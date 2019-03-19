Union Pacific: Why Q1 Earnings Are Key

Analysts have not yet lowered EPS targets which increases the pressure on the company to deliver strong efficiency ratios in Q1 (and beyond).

It is quite unlikely that we are going to see continued growth like we did in 2017 and 2018.

The most recent article I wrote was called 'Union Pacific: Higher Profitability Causes Stock To Ignore Weaker Economy.' Back then, I covered the Q4 results. Basically, I warned that we were likely going to see lower volumes in the first 2 quarters of 2019. This, in addition to weaker leading indicators, would put additional pressure on the stock. Union Pacific's (UNP) stock price did fall 20% in Q4 but is up more than 30% from those lows while I am writing this. The problem is that my thesis turned out to be right with regards to my economic prediction. That means that (new) investors are dealing with a very unattractive risk/reward ratio at this point.

Source: Union Pacific

Weakness With A Capital 'W'

Below, I am quoting a part of the conclusion from my previous article which contains the main part of my expectations.

The problem I see is that I expect to see lower than expected shipments in the first two quarters of this year. I think the pressure on the stock is going to increase in a scenario where leading indicators are not immediately returning to their 2018 highs.

I don't want to spend too much time discussing Q4 since we are already at the end of Q1, but I think it is key to understand what was going on so far. Volume growth was up 3.5% in Q4 which was no surprise given that leading indicators pointed to growth at multi-year highs. As you can see, monthly car loadings did outperform both 2016 and 2017 in 2018.

Source: Union Pacific Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

With that being said, let's look at the bigger economic picture. The graph below shows regional shipments. This leading indicator is a major part of my research 'toolbox' given that it tells us quite accurately what is going on in the transportation industry. This index started to slow at the end of 2018 - just like the economy in general as I discussed in this article. Not only do we see this slowing trend quite well, but we also see that 2018 growth has been at multi-year highs after a steady acceleration trend since 2016. Hence the growth trend in the Union Pacific presentation slide I just showed you. It's not a coincidence when a company has the size of Union Pacific. There is no escaping the bigger economic trend.

Keeping the graph above in mind, let's move over to the weekly shipments overview from Union Pacific. The data was retrieved from the Union Pacific website and dates back to 2017. What we see is that intermodal did incredibly well in 2018. Growth rates higher than 10% were quite common which even kept the total number (including carloads) up in times where total carloads showed weakness.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

Unfortunately, we are seeing that both carloads and intermodal are slowing this year. Weakness really started to kick in after week 4 of this year which would make sense given that leading indicators tend to lead 'hard' economic data like shipments by roughly 3 months.

The graph below only shows total carloads and intermodal and the quarterly average. We see the bigger trend much better with solid accelerating growth throughout 2017 and 2018 and peak growth at the end of 2018. I would be really surprised if the company were able to report positive shipments growth in Q1 in case the last 3 weeks of this quarter don't show surprisingly solid growth numbers.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

This brings me to another important discussion point. Transportation stocks (IYT) have underperformed the Dow Jones (DIA) since 2015 (red line). Back then, global economic growth started to peak which resulted in a growth slowing trend until the start of 2016. The ratio has not yet recovered and is still hovering around multi-year lows. Union Pacific is a different story. The stock's relative performance to the Dow Jones (black line) has almost hit new highs this year which is quite strange given the general trend.

Source: TradingView

One of the reasons is the strong margins trend. EBITDA margins have been in a steady uptrend which, in addition to rising sales, were able to boost operating income. The Q4/2018 operating ratio, for example, declined to 61.1 from 62.7 in Q4 of 2017. In my previous article, I wrote that this could be a reason why investors are ignoring falling shipments.

So, why are the Q1 numbers so important? First of all, I think it is important to mention that full-year EPS expectations have not been lowered yet. Yes, the stock got a few downgrades between October of 2018 and February of 2018. However, the average EPS target did not fall.

Source: 4-Traders

I am not saying 2019 is going to be a terrible year since I only look 3-6 months ahead. What I am saying is that expectations for the first quarter might be a bit too high as most traders and analysts seem to ignore the falling fundamentals in the US transportation industry and in general.

All eyes will be on the operating ratio. Slower shipments can be supported by further rising efficiency. Nonetheless, I am not still buying the stock as I expect the pressure to rise after the most recent rally of more than 30%. The company remains one of my favorite macro stocks. That's why I will be waiting to buy this stock until I see rising transportation fundamentals. This also means that I expect the company to report somewhat weak sales and shipments in its first-quarter presentation. The question is whether rising efficiency ratios will be able to save the day.

All things considered, I think traders should stay on the sidelines as I do not like the risk/reward ratio at all.

Source: FINVIZ

Going forward, I will obviously continue to monitor the company's stock price and financial results. This time probably more than ever as I think we are seeing a very interesting divergence between stock price and total shipments.

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.