load the truck with push carts stacked with uniform boxes of products. There is physically less merchandise on the truck, but the advantage is that the carts are stacked with items that go to the same department, even the same aisle when possible. At the store, they are rolled off the truck straight to the designated aisle and stocked on the shelf or rack. This replaces store labor with automation at the distribution center.

Q4 2018 Investor Presentation

This has the added advantage of freeing store employees to maintain a larger sales floor presence and execute the next growth strategy.

Stores as fulfillment centers

Target is transitioning as much of digital sales as possible to be fulfilled at the stores. In the 4th quarter of 2018, nearly 75% of digital orders were fulfilled at the store level. From 2016, digital sales from stores has nearly tripled on a $/sqft basis.

4Q 2018 Investor Presentation

This reduces overall delivery costs for digital sales as the leg of transport from distribution to store can be done in a bulk shipment. If the store has the item already, the delivery can be faster as well.

Convenience of multiple delivery options

In addition to traditional store shopping, Target offers the multiple delivery options. In the 4Q 2018 Investor Presentation VP and COO, John Mulligan said-

“For most of Target's history, guests have had one way to shop. They came into the store, walk to the sales shelf and essentially pick their own order and drive it home. In the late 90s, when we added an online business, we began shipping orders directly to the guest…Then about 5 years ago, we began offering in-store pickup. This started to change the game from the 2 extremes of guests shopping only in stores and Target shipping only from a warehouse. Guests liked placing order online and picking it up not far from their home that same day. Since then, we've quickly grown the options we offer our guests. It went next day, same day, in the car or at the door. We have a way to deliver. Whether it's same-day delivery shop by Shipt or newer service Drive-Up. Placing an order and waiting for it to ship is something consumers already know how to do. But having an order popped in your trunk just an hour after you order it is a pretty new concept.“

4Q 2018 Investor Presentation

The newest of these is drive up. They have it set up where a customer can make the order before leaving work for the day and pick it up on the way home. This is a great help for working parents that need to stop on the way home from work but don’t want to unload the kids, struggle in and out of the store and reload them to continue home.

While these do not necessarily differentiate Target, their customer base is willing to pay for this service, either through a $99 annual membership to Shipt or a smaller amount for each occurrence for some of the other methods.

Private brands

Target has had private brands for years and it has been to their advantage. Now they are really ramping up with introduction of 20 new brands in the last 18 months. Some to take advantage of the demise of Toys R Us and some to position themselves in fashion trends.

4Q 2018 Investor Presentation

Targets brands have driven growth for years and should continue to do so.

The growth plans appear to be working as evidenced by the slide below which was presented during 4Q 2018 Investor Presentation.

The Risks

Target has been in competition with Walmart (WMT) for decades and Amazon (AMZN) more recently. They are behind in digital. They have some momentum now in digital and are utilizing different delivery channels. Even with the recent improvement, the gap remains and I am not sure they are doing anything unique with their initiatives in digital and delivery. If they fail to maintain the momentum, it will be detrimental to growth.

Target relies on private brands, if they miss a trend or otherwise mis-step with these, it could be detrimental to growth.

Target’s attempted expansion into Canada was not successful and had to be abandoned in 2013. The earnings dropped 27% as a result. If future attempts at expansion meet a similar fate, it will be detrimental to growth.

So, does Target belong in the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio

First the screens

Target easily meets the requirements of the screens,

Credit rating of A- or better. (A)

Current yield greater than 2.9%. (3.3%)

Market capitalization of at least $5 Billion. ($39 Billion)

Target passes the basic screens. This is a good start, but further investigation needs to be done to see if it has a place in our conservative portfolio.

Recession Performance, dividend growth, and payout ratio

In the last recession Target’s EPS fell 15% from $3.33 in 2008 to $2.86 in 2009. Earnings nearly recovered in 2010 at $3.30 and made a new high in 2011 at $3.86. The dividend continued to grow throughout the recession and the payout ratio stayed in the very safe 20%-25% range. The chart below shows that generally earnings have increased over time with an occasional bump in the road. Dividends have increased steadily over time without the bumps because the payout ratio is kept at a very manageable level. The orange line tracks earnings and the white line tracks dividends.

Source: FastGraphs

Targets dividend growth has slowed markedly in the last few years as it recovered from the failure in Canada and embarked on the supply chain, store remodeling and digital growth initiatives of the last few years.

Source: Author

The payout ratio is now around 50%. Management stated in the 4Q 2018 earnings conference call they expect low single digit growth in the dividend and high single digit growth in EPS so expect the payout ratio to decline marginally over the next few years. The dividend has been increased every year beginning in 1972. Expect the dividend to continue to increase except in the most extreme circumstances. The dividend may not exceed inflation by much, but it should keep pace at a minimum.

Volatility and valuation

According to Seeking Alpha, the 24 and 60-month beta for Target are 0.80 and 0.75 respectively. CFRA lists the beta at 0.65. Based on this, Target has an appropriate beta for the portfolio.

Here are the GrayBeard Retirement DCF calculations.

Source: Author

I made some changes to the DCF calculation presentation. Gone are they hybrid values and a strict DCF calculation is made with earnings projections. The discount rate is changed to 10% plus the ten-year treasury rate and a margin of safety is applied to the final result to get a buy price. In the case of Target, the DCF value is about $79. When applying a 10% margin of safety, the current market price of $76.66 exceeds the buy price of about $71. For reference, CFRA1 list fair value at $85.15 and with a 12-month target of $78. Morningstar has not updated their fair value calculation for the most recent earnings report.

Let’s see how Target stacks to the portfolio criteria

Its credit rating is better than A-. (A).

Its yield is greater than 2.9%. (3.3%).

Its market capitalization is greater than $5 billion. ($39 billion).

Its dividend growth is acceptable at 2%-3% projected.

The last recession saw a decline in earnings but not the dividend. The dividend remained well covered.

Its volatility is lower than market.

It is priced at fair value but a margin of safety is recommended for purchasing.

Target meets the requirements for admission into the Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio. However, dividend growth and price are borderline to what we prefer. Conservative investors should apply a margin of safety and wait for the price to come down. Target is admitted to the waitlist for the portfolio with a buy price of $71 or lower.

