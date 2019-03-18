Groupon Is On Sale With Or Without An Acquisition

Groupon's management seems focused on improving the domestic goods business and also acknowledged "interest" in the Company as well.

To say that Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been a challenging company to believe in is an understatement. The company has moved from a small daily deals business to an upstart online retailer, offering deals on experiences and travel as well. The crowded fields that Groupon operates in as well as a seemingly overly aggressive expansion have challenged the stock. For years, the shares have traded in a range of about $3 to $6. Investors holding the shares or considering buying them for a turnaround play may be wondering why bother? First, Groupon is sitting on tons of cash and is free cash flow positive. Second, Groupon's potential as an acquisition target suggests the shares may be significantly undervalued.

Hard questions and worrisome answers

CEO Rich Williams did say:

we are always looking for the best way to deliver value for our shareholders… as you know, this is a completely open-minded management team."

He went on to say:

it's not surprising that there is interest in the Company, but we have to do the right thing for shareholders."

Speaking of value, the word was used 13 times during the conference call. On the one hand, the company acknowledged its international customer growth of 165,000 net new customers. Unfortunately, Groupon's domestic customer base declined by 800,000 during the quarter due to, "our continued customer segmentation." The idea of segmentation being a reason for a decline of 800,000 customers is questionable at best. Were these customers contacted and told they were no longer worth being connected to Groupon? Did management decisions based on their purchasing intent or capabilities that they wouldn't be a good fit?

In truth, the decline in customers is likely a function of Groupon not offering enough value. This has become a popular practice for companies, suggesting they have "segmented" their customer base to explain a decline. Even with this significant headwind, Groupon's EBITDA for 2018 came in at $270 million. Projections for 2019 suggest EBITDA will be flat at $270 million, and in 2020, the company expects growth to $300 million. In short, Groupon believes it can make more money from less customers by helping them purchase more frequently.

The company expects to turn its fortunes around with two core principles. First, the company is willing to be promotional on the international front if it means gaining more customers. Management said of the International Goods division that:

We made a decision in the holiday season… (to) lean in a promotional way."

Of course, when pushing promotional pricing, "it did result in lower margins." If we look at the trend of Groupon's international revenue, there seems to be a slow, yet steady uptrend in place.

(Source: Groupon Q4 earnings)

Management's second leg of growth comes from an expectation to increase the purchase frequency of its loyal customers. The CEO put a clear focus on improving purchase intent during the last conference call as well.

What's really important… is putting growth and size of the customer base aside, is really evaluating how to maximize the value out of the customer base."

While this isn't going to be a popular opinion, he did point out that, "our average customer is purchasing from us approximately once per quarter." Given that some users go to companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), or others on a weekly or monthly basis, it's not surprising that Groupon expects it can increase purchase intent.

Going up while going down

It's one thing to hope that buyers will visit Groupon on a more frequent basis, it's another to hope that margins will improve. However, investors can't do much with hope and wishes. What gives Groupon's argument teeth is over the last two years, the company's margins bear out that it can make its largest business more profitable.

(Source: Groupon Q4 earnings)

Investors are all too familiar with how Groupon has struggled with revenue. Looking at the last two years, it's clear that the company's domestic goods business has been on a downward slope. That being said, the reason the goods business has been struggling is the company is trying to make this business sustainably profitable.

Just as a quick point of comparison, in Q4 2016, the North American Goods gross profit margin was 11.9%. By Q4 2017, this business's margin improved to 16.4%, and as of last quarter, Groupon's domestic goods business carried a gross margin of 19.2%. If we look at Walmart to gauge Groupon's progress, the world's largest retailer carried a 24.4% gross margin overall last quarter. In the meantime, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce sales increased by 43% and are expected to increase by 35% in the short term.

While Walmart gets a ton of press over eCommerce growth, there were two comments during the company's conference call that should give Groupon investors perspective. Walmart's CEO Doug McMillion discussing online profitability made clear that there is a challenge. He said:

the thing that's taking longer than what I would have guessed is to build that merchandise assortment… to a place where we get a repeatable healthy mix of business online."

Walmart's CFO Brett Biggs spoke to this issue in more specific terms. The CFO said:

we expect our losses in eCommerce to increase this coming year reflecting investments in infrastructure, people, online grocery."

In short, Walmart is struggling with what Groupon is already addressing. Walmart is growing domestic online sales but losing money. In the meantime, Groupon's domestic goods gross profit margin has nearly doubled in just two years. If an increase in margins was the only thing Groupon had going for it, I wouldn't recommend the stock, but that is in fact just one piece of the puzzle.

There is a reason Groupon's logo is green

Groupon is a tale of two different businesses struggling against each other. Ironically, the company's goods business is also split in half between two seemingly different goals. On the domestic side of the house, Groupon Goods is focused on moving toward sustained profitability. On the international side, Groupon Goods seems to be focused on sales growth. The positive news for investors is while the goods business tries to find balance, the local and travel businesses are ridiculously profitable.

Just to drive this point home, though Goods represented 61% of current quarter revenue, almost 77% of gross profits came from local and travel deals. Local and travel revenue and profit haven't exactly set the world on fire. However, there is stability that investors shouldn't overlook.

Segment Q4 2016 Q4 2018 Difference Local and Travel Revenue $309.8m $310m Flat Local and Travel Gross Profit $275.5m $281.8m +2.3%

(Source: Groupon Q4 earnings)

While some might be surprised at these results, this is a core reason to consider the shares. Profits from local and travel provide a baseline of profits that boost free cash flow for the company.

In the last three months, Groupon generated just over $58 million in core free cash flow (net income + depreciation - capex). On the surface, if we look at the massive free cash flow that Walmart generates, the reason to own Groupon shares seems hopeless. Over the last 12 months, Walmart's average quarterly core free cash flow has been nearly $6.6 billion.

However, if we compare the cash flow generated by each company per dollar of revenue, the comparison gets much more interesting. In the last quarter, Groupon generated $0.07 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue. By point of comparison, Walmart produced $0.03 of core free cash flow per $1 of revenue over the last twelve months.

In addition, Groupon is looking to improve its cash flow further by taking some costs out of the equation. In the last year, Walmart's SG&A expenses equaled 20% of the company's revenue. By point of comparison, Groupon's SG&A expenses came to 24.3% of revenue last quarter, which was down from 25.7% in the prior year. Even if Groupon were only able to improve SG&A expenses by 2%, this would have added nearly $16 million to the company's bottom line in the last quarter.

What about that half off sale?

With Groupon showing vastly improving margins on its domestic goods business and generating significant free cash flow, why isn't the stock doing more? There are several parts to this answer. First, if we look at Groupon's valuation relative to Walmart, the numbers seem to favor Groupon significantly.

Company 2020 P/E 5 Yr Projected EPS Growth PEG Groupon 13.6 22.8% 0.6 Walmart 19.6 3.5% 5.6

(Source: Yahoo Finance for GRPN and WMT)

The comparison is nearly laughable. Clearly, Walmart and Groupon play on a different field when it comes to revenue generation. Yet, the same customer that shops at Walmart may also be buying deals or goods from Groupon. Customers don't care how big or small the company is, they just want a good deal.

Whether Groupon will generate over 22% EPS growth in the next few years is a fair question. Over the last four quarters, Groupon beat estimates twice and missed them twice. However, if we look at the overall picture, Groupon beat estimates by a total of $0.01 per share over the last four quarters. Analysts have been right on the money over the last year, which seems to argue that future earnings projections may be on point as well.

Second, Groupon's net cash position is a key factor in the potential behind the shares. As of last quarter, the company was sitting on $639 million in net cash. By point of comparison, Groupon's current market capitalization sits at roughly $2 billion. With cash at over 30% of Groupon's total capitalization, investors are paying very little for the actual business. It would be one thing if Groupon were burning through cash, but instead, it is clearly free cash flow positive.

Third, Groupon has value as an acquisition target. The company itself mentioned "interest" and yet investors are being told management must do what is best for shareholders. Reading between the lines suggest that Groupon may have already been approached by an acquirer, yet the price wasn't right. Companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) have been mentioned as potential suitors.

To this end, there is a different suitor who seems to make much more sense. Yelp (NYSE:YELP) seems to be a near perfect fit to acquire Groupon. Yelp said in its last earnings report that it has a few core targets for this year. The company expects to, "expand our product offerings, drive more value to business customers, and enhance the customer experience." Being able to bring Groupon deals to Yelp business pages seems a natural fit. Yelp's gross margin sits north of 90% and Groupon's Local and Travel businesses share this high-margin trait.

When it comes to valuation, Groupon trades at less than 1X its trailing annual revenue. By comparison, Yelp is valued at about 3X its annual revenue. An all-stock deal from Yelp, at a value of 2X Groupon's annual revenue would equal $5.2 billion. It seems unlikely that Groupon would fetch a premium of more than double its current value. However, even at $4 billion, it seems Yelp would be getting quite a deal.

An all-stock deal would dilute Yelp's share count, yet the company is expected to grow its own EPS over the next five years by more than 30%. It seems clear a combined Yelp and Groupon would be able to cut costs and could offer broader solutions, which would drive more value to the many businesses that both companies serve. In addition, Yelp would benefit from the over $600 million in cash that Groupon brings to the table, plus increased free cash flow.

The bottom line is Groupon is improving on its own, yet also carries value as a potential acquisition target. It's rare to find a company with significant cash, positive free cash flow, and improving margins, that carries such a valuation. Long-suffering investors should continue to be patient. For potential buyers of Groupon, now is the time. The shares trade at about the mid-point of their 52-week high and low. At a reasonable acquisition value, the stock seems to trade at a huge discount. Even if the company is not acquired, the shares seem too cheap to ignore.

