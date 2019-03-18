Weekly Cannabis Report: Aurora's New Advisor, Harvest And HEXO's Big Deals

Harvest Health acquired Verano for US$850 million in the largest cannabis M&A deal in the U.S. while elevating its market cap to one of the largest.

Aurora announced that Nelson Peltz will join it as a strategic advisor which was viewed positively by the market and analysts.

Last week had another strong showing for the cannabis sector which was helped by a rally in the broader equities market.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks rallied last week along with the broader equities market. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) rose 5.1% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) jumped 4.7% last week.

Canadian Large-Cap: Aurora (ACB) soared 24% after recruiting Nelson Peltz as an advisor. Tilray (TLRY) closed up 3.6% after it tapped a former Goldman banker to head its corporate development globally. Cronos (CRON) was the only loser after several brokers downgraded the stock amid elevated valuation. Aphria (APHA) and Canopy (CGC) barely moved without news.

Canadian Mid-Cap: HEXO (HEXO) rose 12% after it announced the acquisition of Newstrike to expand its Canadian footprint. CannTrust (CTST) gained 6.8% and it is scheduled to report on March 28. TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) gained 7.0% after announcing a 2-year extraction agreement with Valens Groworks. OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) rose 2.1% without news.

Canadian Small Cap: The small-cap sector also rallied last week. Village Farms (VFF) again rose 21% gain after reporting 2018 Q4 results. Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF) announced its acquisition by HEXO in an all-stock deal valued at C$263 million. Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) rose 23.2% after announcing that it will acquire an interest in an applicant in New Jersey's cannabis licensing program (very preliminary in our view).

Last week, we initiated coverage on two extraction players, MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) and Valens Groworks (OTCQB:MYMSF). We also plan to cover the other two players, Neptune and Radient, in the coming days.

U.S. Multistate Operators: Most MSOs rose last week amid a rally in the market. The big deal in the space was when Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) acquired Verano for US$850 million. Acreage Holdings (OTC:ACRZF) rallied 14.5% after reporting strong revenue growth for 2018 Q4.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) rebounded 21% without any news as investors await 2018 Q4 results. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) dropped 5.3% after reporting slowing revenue growth in 2018 Q4. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) gained 11.8% while continuing its performance as one of the best performers in 2019. KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) was flat after introducing biodegradable packaging solutions. Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) gained 15.9% after reporting 2018 Q4 results along with a 29% dividend hike.

Industry News

Harvest Health acquired privately-held Verano for US$850 million, which would elevate it to become one of the largest MSOs in the U.S.

HEXO acquired Newstrike for C$263 million in an all-stock deal as it strives to become one of the largest cannabis companies in Canada

Aurora Cannabis hired Nelson Peltz as a Strategic Advisor and granted him 20 million options with an exercise price of C$10.34

Tilray hired former Goldman banker in Toronto as its global head of corporate development in a move to strengthen its management

Florida continues to ramp up competition after Trulieve opened its 25th and Liberty opened its 12th location in the state

CV Science reported 2018 Q4 results including US$14.2 million revenue which increased only 4% from Q3 revenue of $13.6 million

Acreage reported 2018 Q4 results including US$10.5 million revenue ($22.9 million pro forma for new stores), an increase of 91% from last quarter

IIPR reported 2018 Q4 results including revenue of US$4.7 million, AFFO of US$3.6 million, EPS of US$0.24; it also boosted dividends by 29%

Looking Ahead

The big news last week was Harvest's blockbuster deal to acquire privately-held Verano and Aurora's hiring of Nelson Peltz as its strategic advisor. Both events clearly illustrated the different realities facing companies in the two markets. In the U.S., companies are looking for scale and establishing early market dominance through consolidation and dealmaking. Harvest's latest deal will become the largest cannabis M&A deal in the U.S. passing MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF) $682 million acquisition of PharmaCann and iAnthus' (OTCQX:ITHUF) $835 million acquisition of MPX's U.S. assets. We think the M&A trend won't slow down and more deals could be coming as public companies look to get bigger and more diversified geographically, while private operators look for ways to consolidate or cash out after a home run for most early entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, in Canada, we are seeing cannabis companies focusing on the domestic market, the international market, and adjacent industries. HEXO's announcement to acquire Newstrike is a case of mid-sized operators looking for national footprint and bigger operation. Aurora's hiring of Nelson Peltz was likely a response to its lack of strategic partnerships and a lack of experience and depth within its own management team outside the Canadian market, which is the stock's biggest weakness in our view. However, the Canadian market has now officially legalized nationally and companies have moved on to focus on revenue and profitability optimization as opposed to the land grab situation south of the border.

We think last week's events were highly representative of the current state of affairs in the two most important cannabis markets and investors should take notice in order to evaluate U.S. and Canadian opportunities separately and appropriately. We have always recommended investors to look at the Canadian and U.S. cannabis sectors separately and last week was just another reminder of that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.