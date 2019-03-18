Vericel's Q4 Swoon: The Fainting Spell Is Temporary

Management's mention of ReCell complicates the Epicel picture; is it a competitor, an acquisition target, or a non-factor? (Or, perhaps all three?).

The earnings day price swoon was a result of disappointing guidance and a clouding of the Epicel picture. But, should we be worried? In a word: no.

We knew it had to end sometime. After four outstanding earnings day moves, including three gap-ups and third quarter 2018's spectacular +44% price explosion, on February 26, 2019, Vericel (VCEL) released its usual impressive 4th quarter earnings, and the stock price went... down. Hard. Investors were left scratching their heads. Was it just an ordinary "buy the rumor, sell the good news" event, or something else? And, more importantly, should we be concerned?

It is my assertion that the wide-ranging down reaction to the 4th quarter earnings release was the product of Vericel's "low ball" guidance figures for 2019, combined with the mention of what seemed at first glance to be a competitor to Vericel's secondary product, Epicel. Fortunately, and here's the good news, CEO Michael Colangelo has made a habit of way underestimating annual guidance figures and then over-delivering. What's more, the johnny-come-lately competitor to Epicel, ReCell, while a legitimate burn treatment in its own right, is not significantly eroding Epicel market share, and it may be a potential acquisition candidate. In this article, I address Vericel's swoon-inducing low-ball guidance, examine ReCell's impact on Epicel, and zoom in on the technical chart for a prognostication of where VCEL, the stock, is headed.

Vericel swooning on earnings day, much to our chagrin. Source: wikimedia.org

At first glance, Vericel's 4th quarter earnings release seemed stellar, as per usual. Revenue beat - check. $31.34 million, +34.2% Y/Y, beating estimates by $2.66 million. Income beat - check. EPS of $0.11, beating estimates by $0.07. And, let's not forget that EPS was positive, meaning Vericel made money in Q4, $5.2 million, to be exact, after posting income losses over the first three quarters of 2018.

What more, gross margins improved markedly, to 72% from 64% Y/Y, and Vericel's cash pile is now $82.9 million, a tidy sum which management can employ to ramp up MACI and Epicel expansion or to make a complementary acquisition.

Colangelo Throws a Guidance Low Ball

However, in a move that spooked investors, CEO Nick Colangelo's guidance for 2019 fell short. He declared that expected total net product revenues for 2019 will be in the range of $108 million to $112 million. The Street, with a consensus figure of $109.9 million, was disappointed, and the earnings day price movement reflected this. But, all is not lost in Mudville. You see, Colangelo threw a similar "low ball" one year ago, at the beginning of 2018.

In the first quarter of 2018, one year ago, Colangelo's stated guidance figures of $73-78 million in net product revenue for the full year of 2018. Then, in the second quarter of 2018, he raised revenue guidance:

As a result of our performance this year to-date, as well as our forecasts for MACI growth in the second half of the year, we've raised our full year revenue guidance for 2018 to $80 million to $83 million from the previous guidance of $73 million to $78 million.

And then, in the third quarter of 2018, he revised revenue upward again:

Based on the strength of our performance, year-to-date, as well as our updated forecast for the fourth quarter, we've raised our full year revenue guidance for 2018 to $87 million to $90 million, up from our previous guidance of $80 million to $83 million.

And lastly, the final result: In the 4th quarter earnings release, Vericel reported the following:

Our full year 2018 net product revenues were $90.9 million, or approximately $900,000 above the top end of our updated revenue guidance.

That's a lot of numbers, so let me clarify what I am saying. Vericel "low-balled" guidance for 2018, then revised it upward twice, and then the final net revenue figures ended up being almost a million dollars greater than the second revision. I strongly suspect that Vericel will do the same in 2019. Management has reported underwhelming revenue guidance, but I believe they will revise those figures upward once or twice over the course of the year. On February 28, 2019, Seeking Alpha member Commoncentsinvestorguy, who has been a voice of reason on many small biotech comment boards, including Vericel's, expressed the above sentiments this way:

I agree wholeheartedly with Commoncents: "Nothing but blue skies ahead [for Vericel] for those who understand and take advantage of the opportunity to own shares..."

Should We Be Worried about ReCell? No

I have grown so used to Vericel having no competitors, that when I came across the ReCell comments in the 4th quarter conference call, I just about fell out of my chair. This is the first time, to my knowledge, that management has mentioned another company taking away market share. After metaphorically picking myself up off the floor, I reread ReCell section carefully, and I am now ok with it. In fact, in the long term, it might actually be good. Here is the scoop:

As you probably know, Vericel has two products, MACI, a knee-cartilage tissue product, and Epicel, which is a skin tissue product for treating severe burns. Both are autologous tissues grown from small samples of patients' own tissue. MACI is its main product; Epicel only contributes about 25% of Vericel's revenue.

In the 4th quarter Q and A of the conference call, management discussed a new regenerative skin tissue product for burn treatment called ReCell. In very simple terms, skin cells are harvested by shaving healthy skin with a razor, and then it is sprayed onto the burn site. Here are COO Dan Orlando's comments:

So, the ReCell is the new entrant, and it's indicated for partial thickness and full thickness along with I'll call, I guess support up to 50% TBSA. Now, Epicel, as you know is normally used in a patient that's burned well beyond 50%, only maybe about 10% or so of this utility is used in patients burned under 50% TBSA. So, there's really not a lot of cross-talk or crossover when we're discussing with physicians the use of ReCell and Epicel. There could be some patients where they're extensively burned in some areas of their body where they're being treated with Epicel and maybe on some peripheral surfaces, they are treated with ReCell, but that's yet to be determined. It's still fairly early. We haven't seen a lot of that.

To summarize and clarify, ReCell is for patients with burns that have damaged less than 50% of their skin; Epicel is primarily for patients burned "well beyond 50%." Epicel is used only 10% of the time on patients with less than 50% burns. Therefore, there is very little overlap between the two products, and as he said, patients may be treated with both products simultaneously. So, in reality, ReCell will be taking very little revenue away from Epicel, which in turn is responsible for only about a quarter of Vericel's revenue. That is why I am ok with it, and here is why this "competitor" might actually be good news:

1. Burn patients will receive better treatment. Let's not forget that these two products, Epicel and ReCell are literally saving lives and helping people recover from terrible injuries.

2. ReCell's sudden emergence may cause management to quit resting on their laurels and acquire or develop a third product. For multiple quarters now, they have talked about expanding their product line but have not done so; maybe this will serve as a wake-up call that being a "two trick pony" is dangerous to Vericel's long-term viability.

3. ReCell is an ideal acquisition candidate. Adding ReCell to Vericel's product line would enable to Vericel to treat both large and small burns via cell therapy, and they could use their existing sales force to market the product.

ReCell is a product of Avita Medical Limited (OTCQX:AVMXY), a very small company with a microcap of $250.97 million. Vericel has $83 million in cash, and it would seem that they could make a deal to buy the ReCell product or acquire the parent company itself. By the way, Avita's stock has taken off this year, from approximately $1 to close to $3, and while I have not done the homework yet and do not know enough about the company to recommend buying shares, it certainly is worth investigating as a potential speculative purchase.

Merlin Speaks

Before wrapping up this article, let us gaze into the crystal ball of Merlin the Wizard and see what the VCEL chart has in store for us.

Circus Circus Hotel, Las Vegas, NV. Source: waymarking.com

Below is the annotated one-year VCEL chart, making a healthy, if somewhat erratic up-and-to the right move. Take a look, and then I will provide some analysis:

Annotations by author. Source: stockcharts.com

The black vertical bars indicate quarterly report days; note the three gap-ups and the most recent wide-ranging down day. Over the months of June through mid-November 2018, we see a cup with handle pattern. The handle dips unusually low, which would be a concern if not for the fact that the general market was crashing in October, and therefore, we can postulate that the handle was dragged down with it.

Then, we see the spectacular 3rd quarter earnings gap-up breakout (one of my favorite moments in recent trading history) followed by the steadily rising price action of 2019. Over the past few months, we have seen steady support near the 50-day moving average (the blue line) and, with the exception of the wild 4th quarter release day, volume on up days (in blue) has outweighed red down days, a positive sign. Importantly, the chart bounced back almost immediately after the 4th quarter sell-off day, remaining above the 50-day average and pressing toward a new high. Overall, the chart is moving in sync with Vericel's growing revenue and income, and although this small-cap's price gyrations are not for the faint of heart, this is without question a bullish-looking chart.

Near-term resistance to the upside is at $20, and support to the downside is between $16 and $15.

Final Thoughts

Source: Wikimedia

Unlike the Mighty Casey in Ernest Thayer's famous poem, "Casey at the Bat," Vericel did NOT strike out in the 4th quarter. Its top and bottom line figures were strong, its cash position is robust, and its guidance for the new year, while perhaps tepid, will almost certainly be revised upward. And, ReCell, while a wakeup call, is not a threat and may well be an opportunity.

Please do share your ideas regarding Vericel on the comment board below. I am also interested in hearing your take on ReCell and its parent company, Avita Medical. Do you agree that we should not be overly concerned? Do you agree that it is an acquisition candidate? I enjoy reading the comments (most, anyway) and I will respond when pertinent.

Source: Alexas_Fotos; Pixabay

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.