Abraxas Petroleum: Bakken Sale Would Fund Its Delaware Basin Development

Its Delaware Basin economics aren't as strong as its Bakken economics, so it will need to continuing making improvements there.

Abraxas may sell its Bakken assets to pay down its debt and give it funds to develop its substantial amount of Delaware Basin inventory.

If the company continues to encounter minor issues, it may end up with slightly negative cash flow instead. In general, Abraxas is likely to end up near neutral cash flow though.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) looks set for a solid 2019, with expectations of modest production growth along with slightly positive cash flow at strip prices. If production ends up at the bottom of its guidance range instead along with lease operating costs at the high end of its guidance range, its production will be roughly flat compared to Q4 2018 instead, along with a slight cash burn.

Abraxas may also sell its Bakken assets, which could be a significant catalyst for the company depending on the price it receives. That would likely take care of its debt and then some, but Abraxas would need to continue improving its Delaware Basin results to take full advantage of the money it receives in a sale.

2019 Outlook At Strip Prices

Abraxas indicates that its production may average 11,000 BOEPD during 2019, with a 69% oil, 17% natural gas and 14% NGLs split. At current strip prices of around $57-58 WTI oil, it may generate around $158 million in oil and gas revenue before hedges. Oil would account for around 91% of revenues in this example.

The company has slightly negative value hedges, so its revenues would end up at approximately $154 million net of hedges.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,770,350 $52.00 $144 Natural Gas [Mcf] 4,095,300 $1.60 $7 NGL (Barrels) 562,100 $13.00 $7 Hedge Value -$4 Total $154

With $5 per BOE in lease operating expenses and $95 million in capital expenditures, Abraxas would end up with approximately $148 million in cash expenditures. Thus, this scenario based on strip prices would result in the company generating around $6 million in positive cash flow, while average 2019 production is around 5% higher than its average Q4 2018 production.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $20 Production Tax $13 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $9 Capital Expenditures $95 Total $148

Allowances For Production-Related Issues

Abraxas has fairly often encountered various issues (such as third-party midstream issues and cold weather-related delays) that have impacted its production and caused it to fall short of guidance in the past. The company appears to be building in more of a buffer to account for those issues in its 2019 guidance, as well as using relatively conservative type curves (as its wells have often performed noticeably better than type curve). However, we can also attempt to model a scenario where various minor issues add to Abraxas's costs and hinder its production. If the company's production ends up on the low end of its guidance (10,500 BOEPD) and its lease operating costs end up at the high end of its guidance ($6.00 per BOE), then it would end up with around $4 million in cash burn instead in 2019.

Potential Bakken Sale

Abraxas is marketing its Bakken assets, which are currently producing around 7,000 BOEPD in net production, over 60% of its total production. The company has managed to deliver excellent Bakken well results, but is now down to around 19 gross (12 net) remaining proved locations. This would only be roughly two years' worth of inventory based on Abraxas's 2019 drilling program.

There is the potential for another 20 gross Three Forks 2nd Bench locations, although those are currently classified as probable undeveloped locations. Continental Resources (CLR) has 6 producing Three Forks 2nd Bench wells, which have had good results so far. That would still only add a couple more years of inventory though.

(Source: Abraxas Petroleum)

If Abraxas sells its Bakken assets, that would transform the company by likely eliminating its debt and giving it some extra cash to help develop its Delaware Basin assets. However, it would also significantly reduce Abraxas's production levels and take away its highest-return locations. Abraxas's debt situation is reasonable and it doesn't need to sell its Bakken assets, so I am assuming the company will get a good price if it does sell those assets. Beyond that, the magnitude of any positive share price response to a Bakken sale would obviously depend on the price it gets.

Delaware Basin Inventory

Abraxas does have a pretty significant amount of Delaware Basin inventory available to continue its development activities into the future. During its Q4 2018 conference call, the company suggested that 900-foot spacing may be the optimum spacing. This would leave Abraxas with up to 527 gross (397 net) locations in the 3rd Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations. That would potentially be around 30 years' worth of drilling inventory, assuming that the company's entire budget was devoted to the Delaware Basin (at $95 million per year).

The amount of viable inventory may change depending on how the interactions between some of the formations (such as the Wolfcamp A1 and A2) play out, but in general it appears that Abraxas has enough Delaware Basin inventory to keep it occupied for quite some time.

(Source: Abraxas Petroleum)

Abraxas's Delaware Basin type curves do show significantly weaker returns than its Bakken inventory though, so that's something to keep an eye on. The company's wells have often performed better than type curve and it is continuing to work on efficiency, so I believe the actual well economics will be solid.

(Source: Abraxas Petroleum)

Conclusion

Abraxas looks likely to have around neutral cash flow in 2019 based on current strip prices. If the company meets the midpoint of its guidance, it will have slightly positive cash flow along with a 5% increase in average daily production (2019 versus Q4 2018). If it continues to encounter various issues that impact production and costs, it may end up with 2019 production that is relatively flat compared to Q4 2018 along with a slight amount of cash burn.

Abraxas may also sell its Bakken assets, which are highly productive but only have a limited amount of inventory remaining. This sale could wipe out its debt and give the company some additional funds to develop its substantial amount of Delaware Basin inventory. The Delaware Basin economics aren't as strong as Abraxas's Bakken economics yet, so it will be important for the company to continue improving its efficiency and results there, similar to how it had made substantial improvement in the Bakken over the years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.