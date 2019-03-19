Ferrari: Racing To The Finish Line (Part 2)

Ferrari (RACE) is fundamentally distinct not just from any other automotive company but also from other luxury goods companies. Several characteristics support the quality of Ferrari’s brand equity:

1. History of Formula 1 Success

Scuderia Ferrari, the company’s racing team, is the most successful team in F-1 history, having won 15 Drivers and 16 Constructors World Titles and 223 Grand Prix since 1950. This storied record of success is incredibly important to the company’s brand image, and by extension, its inherent value. With global viewership of about 425 million people, making it one of the highest viewed sporting events, Formula 1 provides Ferrari with a significant opportunity for brand promotion. More importantly, Ferrari’s Formula 1 activities serve as the company’s core marketing activity, with no other spending on traditional advertising methods. This is an important factor to consider given Ferrari is likely losing money on F-1 to the tune of €50-100 million, which is relatively consistent across the auto space at roughly 2-4% of sales. In addition, F-1 serves as a platform for technological innovation, which is ultimately used in Ferrari’s road cars that are sold to customers (sports and GT).

2. Enduring Asset Value

Controlled production and limited distribution support the scarcity value of Ferrari's products, which in turn, drive pricing power and value resilience. A high residual value is important since clients, when purchasing cars, take into account the expected residual value of the car in assessing total cost of ownership. Nine of the top 10 most expensive vehicles ever auctioned are Ferrari models with the top vehicle (a 1962 250 GTO Berlinetta) selling for over $38 million. This makes Ferrari unique among automakers, in that its residual values are not only resilient, but the passage of time and limited quantity available often warrants a premium price for older models. As indicated in the table below, given the limited supply in circulation and coveted nature of the brand, Ferraris have tended to sell for large premiums at auction and comprise nine of the top ten most valuable vehicles ever auctioned.

Top 10 Most Valuable Vehicles Auctioned

Model Year Bid Auction Date Notes Ferrari 250 GTO Berlinetta 1962 $38.1m Aug-14 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti 1957 $33.5m Feb-16 Buyer: Lionel Messi Mercedes-Benz W196 Silver Arrow 1954 $29.6m Jul-13 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 S NART Spider 1967 $27.7m Aug-13 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale 1964 $26.4m Aug-14 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider 1961 $18.5m Feb-15 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti 1964 $17.6m Aug-15 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider 1961 $16.8m Aug-15 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Speciale 1962 $16.5m Aug-15 Ferrari 250b Testa Rossa 1957 $16.4m Aug-13 Other Select Results Ferrari Aperta 2017 $10.0m Sep-17 Highest ever fetched by a 21st century car Ferrari F2001 2017 $7.5m Nov-17 Raced by Michael Schumacher Ferrari Daytona 1969 $2.2m Sep-17 Poor condition; 22,000 miles clocked Ferrari 250 GT California 1961 $7.0m Nov-10 Buyer: Chris Evans. Formerly owned by Steve McQueen, James Coburn

3. Personalisation

Ferrari’s premium pricing is also supported by its limited edition and one-off cars, as well as highly personalized products. Personalisation programs, which are used by nearly all customers, add roughly 15% to the base selling price of the vehicles and carry very high margins. Nearly all Ferrari customers participate in personalisation programs, which typically result in a 15% increase in the average selling price of the vehicle. The company offers increasing tiers of personalisation and customisation up to “Tailor Made Ferrari” vehicles offered to one percent of clients each year, and special one-off cars, of which only 2-3 are produced each year for the company’s top customers. The styling of the vehicles is critical to brand perception and demand, while personalisation serves to enhance customer satisfaction and differentiate the products, further promoting the exclusivity and scarcity value of Ferrari products as few vehicles are truly alike. Pricing strategy is important as every 1% increase in price raises EBIT by 5%.

4. Ownership Experience

Unlike many automotive companies, Ferrari remains committed to delivering a unique experience along with the cars. This includes preferential access to new models and the opportunity to participate in track and road events. More tailored and exclusive offerings include the XX program, in which Ferrari’s top 30-40 clients were invited to partake in a non-competitive test driver program for the company’s FXX K (essentially a track version of the LaFerrari). This program enhances the customer experience and allows the company to test new technology without sacrificing limited F-1 track time. Ferrari also offers a “Maranello Experience,” in which clients and select prospects are invited to tour the Ferrari factories. The company’s focus on maximizing the ownership experience of its vehicles both enhances the brand value and bolsters customer loyalty.

5. Performance and Engineering

Ferrari products differentiate from luxury goods by offering not just heritage and status but tangible functional performance advantages to the consumer. Research and innovation are anchored through F-1 which enables the company to develop superior engine technology, lightweight carbon fibre chassis, traction control systems and aerodynamic designs that fundamentally make its vehicles more preferable to the “average” sports car. A continued focus on research and development should allow the company to continue to introduce superior products and generate demand.

6. Attractive Product Cycles

Ferrari maintains a short product cycle, which allows it to launch at least one new product every year for a typical life cycle of 4-5 years. This is facilitated by its flexible and efficient development / production process with only about 40 months required from initial development of a new model to production and delivery, and only 33 months for modified models. A more frequent product refresh cycle entices loyal Ferrari devotees into buying the next new model.

Unit Volumes by Geography as of 30 September 2017

Country / Region Percentage of Sales EMEA 44.5% Americas 33.5% Rest of APAC 14.7% Greater China 7.3%

Production volumes have demonstrated remarkable restraint and have expanded at a far slower rate than the growth rate of disposable income and wealth amongst the high net worth community as a whole. In 2017, the Group’s biggest growth came in the Rest of APAC region where shipments increased by 12.3%. However, Italy and France shipments expanded by 14.6% and 13.1%, respectively, underlining that even in the most established markets, Ferrari still has under-exploited potential. Ferrari grew in all other regions aside from Greater China where shipments declined by -0.3% due to the slow-down in the economy. By contrast, the Americas showed a healthy 4% increase. This diverse geographic distribution of sales indicates volume growth is not solely dependent on China or any single market. The United States, in particular, has been cited as a material growth opportunity. Any units not sold in the China market due to a potential economic slowdown or penetration challenges could be shifted to more developed markets (Americas and EMEA). Going forward, the strategy of management is to modestly grow production in line with the expansion of the high net worth market.

Ferrari Shipment Volumes (2012 – 2018)

In FY2017, a total of €657 million was spent on research and development, chiefly to support product range and components innovation for hybrid technology as well as F1 activities. The Group maintains a strong balance sheet with net debt of €340 million as of December 31, 2018.

The Impact of the Fiat Spin-Off

Fiat acquired Ferrari in 1965. The acquisition was fairly sensible as Fiat was a diversified automobile manufacturer and obviously felt there were certain cost advantages to be gained from adding another branded product category to its diverse distribution and marketing capabilities. The level of growth achieved under the direction of Fiat is largely unknown. The rationale for Fiat’s divestment was due to Ferrari’s deserved premium to the automotive sector given a stronger medium-term growth profile, more resilient financial performance, better profitability and higher return on invested capital. As is often the case with spin-offs, the creativity and ingenuity that was hitherto challenging under the auspices of its former parent have been unleashed.

In a Class of its Own

Ferrari is a unique asset with a long-standing history of prudent capital stewardship, which has positioned the brand as a coveted, high-performance sports vehicle. Its Formula One racing success, resilient financial performance and significant intangible brand value driven by exclusivity and scarcity of its products, promote its status as a true luxury company. Whilst there are other luxury sports car models in the marketplace which compete well in terms of performance and craftsmanship, Ferrari’s brand occupies such a unique position within the mindset of auto consumers that it is more immunised from competitive forces than other brands. The desire to own a Ferrari and the special place it occupies within the psyche of its owners do not tend to diminish if, say, Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF) releases a highly acclaimed new product line. Moreover, its customer base, by virtue of their wealth and disposable income, often have large car collections and tend to be extremely brand loyal.

Customer Base

Given the growth of Ferrari’s target demographic, the company’s volume growth forecasts appear reasonable. According to Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), global 2018 HNWI growth rates accelerated significantly with HNWI population expanding at 12.1%, and wealth at 14.8%. HNWI wealth continues to be on track to exceed $42 trillion by 2025. Each of the big three markets - Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe - grew its HNWI population by about 7.5% and HNWI wealth by about 8.2%, representing large leaps in both North America and Europe and a slightly decelerated growth rate in Asia-Pacific.

Emerging markets drive more than half of the rise in wealth, driven by India’s growth of 20% in both wealth and population. A handful of markets, including Russia and Brazil, substantially improved their standings. Russia recorded the fastest growth, at about 20% for both its HNWI population and wealth, following modest 2015 decreases. Brazil had double-digit increases in both population and wealth following a significant decline in 2015.

DCF Method

Ferrari is a difficult business to model as there is limited visibility on when new super cars will be introduced, how many will be produced and at what price points. Moreover, the company is to some extent levered to the growth of the high net worth community and the degree to which customers will demand a richer mix of personalisation. There are multiple levers to grow: price, product expansion, limited edition models and spare parts (as the number of cars in circulation grows, the revenue from spare parts sales and maintenance repairs expands yet this income is inherently back-end loaded). Rather than make precise forecasts in outer year periods, a 2-stage growth DCF model is provided with a four-year explicit growth forecast and a terminal value underpinned by conservative forecasts and assumptions.

Cash Flow Forecasts and Drivers

Assumptions

WACC 5.8% Perpetuity growth rate 3.5% Sustainable ROIC 22.2% Marginal tax rate 24.0%

DCF Model

The model implies an intrinsic value of €146.61 per share which provides upside of 35% from current levels.

Risk Factors

Risks include a dilution of the brand through over-production or licensing, a decline in the high net worth population, degradation in perceived value or quality or impairment of the Formula One reputation or perceived racing pedigree. In addition, the Group is exposed to losses from Formula One participation, which could accelerate in the future.

Conclusion: In a League of Its Own

Ferrari is a phenomenon; a true power brand offering drivers a sublime experience and ‘membership’ of an exclusive club. As long as the company remains true to its craftsmanship, innovation and performance, the cars are likely to remain in high demand. If the company’s international expansion plans are successful, it is rather likely that cyclicality will elude the company for some time. The key to long-term success will be to protect the premium brand at almost any cost. Upside levers are firmly underpinned by price, mix, expansion of adjacent businesses and cost efficiencies.

