Vermilion Energy's 8.3% Dividend Yield Is Fully Funded At Oil Prices Of $40/Barrel

Investment Thesis

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) offers investors an attractive and stable dividend yield of 8.3%. 2019 forecasts suggest that Vermilion can fund its attractive yield and its sustaining capital needs at commodity price levels of $40 WTI. The market has been punishing Vermilion along with other Canadian producers suffering from a supply glut and transportation bottlenecks. However, with 60% of its estimated 2019 free cash flow derived from outside of Canada, Vermilion is a geographically well diversified producer that benefits from exposure to Brent pricing. Having posted impressive Q4 results and achieved 15% CAGR in production since 2013, Vermilion has demonstrated its ability to grow FFO amid low commodity prices. At current levels, investors can own Vermilion at a discount to fair value and enjoy a generous dividend that was increased by management in 2018.

Company Description

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Vermilion Energy is a mid-sized global energy exploration and production firm that trades on both the TSX and NYSE. Vermilion has oil and gas operations in North America, Europe and Australia. Each of Vermilion’s operating units delivers free cash flow and has stable or growing production levels. Vermilion’s FFO is derived from approximately 2/3 oil and 1/3 natural gas. While Vermilion’s North American assets account for around 60% of Vermilion’s production, European and Australian assets contribute around 48% of FFO, highlighting the high margins of the firm’s oversees production assets.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

International Operations

Vermilion operates in three of the most stable regions in the world: North America, Europe and Australia. With high quality production assets on both sides of the Atlantic, Vermilion has the advantage of marketing resources at both WTI and Brent prices. This gives the company the advantage of diversifying its product base and mitigating the potential negative impact of price WTI price differentials to Brent, which in March 2019 was trading at a $9.25 premium to WTI. With a 36% Brent weighting, Vermilion is also one of the few Canadian producers that has almost no sensitivity to the WCS discount to WTI.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

Even within North America, Vermilion has intentionally diversified its operations. The firm has focused their North American operations in Saskatchewan and Wyoming ensuring limited exposure to the Alberta market. For the YTD 2019, LSB (SE Saskatchewan Light Oil), which represents 41% of Vermilion's estimated 2019 crude oil mix has traded at a discount of $3.25 to WTI, compared to WCS (Alberta Heavy Oil) which has traded at a $10.00 discount to WTI.

Management

Vermilion has a talented and experienced management team led by CEO Anthony Marino, but I like Vermilion's Management for more than their experience and tenure. The executive team has high inside ownership and stock-based compensation and demonstrates discipline in M&A. Vermilion's management team articulates a very shareholder-friendly set of corporate strategic priorities.

Maintain a strong balance sheet; Protect the dividend; and Deliver continued production growth on a per share basis.

These strategic priorities are firm commitments that management has the best interest of investors in mind. In 2017 variable performance pay accounted for ~90% of Vermilion's CEO’s total compensation. This variable pay to executives is awarded solely in shares ensuring that management has a vested interest in shareholder interests. Insiders currently own approximately 5% of outstanding shares helping to align executives with the long term interests of shareholders.

In a recent interview on BNN Bloomberg, Marino spoke about his company's record of successful mergers and acquisitions. Mergers and acquisitions have been highly disciplined and executed counter cyclically. Marino suggested that he looks for the opportunity to grow free cash while seeing asset growth in his takeover targets. A good recent example was the April 2018 purchase of Spartan Energy Inc. (OTCPK:PTORF) for CAD $1.4B. This deal appears to have been executed at a great valuation with Vermilion assuming only CAD $175M in debt for accretive FFO/share of 15%. In a recent interview, Ryan Bushell, president at Newhaven Asset Management, an investment firm, suggested the takeover value of this acquisition was so attractive that Vermilion "Stole" Spartan Energy.

Operating Performance

On February 28, 2019, Vermilion posted its Q4 2018 and full year results. While FFO decreased 15% in the quarter over Q3 2018, the decrease was mainly attributable to lower commodity prices and a CAD $28M loss on hedging. Shares have declined over the last 6 months after earnings misses in Q2 & Q3 2018. Following these two misses, Vermilion posted record 4th quarter production and exceeded EPS consensus estimates of CAD$0.33 by posting an impressive CAD $1.59. For the full year, Vermilion has achieved record production across its assets as a result of material production growth in Canada, the United States and the Netherlands. In 2018, Vermilion increased production by 28% from 2017 to 87,270 BOE/D; an increase of 10% on a per share basis.

Source: Vermilion Energy

FFO for the full year in 2018 was up CAD $839M, an increase of 39% from the 2017. On a per share basis, FFO grew 19% from the previous year. Despite losing CAD $111M on hedging over the year, net earnings per share increased almost three fold to CAD $272M. Market premiums for commodities extracted in the European market helped to support FFO growth for the period. For example, oil production in France is price referenced to the benchmark, which traded at a $8.95 per barrel premium over WTI in the fourth quarter. Similarly, natural gas in the Netherlands, fetched a premium price of $10.95 per MCF, while Irish gas production averaged prices o $11.15 per MCF in Q4 2018. Although FFO growth in 2018 was marginally hampered by Vermilion's acquisitions over the year, increased production and pricing more than offset the estimate 2% decline in FFO as a result of the Spartan acquisition. Once the Spartan acquisitions is fully digested in 2019, Edison Group, an investment research firm reports that the Spartan acquisition is expected to add 9% to cash flow per share in 2019 and 10% in 2020.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

In 2018, Vermilion completed 4 acquisitions and drilled 149 new wells. This additional production added to the firm's portfolio of high margin, low decline assets. At >$40, Vermilion is in the top 10% of field net backs in its peer group. The pricing advantage Vermilion enjoys from its European oil and gas assets continues to support high margins and was contributory to the high levels of return on capital employed in 2018. For the full year, Vermilion achieved 9% ROCE, compared to the company's 5-year average ROCE of 4%. The low decline rates of Vermilion's assets reduces the need for high levels of growth capital expenditures and offers long term revenue stability. Across all of its corporate assets, Vermilion's composite effective decline rate is 16%, well below its peer average of 30%. Since the oil price collapse in 2014, Vermilion has focused on enhancing operating efficiency. These efforts have produced significant results in operating costs and have supported above average net backs.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

Valuation

Like its peers, for most of the period since the 2014 oil price collapse, Vermilion has been under pressure as a result of low commodity prices. With a ~16% decline over the last 12 months, compared to ~7% decline in the iShares S&P TSX Capped Energy ETF (XEG) Vermilion appears to be undervalued at this level.

Currently, shares of Vermilion are trading at 5.87X price to cash flow, well below the firm’s 5-year average of 8.5X. Similarly, current P/B is 1.82X, 37% below the 5-year average of 2.9X. Analysts at Edison Group suggest that Vermilion should trade within a multiple range of 6-8X price to cash flow or between 9-11X free cash flow. Based on Vermilion’s current price to cash flow, the firm appears undervalued.

Vermilion has an average level of DACF/EV (debt adjusted free cash flow to enterprise value), a common ratio used to value energy companies by measuring cash flow from operations plus after tax financing costs as a portion of enterprise value. For 2019, Vermilion estimates DCAF/EV of ~7%, which compares to more mature firms such as Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) at ~8.5% and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) at ~7.8%. Vermilion compares favourably to other Canadian majors such as Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) and Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) at ~6.5%.

Source: Edison Group

In 2017 EV/EBITDA was 11.6X, compared to 2018 levels of 8.6X and 2019E of 6.1X. This drop off in valuation implies that Vermilion is attractively priced at this level. EV/EBITDA is useful in valuing Vermilion as it ignores the implications of the multiple tax jurisdictions in which Vermilion operates. While the valuation of energy companies is always related to commodity prices, Vermilion looks undervalued on a historical and relative basis. Of the 16 analysts who cover the stock, one recommends “strong buy”, 13 recommend “buy” and two recommend “hold”. Of the 15 analysts who maintain one-year price targets, the consensus is CAD $43.07 or USD ~$32.30, suggesting a 23% upside for the shares.

Dividend Sustainability

The key decision rational investors need to make before owning a stock for its dividend, is to evaluate whether or not the yield is sustainable. Dividend yields above 6% typically make me nervous, however with a 5-year average yield of 6.2%, Vermilion has a long history of maintaining a high yield. With a monthly dividend of CAD $0.23, the current yield has risen to 8.3% as the share price has declined in recent months. Vermilion has a stable dividend record dating back to 2003. As a former income trust, Vermilion never cut its distribution when it was converted to a dividend paying corporation in September 2010. The firm has increased its payout in 2008, 2012, 2013 and most recently in 2018. This record shows that management is committed to increasing its dividend, but is not locked into dividend increase commitments that it can’t sustain. The 7% dividend increase in 2018 is a clear signal that management has confidence in future revenues and that the dividend is sustainable.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

For 2018, Vermilion had a payout ratio was 104% for the year compared to its 2019 estimate of 93%. In the recent Feb 28, 2019 earnings call, CEO Tony Marino reiterates, that Vermilion’s intent is to operate as a self-funded entity. Looking at 2019 estimates, Vermilion's dividend and sustaining capital are covered by FFO at ~US$40 WTI. Growth capital planned for 2019 to be CAD $165M would be covered by FFO at ~US$50 WTI.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

Based on the February 22, 2018 forward strip pricing, Vermilion reports that the firm is approximately 7% over funded for its 2019 capital expenditure plan and cash dividend payments. With average closing prices for WTI $64.90 in 2018 and $53.43 YTD in 2019, Vermilion's assumptions for commodity prices in 2019 look reasonable.

Data Source: Macro Trends

There is no question that Vermilion's dividend is well above that of its peers, however when measuring capital returned to shareholders including share repurchases, Vermilion's total return of capital per BOE is much more moderate. At $13.74 returned to shareholders per BOE in Q3 2018, Vermilion ranks just ahead of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and just behind Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). For comparison, Canadian seniors like Suncor Energy (SU) returned ~CAD $20, while Imperial Oil Inc. returned ~CAD $22.00. While Vermilion's return of capital to shareholders remains high on a relative basis, the key difference between Vermilion and its industry counterparts is that Vermilion chooses to return capital to shareholder through dividends while other firms have prioritized share repurchases. One possible reason for this capital allocation decision is that until recently Vermilion's share price has not suffered the same downward pressure as many of its peers.

Source: Vermilion Energy Investor Presentation

In the February 2019, earnings call, CEO Anthony Marino reassured investors about the firm's commitment to the dividend: "We didn't cut our dividend in February 2016 when WTI went down to $26 a barrel and we have no intention of cutting our dividend with WTI at $57 today". At $40 WTI, Vermilion can fund sustaining capital and its 8.3% dividend. Prolonged periods of higher average WTI and Brent pricing could eventually lead to future dividend increased. Vermilion has been effective in the exploration portion of its operations. Proved plus probable reserves have increased at a CAGR of 21% since 2012. With almost 500,000 MMBOE in reserves, Vermilion has the means to support future dividend payments and eventual increases well into the future. In September 2018, when equity analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage of Vermilion, they stated that:

While we do see Vermilion’s current dividend level as highly sustainable, we would not suggest they consider increasing the dividend (in the near-term at least). Given a current dividend yield of 6.7%, the market clearly is not rewarding Vermilion for returning this level of capital to its shareholders.

Analysts at Raymond James suggest that Vermilion would be well served by using excess cash flow to pay down debt as opposed to returning capital to shareholders through additional dividend increases or share repurchases.

Source: JWN Energy

Risk Analysis

Aside from the inherent volatility of commodity prices, Vermilion's key risk is its debt. While Vermilion's net debt to EBITDA has been declining since 2016, its absolute debt levels are still its greatest risk. Since the oil price collapse in 2014, companies with stronger balance sheets have generally performed better than those that are highly leveraged. Vermilion maintains levels of debt below the sector average, but it still has room to improve its balance sheet.

With net debt of CAD $1.9B (including working capital), Vermilion has a current net debt to FFO ratio of 2.17X. After peaking in 2016 at almost 3X net debt to FFO, both debt to FFO and debt o EBITDA have been steadily declining. Vermilion has unused credit facilities of CAD $0.7B ensuring that liquidity should not be an issue for the firm. After providing for dividend and capital requirements, Vermilion has committed to using excess cash flow in 2019 to retire debt.

Source: Vermilion Energy

The firm's operating environments are all stable regions where Vermilion has an established presence. While many energy firms with international operations take on risk for exploration and production in oversees markets, Vermilion's developed market international exposure reduces its total risk by diversifying its production and pricing from North America. Although international exposure means that Vermilion is subject to regulatory frameworks from multiple jurisdictions, its high-quality European and Australian assets are a net risk mitigation factor for the firm.

Investor Takeaways

While Vermilion's current valuation appears attractive from a cash flow perspective and on a relative basis, capital appreciation and share performance will be dependent on commodity prices. Following a dividend increase in 2018 and guidance that Vermilion can fund its sustaining capital needs and its 8.3% dividend yield with $40 WTI prices, investors can hold Vermilion for income with confidence that the dividend is safe and fully funded. Long term investors can expect Vermilion to address debt concerns before to raising its pay out. Vermilion's high quality international asset base and inherent pricing advantages will ensure that its performance relative to other energy firms will be above average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.