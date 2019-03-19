Suncor 2019 NAV

Given the lower-than-average historical multiples for the refining segment, if we were to flex it to 12.5x EV/adj. EBITDA, we would derive a $44/share valuation.

The refining segment has very much allowed Suncor to offset the impact of weaker WCS on upstream oil sands operations. Full-year operating earnings surged by 35% compared to 2017.

Background

Canadian integrated energy giant Suncor Energy Inc. (SU, TSX:SU) has continued to garner attention despite controversial mandatory oil production cuts introduced by Alberta’s provincial government and significant volatility in crude oil prices seen throughout the past 4 years. Most notably from Warren Buffett, who has recently increased his stake by 0.7%.

The mandated production cuts attracted the ire of many E&P companies, including Suncor, as the increased price differential between WCS and the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which peaked at ~US$47 a barrel, made its refining operations more profitable. Q3 2018 net income from the refining segment increased 57% YoY to $939 million, supported by a notable 42% increase in the company’s refining margin of $34.45 per barrel processed. Q4 2018 net income declined to $723 million because of weaker WTI and higher feedstock prices, particularly for WCS, but Suncor still reported a strong margin of $41.50 per barrel refined, which was 30% greater than Q4 2017.

The refining segment has very much allowed Suncor to offset the impact of weaker WCS on upstream oil sands operations. Full-year operating earnings surged by 35% compared to 2017, and the company reported record funds from operations of $10.2 billion, 11% higher year over year. Although net earnings dropped 26% to $3.3 billion, this can be attributed to a significant $989 million loss on U.S. dollar-denominated debt, as well as a $90 million non-cash loss recorded against natural gas assets.

Suncor executives expect 2019 production to rise between 7% and 12% when compared to 2017 to as high as 820,000 boe/d, with most of this growth coming from the Syncrude operation. This is important to note because synthetic oil typically realizes a sale price closer to the WTI benchmark.

Even after years of pumping out massive amounts of bitumen from the oil sands, it is estimated that Suncor has over 36 years of reserves left in the region. This estimate does not count new projects in the area or any potential advances in technology increasing reserve life. Suncor is also one of the lowest-cost operators. For 2018, it reported oil sand cash operating costs of $25.25 per barrel produced.

So, considering all of this, what is the fair value of Suncor?

Valuation Analysis

The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") comes from Suncor's 2018 annual information form. The table below shows the net present value after tax estimates at varying discount rates from the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, general and administrative expenses, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures.

The assumptions used for pricing the reserves shown above are quite reasonable in that all of the different forms of oil and gas are in line with their respective futures curve prices.

Using a 10% interest rate (as that this is the closest to most oil company WACCs), we find that the net present value of the reserves is $51,144 million, which can approximate the value of Suncor's E&P and oil sands segment.

The value of the downstream segment is best approximated via use of a market multiple comparison (i.e., EV/EBITDA). Below are 5 small-to-mid cap downstream marketing & refining companies and their current multiples.

Company Ticker EV (billions) Adj. EBITDA TTM (millions) EV/EBITDA Parkland Fuel Corporation PKI $7.82 $887 8.82 Vertex Energy VTNR $0.097 $9.097 10.66 PBF Energy PBF $5.39 $1,106 4.87 Par Pacific Holdings PARR $1.125 $165.1 6.81 Valero Energy Corp. VLO $40.5 $6,771 5.98 Average 7.43

Suncor does not report adjusted EBITDA from its various segments, but it can be approximated from information provided in the company's reconciliation of net income to FFO and the segmented information in the notes to 2018 YEFS as follows:

Refining & Marketing 2018 Net Income $3,153 Adjustments for: Interest expense 7 D&A 683 Income Taxes 1,137 Accretion 48 Unrealized FX Gain/Loss on U.S. Dollar denominated debt 0 Change in FV financial instruments and trading inventory -20 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 Gain/Loss on disposal of asset -7 Share-based compensation -19 Exploration expenses 0 Settlement of decommissioning and restoration liabilities -17 Other -25 Adjusted EBITDA $4,933

We can now determine the valuation of Suncor shown below:

PV of Reserves $51,144 Downstream Segment $37,014 EV $88,158 plus: Cash $2,221 less: debt $45,574 Market Value $44,805 shares outstanding 1,580 Price/Share $28.36

Granted, O&G has been barred by investor sentiment the past four years, and downstream companies are no exception. Using a multiple of 12.5x, which has historically been justified, we can derive a valuation as shown below:

(Please note, I used adjusted EBITDA from 2018 YEFS and EV estimates from Yahoo Finance, where slight differences in multiples can arise.)

PV of Reserves $51,144 Downstream Segment $61,663 EV $112,807 plus: Cash $2,221 less: Debt $45,574 Market Value $69,454 Shares outstanding 1,580 Price/Share $44

This would make Suncor appear fairly valued. Note, we do not include any analysis on the Corporate Energy Trading and Eliminations segment, as it is not even a positive revenue segment and adds little value to the analysis.

Conclusion

There is little doubt that Suncor is a very well-managed and one of the lowest-cost integrated O&G companies. However, despite the large reserves the company holds and the continually improving results from the refining and marketing segment, using the current price deck it does not appear that Suncor's upstream segments can generate enough net revenue to support its current price of $44/share. I am not recommending a short on Suncor, as the low implied valuation at $28.36 is largely a result of unjustified investor sentiment on refining and marketing; a 12.5x EV/EBITDA multiple would be more justified and would make the company appear more fairly valued.

The factors and risks that could challenge the assumptions used herein include increases in royalties payable to the Alberta and federal governments of Canada or regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada.

I recommend a Hold for Suncor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.