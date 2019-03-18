Bellatrix Exploration: A Leveraged Short-Term Bet On Oil And Gas Prices

Investing in the company is a leveraged bet on the short-term improvement of oil and gas prices.

But the main challenge remains the refinancing of the debt over the short term.

Thanks to hedges, low supply costs, and decreasing operating costs, the total netback was slightly positive.

Bellatrix (OTCPK:BXEFF) released the Q4 results and the 2018 reserves report. After hedges, the netbacks were slightly positive thanks to better gas prices, decreasing operating costs, and low supply costs. But the company still operated at much higher costs compared with similar producers.

The most important challenge remains the refinancing of a part of the debt over the short term. The risk of important dilution at the lowest stock price ever is important.

The market values the company at a discount to competitors. But, considering the situation with the debt, investing in the company is a leveraged bet on the improvement of short-term oil and gas prices.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Low supply costs, high operating costs

The Q4 production dropped by 5.6% year-over-year. And for FY 2018, the production decreased by 3.3%.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As the company produced 71% of gas, the better gas prices offset the depressed oil prices during Q4.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

As a result, the realized price amounted to C$17.21/boe, before hedges, compared with C$17.42/boe year-over-year. Hedges boosted the realized price by C$2.65/boe.

Also, the total cash costs dropped by C$1.24/boe. But the total cash costs are still high. And despite higher realized prices and lower costs, the total netback was barely positive after hedges.

The table below summarizes the costs and netbacks. I compare Bellatrix with Bonavista Energy (OTCPK:BNPUF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF). These three companies operate a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

Source: author, based on company reports

The table highlights Bellatrix's higher cash costs. Except for transport costs, all the components of Bellatrix's cash costs are much higher. The company needs to grow its production to lower per-unit costs. But because of the high debt, management can't deploy the capital program to fund the growth.

The low DD&A costs deserve some attention. The DD&A costs from the income statement amount to C$7.41/boe. But they represent historical costs and they don't take into account the focus and the low supply costs of the Spirit River play.

The three-year proved FD&A costs amount to C$3.76/boe. The capital program that corresponds to a drop of the production by about 1.8% represents sustaining costs of C$45 million/(35,635 boe/d * 365) = C$3.46/boe. Thus, the three-year average FD&A costs of C$3.76/boe are a reasonable proxy of the real replacement costs.

And, as shown in the graph below, the inventory in the Spirit River play is sufficient to hold the production flat for many years. Thus, low supply costs are sustainable over the long term.

Source: presentation March 2018

For a comparable production mix, Bellatrix's production costs are amongst the highest in the industry. By contrast, the replacement costs are amongst the lowest.

Thanks to the low supply costs from the Spirit River area, the capital budget amounts to a low C$40 million to C$50 million to keep the production flat to slightly down.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But the most important and growing issue is still the debt. The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 9.2.

Refinancing the debt in the short term

In the context of negative free cash flow, increasing net debt, and flattish production, the company must refinance a part of the debt in the short term. The company must extend its credit facilities beyond November 2019. And it must also refinance its US$145.8 million senior unsecured notes due May 15, 2020.

During 2018, the conversion of a part of the debt diluted the shareholders at the lowest stock price ever.

Data by YCharts

The company needs higher oil and gas prices in the short term to avoid a similar outcome in 2019. During the Q4 earnings call, management stated the negotiations were ongoing without giving any extra information. But Pengrowth's (OTCQX:PGHEF) management provided some hints about the high yield market during the Q4 earnings call:

In fact, high yield market completely dried up and not one deal got done in any sector between the last week of November and the second week of January. Good news is that we expect with recovery of WTI and WCS pricing since Christmas and through the first quarter to be constructive for a first quarter results and refinancing and other strategic initiatives."

Valuation

The flowing barrel valuations reflect the difference in the profitability of the three producers.

Source: author, based on company reports

From the reserves perspective, the market also values Bellatrix at a discount.

Source: author, based on company reports

But with the risk of important dilution in the short term and at a very low stock price, the current valuations don't mean much.

Instead, the company is a short-term leveraged bet on the improvement of oil and gas prices to allow the company to refinance its debt in acceptable conditions.

Conclusion

The company generated slightly positive total netbacks, after hedges, during Q4. The low supply costs contrast with the high cash costs. But the main issue for the company is to refinance the credit facility and the senior unsecured notes over the short term.

With this context and thanks to the low supply costs, management forecasted a low capital program to sustain the production.

But the company is still a leveraged bet on the short-term improvement of oil and gas prices in Canada.

