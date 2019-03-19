HEXO Corp.: Trending Up

The Newstrike Brands deal gives the company the scale needed to attract more institutional investors.

The uplisting to the NYSE American stock exchange is a major catalyst that is still playing out.

HEXO Corp. is playing several favorable trends that should lead the cannabis stock to rally further in the next few months.

The market loves the growth offered by the cannabis sector, and HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is the next company to offer that expansion profile that the market eats up. The combination of an uplisting to a major U.S. stock exchange and a large merger positions the stock for a big breakout to new highs, typical of the sector.

Image Source: HEXO website

Uplisting

The biggest key to cannabis stocks are stock uplistings to a major U.S. exchange. As with any other sector battling legality, a listing on a minor exchange or on the Canadian stock exchanges doesn't garner the market respect or institutional interest.

For this reason, the major Canadian players have all garnered vast interest due to their ability to list on the major U.S. exchanges due to their operations not violating any federal laws. This chart from CNBC highlights the incredible market values obtained by these players now on the major U.S. exchanges.

HEXO joined this group by uplisting to the NYSE American exchange on January 23. Now this exchange isn't the regular NYSE or the Nasdaq, but the normal four-letter ticker and the designation of being part of the NYSE family is a big boost in market visibility from the OTC Pink Sheets.

Transitional Merger

Last week, HEXO announced the acquisition of Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF). The relatively small deal at C$243 million isn't massive in scale, but the deal does usher HEXO into the limelight and positions the company as one of the major players in the Canadian cannabis sector.

The deal does the following four things to advance HEXO into being a major cannabis player:

Expands cultivation capacity to 150,000 kg, up from 108,000 kg.

Expands domestic market distribution agreements to 8 provinces - including, importantly, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

Adds a premium indoor facility.

Accretive synergies of $10 million.

In the process, the combined HEXO and Newstrike sent a warning shot to the largest Canadian cannabis companies. Per HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis:

With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take HEXO to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over C$400 million in net revenue in 2020.

The key here is that not only does HEXO plan to top C$400 million in revenues by 2020, but the company also sent a warning sign to the industry that it wants to surpass some of the current top Canadian players. A company can't be a global leader being the 5th or 6th biggest player in one relatively small country.

After the deal, HEXO shareholders will control 86% of the company, with Newstrike shareholders obtaining 0.06332 shares for each share of Newstrike.

Already Trending Up

After announcing the big deal, HEXO released FQ2 results showing substantial revenue growth. Gross revenues were up 144% sequentially to C$16.2 million.

Due to excise taxes, net revenues were a less impressive C$13.4 million, while operating expenses soared to C$18.5 million. The loss from operations is sizable, but HEXO is in the start-up phase, so the market will quickly look beyond any short-term losses from operations. Even the C$10 million in synergies from the Newstrike deal are virtually meaningless with the market focused on growth and the global opportunity.

A key part of the growth strategy is the new 1,000,000 sq. foot facility that will help boost annual production to 108,000 kg. The Newstrike deal will push cultivation further to 150,000 kg.

A key number to the equation is the share count that the Canadian companies like to avoid in press releases. HEXO listed 261 million diluted shares outstanding in the FQ2 MD&A. The Newstrike deal should push the total shares outstanding above 300 million shares.

Source: HEXO FQ2'19 MD&A

The stock will have a market value of ~$1.8 billion following the Newstrike merger close. The below analysis by HEXO provides a great comparable to the top Canadian cannabis industry players, showing the vast difference in valuations for the companies uplisted on major U.S. exchanges.

Source: HEXO February 2019 presentation

At a stock price of $6, HEXO appears set to rally towards the all-time highs above $7. Not exactly a massive price for the sector considering the forecast for revenues topping $300 million by 2020.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that HEXO is trending up in key areas of revenue and production growth where the market is squarely focused. The ability to generate a profit isn't relevant at this point as the market focuses on the potential for HEXO to become a leading global player regardless of share dilution.

With the stock trading at only 6x '20 sales estimates, HEXO is relatively cheap in a sector where the top players trade above 10x sales estimates. The stock appears poised to continue the 2019 rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HEXO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.