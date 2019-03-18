Spectrum Suffers BLA Setback, But Based On Deadline, It Was For The Better

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) had to withdraw its Biologics License Application (BLA) of ROLONTIS after the FDA requested additional information. The information required doesn't call for any severe measures that will take years to fix; therefore, I believe that the biotech should be able to get the info completed in a timely manner. Once it gets the required information in order, it can quickly re-submit the BLA for approval of its drug again.

Setback On Main Drug

Spectrum had to pull out its BLA on its own because the FDA requested additional information. Specifically, the FDA noted that it wanted additional manufacturing information before it could complete its review. It was quite unfortunate that this happened, but Spectrum Pharma had to voluntarily withdraw it. That's because there was no way that the company could get the required manufacturing information in such a short time period. The FDA's initial review period was to end on March 29, 2019. That meant, the biotech would have needed to submit this additional information within a 2-week period. It was just too short of a time frame to get so much info to the FDA on a short notice. The move to voluntarily withdraw the BLA was the right move. Even then, I believe that it is still in good shape after this setback. That's because the manufacturing information was the only item the FDA wanted. There was no mention of having to run any other clinical studies.

Once Spectrum gets the information it needs, it intends to refile a BLA submission for ROLONTIS as fast as it can. ROLONTIS is a drug developed to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). Another drug for CIN would be highly welcomed, and if approved, will go after a large market. CIN occurs when patients are depleted of neutrophils due to chemotherapy treatment. These neutrophils are a specific type of white blood cell that fight off infections. The problem is that if the body is depleted in neutrophils, then it has a tougher time combating against these infections. In essence, CIN increases the patient's risk of obtaining an infection and sometimes can even lead to them having to stop chemotherapy treatment. As you can imagine, having to stop treatment is not ideal at all. This is where ROLONTIS comes in.

Competition

There is no doubt that chemotherapy-induced neutropenia is a large market. Matter of fact, one of the biggest players in this space is Amgen (AMGN) with Neulasta. Despite many biosimilars being approved for CIN, Neulasta generated $4.2 billion in sales for the 12 months ending March 31, 2018. If Spectrum can get its manufacturing issues in order, then it can refile its submission as soon as possible. The downside is that it will likely take longer for an FDA decision after that. It would also delay commercialization of the drug as well. How well it will sell on the market will largely depend upon the price that ROLONTIS is set at. One other item to consider is the biosimilar competition aspect as well. Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) received regulatory approvals last year for its biosimilar of Neulasta known as Udenyca. Udencya was first approved in September of 2018 for the European Union. Then several months later, it was approved by the FDA for marketing in the United States. Then going a little bit further back before that, the first biosimilar approval for Neulasta in the United States was Mylan (MYL) and Biocon (OTC:BCNQY) treatment Fulphila. It's a competitive market; therefore, even upon approval of ROLONTIS, management of Spectrum will have to initiate a strong marketing campaign to counter so much competition.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $204 million as of December 31, 2018. The biotech estimated that it would have about 3 years' worth of cash to fund its pipeline. However, there was another large amount of cash that came into the company's coffers recently. This was because Spectrum was able to sell seven FDA-approved products from its portfolio. It sold a mix of hematology and oncology products to Acrotech BioPharma L.L.C., which is a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited in India. That's important because the sales of these assets added and will add large amounts of cash. For starters, Spectrum received an upfront payment of $158 million for all these assets. Then, upon certain milestones being met, it will also receive up to $140 million. In my opinion, this in itself puts the biotech in good shape in terms of its cash on hand.

Conclusion

The withdrawal of the BLA submission isn't good news for the short term because it delays the potential approval of ROLONTIS. However, it was a necessary step for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. There was no way that the biotech would have been able to send the required manufacturing information to the FDA for review by the deadline. I think management was wise to tackle this issue beforehand, otherwise, I believe that had the application been kept in place, Spectrum would have received a CRL. That would have wasted a lot of time because it could have started on completing the required manufacturing items requested by the FDA. The risk is that even upon a refiling of the BLA submission, there is no guarantee that the FDA will accept the new application. Then, there is also no guarantee that ROLONTIS will be approved by the FDA, even with all the newly sent information. In that sense, it would set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals back even further. The good news is that it won't have to run any new trials. As long as it can properly correct the manufacturing issues noted by the FDA, I believe that it should be just fine to eventually receive approval for ROLONTIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.