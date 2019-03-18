Turquoise Hill: An Interesting Bet At Current Levels Despite Continuous Problems

However, the stock is so beaten down while copper looks bullish that it still presents an interesting opportunity both short term and long term.

Back in November 2018, I wrote that Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares would have trouble showing sustainable upside from depressed levels until at least some of the key uncertainties were removed. Now that the company has published its fourth-quarter earnings results and filed an annual report, it's high time to look at key developments.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Turquoise Hill produced 41,500 tons of copper and 117,000 ounces of gold, up from 39,400 tons of copper and 77,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2018. The company reported revenue of $346.2 million and earnings of $0.05 per share. From an operating point of view, it was a normal quarter, but actual quarterly results have little influence on the stock at this point as there are much bigger, long-term factors in play. Without further ado, let's turn to the key moving parts.

Underground production is delayed, again. In 2018, Turquoise Hill shares got hit as sustainable underground production at the mine was pushed from Q1 2021 to the end of Q3 2021. Another negative factor was that, apparently, Turquoise Hill management was in the dark regarding what exactly was going on (you can read the Q3 conference call transcript to make up your mind on this topic) and that only Rio Tinto (RIO), which is managing the mine, knew the details. Now, underground production is pushed beyond Q3 2021: "[…] Rio Tinto has identified challenges with the location of some ore passes on the footprint […] The impact of these changes will be reflected in the definitive estimate review, which is expected to be complete towards the end of the year". Put simply, investors will have to wait almost until 2020 to learn about the exact impact of new challenges on the development timeline. This is a material negative development. The company will be building a coal-fired power plant at Tavan Tolgoi. This news has first been shared in late 2018. Turquoise Hill expects that construction will begin in 2020, while the power plant will be ready by mid-2023. The plant was previously estimated to cost up to $1.5 billion. Tax dispute. Early in 2018, the company received tax demands of $155 million from the Mongolian government. Discussions were ongoing, and all previously stated timeframes have been breached, but there's no news on this front: "[…] the parties have continued discussions in an attempt to resolve the dispute in good faith. If unsuccessful, the next step would be dispute resolution through international arbitration".

The key question at this point is whether Turquoise Hill has enough money to deal both with the power plant and the remaining capital expenditures at the underground mine. The company believes that it has the required financial power and mentions the following funding sources: 1) operating cash flow 2) $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2018 3) $1.9 billion of available project financing 4) ability to raise debt of up to $1.6 billion.

Source: Turquoise Hill presentation

At first glance, Rio Tinto has enough funds at this point if we assume $3 billion capex to finish the underground development and $1.5 billion to build a power plant (the study on the plant has not been done yet, and the exact figure is unknown). However, another delay introduces a new layer of uncertainty, so at this point, it's hard to tell whether the $3 billion estimate from the Turquoise Hill presentation is accurate or not.

Of course, it's hard to believe that Rio Tinto won't come to help Turquoise Hill if the cash flow delay caused by delay of production puts the latter into financial hardship. However, investors and speculators alike have to keep in mind that Rio Tinto has no obligation to bail them out if things go absolutely south for Turquoise Hill, and that any refinancing/liquidity infusion that may happen in the 20s (in case the project delay is big) will come at terms dictated by Rio Tinto rather than minority shareholders.

At this point, a bet on Turquoise Hill is both a bullish bet on copper (I believe that copper will gradually settle in the pre-trade war $3.00-3.30 range in the upcoming months) and a bet that operational challenges will be overcome without additional financial help from Rio Tinto. An entry price of somewhere around $1.60-1.70 range or slightly above it and a protective stop below recent lows (to avoid becoming a bagholder if the negative scenario presents itself) look like a reasonable bet to me both for those seeking momentum rebounds to the $2.20-2.30 levels or higher and those interested in longer-term positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.