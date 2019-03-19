FuelCell Energy's Short-Term Challenges And Long-Term Prospects

Base case: FuelCell is likely to need to issue substantial common equity in the near term and needs to be prepared to do a reverse split if necessary.

It probably has enough cash to get through April 2019. The annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for April 4, 2019.

FuelCell's long-term prospects in 2020 and 2021 are good - so long as it makes it that far.

The purpose of this Seeking Alpha article is to summarize some key developments and challenges facing FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

I also consider FCELB, which is a preferred stock with a 5% indicated dividend trading at $175 per share ($1,000 face value). FCELB has an effective dividend of over 31%.

It is my understanding that FCEL faces near-term cash flow problems and may not even have enough cash to meet the requirements of its Hercules facility at the end of this month. Further, the company urgently needs to sort things out with the convertible preferred holders. Finally, FCEL needs to recapitalize once again by issuing additional common equity shares to raise cash.

The company's near-term cash flow problems could force it to negotiate with Hercules from a weak bargaining position. However, it is my understanding that FCEL has recently gotten cash infusions of $20 million ($10 million from Fifth Third Bank and $10 million from Generate Capital). If my understanding is correct, then FCEL may be able to avert a cash flow problem until some time after its annual meeting on April 4, 2019.

The Series D convertible preferred stock issuance issued in August 2018 has been disastrous for FCEL. In the short run, a lower common stock market price can benefit. Once these holders convert to common, then they have incentives to want a higher common stock price. These holders would not want a near-term bankruptcy, which could wipe out both common and preferred stock investors.

To get rid of the Series D preferred stock, FCEL is asking common stockholders to:

[A]pprove, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d), the issuance of shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s common stock exceeding 19.9% of the number of shares outstanding on August 27, 2018, upon conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock issued in an underwritten offering in August 2018 (the “Nasdaq Marketplace Rule Proposal”)

There are about 108 million FCEL shares issued and outstanding, per the 1Q2019 10-Q. So, if common shareholders approve this, it appears that the company can get rid of the Series D convertible preferred shares by giving them more than 21.5 million shares of common stock. At this point, it is highly desirable that these highly toxic preferreds be converted to common.

The Series D convertible preferred stock was, in turn, disastrous for the Series C holder and the Warrant holder as well as FCEL shareholders. Under the material definitive agreement announced in an FCEL 8-K on February 21, 2019, the Series C holder would receive 25% more common stock than they would otherwise have received and the warrant holder would be issued 6 million shares of common stock.

Once the Series C holders, the warrant holders, and the Series D holders convert to common stock, all of them would have incentives to try to ensure that FCEL survives its short-term problems. At that point, the company would have over 136 million shares issued [108 m + 21.5 m + 6 m]. I'm going to round this up to 150 million shares, since it is not known exactly how many shares will be needed to incentivize the Series C and D holders to convert to common.

FCEL is asking common shareholders to approve:

[T]he amendment of the FuelCell Energy, Inc. Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock of FuelCell Energy, Inc. from 225,000,000 shares to 335,000,000 shares (the “Increase Authorized Shares Proposal”).

Assuming that common holders approve this request (and they will because of the company's urgent need to raise more common equity capital), FCEL would then have the ability to issue roughly 185 million shares of common stock [335 m - 150 m]. Assuming that the company can sell 100 million shares in the near term at the current market price of $0.36, it could raise $36 million of cash.

That would solve some of its short-term cash flow problems. FCEL would then have the ability to raise 85 million more common shares under more favorable market conditions at some point in the future.

FCEL will likely need to do a reverse split at some point in the relatively near future. Thus, it is asking common stockholders to:

[A]uthorize the Board of Directors of FuelCell Energy, Inc. to effect a reverse stock split (such authorization to expire on April 4, 2020) through an amendment to the FuelCell Energy, Inc. Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Reverse Stock Split Proposal”); provided that, in the event that the Increase Authorized Shares Proposal is also approved, such reverse stock split and amendment, if implemented by the Board of Directors, will become effective after the effectiveness of the Increase Authorized Shares Proposal.

This may make it difficult for the company to successfully issue 100 million shares of common at $0.36 per share. If FCEL is able to find its way safely through the many "minefields" described above, FCELB and the 5 percent cumulative dividend may be able to survive intact with no delay in receiving cash dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.