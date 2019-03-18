Progenics: Why I Finally Decided To Buy

I have been hesitant about buying into Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) due to my insufficient knowledge about the advancements of radiopharmaceuticals in the oncology arena. Perhaps it is all the hype of immuno-oncology and the rise of gene therapy that caused me to believe that radiopharmaceuticals is an antiquated technology and destined to be in the dumpster. I always viewed PGNX as a company attempting to have a niche with an old practice yet was going to compete in a world of cutting-edge therapies. As a result, I had very little conviction that clinicians and the pharmaceutical industry would recognize the capacity of radiopharmaceuticals to be used in oncology. Thus, I have been waiting for confirmation that the medical community has embraced AZEDRA as an acceptable treatment for the deadly tumors in pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma.

For over a year, I have been stuck on AZEDRA and my aversion to the idea of radiopharmaceuticals and radiotherapy to be an expanding practice. Yet, I didn’t take the time to investigate the rest of Progenics pipeline or even consider the value of RELISTOR. I got bogged down on one aspect of the company and did not recognize how the company was silently progressing towards a possible inflection point in 2019 that was recognized by Bret Jensen. However, the 2018 year-end market selloff impelled me to locate bargain buys and PGNX was on the short-list going into 2019. As the market recovered throughout January and February, I began to look for a technical entry point but nothing came to fruition. Then I turned to a catalyst to provide me an opportunity for an entry and the next event on the docket was the Q4 2018 earnings report, which forced me to dive deeper into the company’s fundamentals and pipeline.

(Source PGNX)

After a few nights of research and reaching out to some health professionals, I was convinced PGNX was worth a pilot position going into the upcoming ER. The share price appeared to be discounted, the company’s estimated revenue was appealing, the pipeline showed promise, and I accepted radiopharmaceuticals is not antiquated. I decided to initiate a position prior to the earnings report to be released on March 14th. I felt as if the technical entry and the potential for a positive ER were worth the risk and I didn’t want to get caught chasing if the company crushed expectations.

On the morning of March 14th, I was sitting at my desk with my cup of coffee waiting for the earnings release, when I received an email alert titled “Progenics Asserts Ownership of PSMA-617 Intellectual Property, Including Composition of Matter Patent”. After a moment of confusion, I clicked on the email and began to read the press release when another alert popped up with the earnings report. I quickly stopped reading the PSMA-617 press release and jumped to the ER press release. I got a few lines into that press release and I start getting push notifications from Seeking Alpha about PGNX missing on Revenue and EPS. The company missed revenues by $6.18M? I quickly scrambled back to the ER to look for answers. It was only a short time later that I got another Seeking Alpha alert for PGNX being down 5% in the pre-market. Patent litigation, bad earnings, stock selling off … I was seconding guessing my recent buy and was contemplating jumping ship already. Nonetheless, I stayed calm, read the press releases, examined the trading volume, and prepared for the conference call to hear management’s clarification on the recent events.

At the end of the day, I was reassured with management’s conference call and the share price seemed to follow suit. So far, I am finding my investment to be working out according to plan. Why did I buy before the ER? Am I going to hold?

I intend to illustrate my pre-ER entry strategy and reasoning for a buy. In addition, I review some of the key points of the ER and conference call in order to justify my potential additions to my pilot position.

Company Overview

Progenics Pharmaceuticals develops innovative treatments and technologies intended to locate and treat cancer. The company’s therapeutic agents are designed to treat cancer as PSMA-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer and also involve imaging analysis AI technology. Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma “PPGL” and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies (BHC). The company’s pipeline is focused on prostate cancer and cancer cells that have high levels of prostate-specific membrane antigen “PSMA”.

(Source PGNX)

Buying Before Earnings Strategy

I initiated my position on March 12th, once the share price hit $4.15 as it broke above the downtrend line on the hourly chart (Figure 3). Prior to the 12th, the stock was approaching a 52-week low of $3.62 but has started to show signs of a reversal. It looked as if the chart was starting to display the hallmarks of a double bottom formation on the daily chart (Figure 2). If the company reports strong earnings we could see the stock break above the high of the formation and return to the trading level above $5.00 per share. Many investors see this a bullish indicator and could be the signal for other investors to join the reversal. On the other hand, if the earnings report is bad and there is a sell off, I will still have an entry point that is near the 52-week low and the stock is just above being oversold on the Relative Strength Index “RSI”. In general, I felt as if the potential upside outweighed the potential downside.

Figure 1: PGNX Weekly 3-12 (Source Trendspider)

The weekly chart (Figure 1) showed some support around $4.00, so I felt a bit more confidence to hold this for the long term if the share price decided to crack below support for a moment.

Figure 2: PGNX Daily 3-12 (Source Trendspider)

My hope was to see the share price to climb and hold above the 50-Day moving average around $4.53. This could trigger a few more potential investors to provide enough momentum to elevate the stock above $5.00. Even short-term traders had some potential on the hourly chart. If the share price broke above the two downtrend lines being located around $4.50, we could see a strong move to the recent high of $5.00. The technicals were in place for a post-ER run.

Figure 3: PGNX Hourly 3-12 (Source Trendspider)

In addition to a good technical buy, I found the price to be intriguing considering the estimated 2019 forward price to earnings (Figure 4) will be on par with average biotech sector price to sales ratio of about 5.

Figure 4: Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

This tells me that I am not overpaying for the estimated sales numbers at PGNX compared to the rest of the biotech sector.

March 14th 2019

The market’s initial response to the March 14th press releases was not positive and should be expected with the company missing expected revenues by $6.18M. However, the reason for the miss in revenues wasn’t entirely the company’s fault. The Street was expecting the company to receive a $10M milestone payment from Bausch for RELISTOR hitting $100M in sales. Unfortunately, Bausch only reported $99.6M…yes…$400K short for $10M. So, that $6.18M miss should have been a beat if Bausch raked in another $400K in sales. Bausch did manage to pull in $21M in RELISTOR sales during Q4, which provided Progenics with $3.2M in royalty revenue for Q4 and $14.9M 2018. Personally, I find Bausch coming up $400K short to be awfully suspicious considering Bausch (Previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals) has a history of mistrustful actions and scandals.

Once I realized the company did not receive the expected $10M milestone payment, I scrambled to look at the company’s quick asset position to determine if they can afford the loss in revenue. According to the press release, the company finished 2018 with $137.7M in cash and cash equivalents. With the company experiencing a net loss of $67.7M for 2018, I am comfortable with the company’s capacity to afford to be deprived of the payment in the short term and keep the doors open.

I returned to the intellectual property press release to determine if this was good news or bad news for PGNX investors. It appears the company is claiming they have rights to PSMA-617 due to research collaborations between Molecular Insights Pharmaceuticals “MIP” and the University of Heidelberg. PSMA-617 is now owned by Novartis (NVS) through their acquisition of Endocyte (ECYT) … who in-licensed the agent from ABX GmbH in 2017 … who was provided global patent filings from the research at the university. Progenics is claiming the collaboration between the University and MIP delivered the research for the PSMA-617 agent. Thus, MIP should have the rights to the research which created the intellectual property to PSMA-617. According to the press release, Progenics:

has asserted ownership of worldwide composition of matter patent filings related to PSMA-617, a PSMA targeted radiopharmaceutical compound under development by Novartis AG (“Novartis”) for the treatment of prostate cancer.

After researching PSMA-617 on Endocyte’s website, I noticed that it was in a Phase III study that started in the first half of 2018. We have to expect Endocyte/Novartis to do everything possible to protect their product. Perhaps Novartis will strike a deal outside the courtroom? I am not sure what this will ultimately culminate in, but Progenics might have some or all the rights to a phase III agent for PSMA.

After reading through that press release, I was really looking forward to the conference call. I was only a couple days into my PGNX position and I had a shopping list of concerns I wanted to be addressed by the management. Nonetheless, the company's statement portion of the conference call was fairly standard and did not elaborate on any of my concerns. Luckily, analyst Chad Messer of Needham was interested in the PSMA-617 patent dispute and asked some questions concerning the legal proceedings. When asked about the legal timeframe, CEO Mark Baker forecast nine months to a year before we can see some progress in court. Obviously, investors need to be patient and cannot depend on that projection. Still, I'll wait a year to find out if the company has the rights to a phase III product.

The management did address the RELISTOR sales issue and provided an explanation for why Bausch had a drop in RELISTOR sales in Q4. According to CFO Pat Fabio, Bausch had a “planned channel inventory reduction” which impacted the fourth quarter's net sales.” I did find a statement from Bausch in their Q4 2018 ER about performing a $47M channel inventory reduction for their Salix division that contains RELISTOR. Of course, I am still skeptical … why would you cut back on something that experienced 37% growth in 2018? Still, it was nice to hear the reason for the earnings miss was due to a decision rather than a reduction in script demand.

Although I was generally pleased with the conference call, I did see some red flags. One of which was the status of AZEDRA’s launch and the logistics behind getting a patient treated. The company reported only 14 patient treatment requests since launch … which means no patient has been treated with AZEDRA thus far. AZEDRA is intended to treat a rare form of cancer, so not having a large number of patients is understandable in my opinion. However, I am uneasy about the potential reaction from the market in the coming earnings reports. Only treating a handful of patients will not generate a lot of enthusiasm about the long-term prospects for the product. I have to expect this will prevent PGNX returning to it 2018 highs until AZEDRA starts to pull in revenue and display increased market demand.

The Outcome

At the end of the day, I was happy with my decision to enter before the ER and the share price appeared to respond positively to the company’s progress and an outlook for 2019.

Figure 5: PGNX Daily 3-15 (Source Trendspider)

Looking at the daily chart above (Figure 5), we can see the market eventually reacted to the ER and IP press releases with the share price approaching the 50-Day moving average.

Figure 6: PGNX Hourly 3-15 (Source Trendspider)

Regrettably, the share price has entered the overbought area on the hourly chart (Figure 6) above. So, I expect a pull-back but if the price does not retract below $4.30 we could see a continuation in the following days.

It is too early to determine if the pre-ER entry will ultimately be a success but I expect to know in the coming months as the stock realigns with the pulse of the biotech sector. Hopefully, the sector is able to contribute and PGNX is permitted to cross the 200-Day moving average. If it does cross, then, I would consider this a successful entry into PGNX.

Reasons to Add

Admittedly, I would say I entered PGNX unenthusiastically and was taking a chance on the technical side rather than on the company's fundamentals. My goal of this article was to review my strategy of entering a target stock prior to an earnings report. However, as I performed my due diligence and investigation of the company, I found details that compelled me to add to my position for the long-term.

One of these details is that Progenics is in the process of moving AZEDRA into additional indications and to expand AZEDRA’s label. During the conference call, CEO Mark Baker revealed the company has already held an advisory board meeting with experts in neuroendocrine tumors, neuroblastoma, and medullary thyroid cancer. The company plans on moving forward with a basket trial method and they expect to meet with the FDA in the near future. Expanding the label of approved drugs and therapies is where a company can really start to see a return on their investments. Of course, there are downside risks from regulatory actions, but if approved, the company would have another source of revenue that requires a small increase in commercial expenditures, if any. If the company is able to move AZEDRA into additional indications, we can expect increased attention from the market as the AZEDRA name becomes a key player in the neuroendocrine tumor arena.

In addition to attempting to expand AZEDRA’s label, Progenics has also taken steps to bring manufacturing under the company’s roof. Recently, Progenics acquired the manufacturing facility for AZEDRA. Now the company has internal manufacturing abilities for AZEDRA and the ability to provide their own resources needed for the development of their 1095 product candidate. As a result, the company is now situated to be a fully integrated pharmaceutical company which allows the company to have greater control over their products and manufacturing process.

Another positive detail is that Progenics is setting itself up to be a leader in prostate cancer treatments and imaging. The Progenics pipeline is primarily focused on PSMA-targeted imaging agents and therapeutics. Progenics is developing a comprehensive PSMA portfolio of products that are intended to be implemented at every stage of a patient’s treatment plan (Figure 7).

Figure 7: PGNX PSA Products in Treatment (Source PGNX)

Their lead prostate program, PyL, is at a pivotal stage in development and recently had top-line data from its Phase II/III OSPREY study that supported moving forward into a Phase III trial. These OSPREY results were then used to design the Phase III CONDOR trial, which started back in December. If the data is satisfactory, the company will be one step closer to having an imaging agent that can provide physicians with the information needed to determine the existence and the degree of cancer in a patient, which could bring about optimum disease management for PSMA patients.

This potential caught the attention of Curium Pharma, who signed a deal with Progenics to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. In return, the Progenics will receive royalties on the net sales of PyL. Progenics believes Curium intends to meet with the EMA about the regulatory process for PYL at some point in 2019. Not only is this a significant financial deal for Progenics, but should provide confidence in the prospects for PyL due to Curium being considered one of the leading nuclear medicine companies in the world.

As for TTC, Bayer has partnered with Progenics to develop TTC for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Bayer has recently initiated a Phase I trial for this early pipeline candidate. Having Bayer as a partner is another notable development for Progenics attributable to Bayer’s established radiology products and their Xofigo treatment for prostate cancer. Having a world leader in diagnostic imagining and prostate cancer as a partner demonstrates the legitimacy of TTC as a product.

The goal of the company’s PSMA AI and imaging analysis technology is to implement machine learning into the reading of PSMA-targeted images. The company claims that the reads with PSMA AI proved to be a statistically significant improvement over human assessment in regards to accuracy, reproducibility, and speed. Not only could the company’s imaging AI be a lifesaving technology, but it may well turn into a revolutionary technology that could be applied in other indications and medical disciplines.

Another developing story for the company is prospects of Leronlimab (PRO 140), a fully humanized monoclonal antibody treatment for HIV that CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) acquired from Progenics back in 2012. According to the deal, Progenics is to receive $5.0M upon FDA approval, as well as royalty payments of 5% of net sales from CytoDyn. PRO 140 is presently in a Phase III trial for the treatment of HIV infection, but CytoDyn expects to submit a BLA at some point during 2019. When doing some research about the drug, I found plenty of positive coverage from fellow Seeking Alpha biotech writers. One article of note is from Out of Ignorance, where the author displays a convincing argument for a long position in the company based on PRO 140 (although that author is avoiding one for now). In fact, CytoDyn has projected a $3B market in combination with HAART and an $11B dollar market as a monotherapy for HIV. In addition, CytoDyn is expecting to start 8 pre-clinical studies for PRO-140 for the treatment of melanoma, pancreatic, breast, prostate, colon, lung, liver and stomach cancer. I am not extremely enthusiastic about a 5% royalty, but I will gladly take 5% of $3B-$11B.

Perhaps the major reason to stay is the possibility of the company to be cash-flow positive. Returning to Bret Jensen’s inflection point proposition, we could see Progenics become cash-flow positive in 2019. Although Bausch came up short in 2018, we can expect RELISTOR has now crossed the $100M mark in net sales thus far in 2019. This should prompt a $10M milestone payment to Progenics. If Bausch is able to pass $150M or $200M milestones in 2019, we could see another $15M and $20M payments from Bausch. This would be on top of $30M-$35M in royalty payments that would be accrued from the hitting those milestones. In sum, the company should receive ~$55M-$80M in royalties … that’s if Bausch doesn’t decide to execute another channel inventory reduction in 2019.

(Source PGNX)

Progenics experienced a net loss in Q4 of ~$14.7M, with operating expenses being ~$67M for 2018. If the company can maintain their operating expenses and Bausch can execute on sales, we could see Bret’s prophecy come to fruition. If it does come true, we should see the share price start to emulate the evolution in the fundamentals. As a result, I expect the upcoming earnings reports to become strong catalyst events as the company moves closer to a positive EPS.

All these points above provide me with a substantial amount of reasons to add to my position. I will look to hit the buy button as these items develop or objectives are reached.

Downside Risk

Despite my growing appreciation for the potential of Progenics and its stock. I must concede that plenty of downside remains for the company in the coming years. Most of this downside risk comes from the regulatory pathway for their pipeline candidates. The company recently abandoned its 1404 product due to bad phase III results back in 2018. This caused a large selloff in September and the stock has yet to recover. We can expect a similar reaction if one of the pipeline candidates fails to make it through the regulatory process. In addition, this would thwart the company’s plan to have a synergistic product portfolio for PSMA.

Other downside risks arise from the potential of a slow acceptance and implementation of AZEDRA by treating physicians payers. Although AZEDRA does have the benefits of being a first and only product … it is also a first and only product for a rare form of cancer, which could lead to weak and undulating sales numbers in future earnings reports. All it takes is one or two quarters of flat or declining numbers for the market and analysts to start declaring the downfall of a product. But it turns out it was just a lull in new patients with a rare form of cancer.

As with most small-cap biotech companies, Progenics does run the risk of financial issues and the potential of further dilution. Yes, the company has a strong cash position at the moment and has RELISTOR royalties to look forward to. However, all that can fade and the cash runway would begin to shorten. This is not a near-term problem but this is a risk since the company is currently not cash-flow positive.

Conclusion

My previous doubts about radiopharmaceuticals and therapy prevented me from taking PGNX seriously. However, it only required a quick reading of the stock charts to identify PGNX as a laggard in the recovery of the biotech sector. With the company’s market cap only at ~$370M, I concluded that the end-of-2018 market selloff had substantially discounted PGNX.

Figure 4: Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

I kept returning to Figure 4 and ended up wondering, "Am I the only one who knows about this? Why isn't this trading at a higher share price? Am I missing something?". Eventually, I came to the conclusion that many investors probably see Progenics the same way I used to. Biotech investors tend to have an affinity for cutting-edge technologies and I just didn't see Progenics falling into that category. AZEDRA appears to be a valuable therapy for patients with PPGL but it is difficult for investors to remain enthusiastic about a therapy that will require months before it begins to establish momentum in the market. In addition, the company's main source of revenue comes from royalties, which typically doesn't generate a lot of hype.

In order for investors to appreciate Progenics, they have to dig deep to find the details and see the long-term prospects. It took some due diligence for me to see the projected revenue growth from RELISTOR and the prospects of PRO-140. If I remained focused on AZEDRA, I would have never seen the opportunity to invest in a company that could rapidly become cash-flow positive. Once the revenues start to match up with that projection, the share is going to follow suit and I would be caught chasing. So, I am glad to be holding some shares at the moment.

What's the game plan?

My plan is to wait and see how the overall market reacts as the S&P 500 (SPY) approaches its September and October highs. I would like to believe the worst days are behind for PGNX; however, it was the Q4 market selloff that brought PGNX from the mid $6.00 range to the mid $3.00 range. Therefore, I am going hold off on a buy until the company's next earnings report to make a decision on whether to add or delay. If the company reports improvements in AZEDRA and RELISTOR sales are back on track, I will use technical indicators to determine my price point.

Precisely predicting the share price in the near term is unknowable. In view of this, I would like to remind readers that PGNX is still a speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of PGNX is substantial, it is far off from being de-risked.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.